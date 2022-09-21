ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills at Dolphins: 8 storylines to watch for in Week 3

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
Here are eight Buffalo Bills storylines to watch for during the lead up to the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins:

AFC East implications

Bills running back Zack Moss (20) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

After two games, the Dolphins will be the first divisional opponent the Bills will face in 2022. That’s big and will be magnified by the fact that it’s for first place. Both Buffalo and Miami both started the season 2-0.

The Bills are back-to-back AFC East champions.

A surprise heavyweight battle?

/Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) / Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Not only are the Bills and Dolphins tied at the top of the division, both have had some crazy headlines as of late.

Buffalo has rolled in their first two games. Miami had a whirlwind comeback against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2.

Because of both circumstances, this contest is going to be pegged as a battle of heavyweights in the AFC all week.

Tyreek Hill in new colors

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10)  Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Sunday will mark the first time the Bills face receiver Tyreek Hill… in Dolphins colors. For all the successes Buffalo’s defense has had in recent years, Hill has played very well against them and he is off to a good start in 2022, leading the NFL with 284 receiving yards.

But Hill isn’t alone. He’s got a great complement in Jaylen Waddle (who has 240 yards himself) at receiver, not to mention Mike Gesicki at tight end.

Week 3 in Miami will be the Bills secondary’s first big test of the year. Even though they haven’t played like it, Buffalo is very young at cornerback still.

Another new era in Miami

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel  Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Hill is new, but he isn’t alone.

The new Miami head coach is Mike McDaniel. It’s a new era for the Dolphins and the first time it will cross paths with the Bills.

A short week

Bills head coach Sean McDermott (USAT photo)

Speaking of head coaches, Buffalo’s in Sean McDermott has already started noting that this upcoming week is a short one for his team. After playing on Monday against the Tennessee Titans, the Bills will have their first 1 p.m. game on Sunday in 2022.

Does that cause any problems or will it be business as usual?

Does Josh hate the Dolphins?

Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17)  Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has averaged 247.5 passing yards and 53.8 rushing yards per game in his career against the Dolphins.

Does he hate Miami? The color turquoise? Something has to be up, because Allen always seems to play his best against the Dolphins.

Allen has a 7-1 record against Miami in his career. The lone loss was the time tight end Charles Clay dropped the ball in the end zone as time expired. That record could easily be 8-0.

Diggs dominance?

Buffalo Bills’ Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

You don’t need the numbers to know Stefon Diggs has played extremely well through two games in 2022. He had three touchdowns last week against the Titans–And will be looking to add more vs. the Dolphins.

Injury front adding up

Unfortunately, the injury bug is one to watch in western New York throughout the next few days.

On Tuesday, McDermott provided little insight, although he did note that cornerback Dane Jackson (neck) was released from the hospital. Essentially he called Jackson and everyone else “day-to-day.”

That list of players to monitor ahead of Bills-Dolphins:

  • LB Matt Milano (stinger)
  • DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring)
  • S Micah Hyde (neck)
  • OL Mitch Morse (elbow)
  • WR Gabe Davis (ankle)
  • DT Ed Oliver (ankle)
  • DT Tim Settle (calf)

