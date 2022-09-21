Read full article on original website
A Doctor Tells Us The Best Treatments For Thinning Hair, Once And For All
If you have thinning hair and have tried to do something to make it thicker (or look thicker), you already know how much money you can spend on what seems like an impossible endeavor. There is no shortage of products or treatments on the market that make lofty claims about how they they help your hair grow in or increase the density of individual strands so that thin hair appears and feels more voluminous. But how many of these options are actually solutions? By the time you get a serum or bottle of supplements home and have tried them, your money has already been spent. And, many times, you are left disappointed with the results — or lack of results — that you get from these costly products.
This Collagen-Boosting Moisturizer Made My Mature Skin Firmer and More Radiant in 4 Weeks Flat
Collagen and elastin are to the skin what water is to the body. They fill and lift, provide the volume that combats sagging, and decrease the appearance of wrinkles. As we age, we lose both of these proteins, so we rely on our diets, our lifestyles, and—yes—our products to make up.
I’m In My 40s and Have Never Gotten Injectables—Here Are The Under-$20 Products I Swear By for Keeping My Skin Fresh Instead
Society seems to be at a tipping point with anti-aging. Though Botox and other injectables have become more normalized, we're simultaneously seeing women in the public eye forsake these treatments and embrace their mature skin—and as with any personal style choice to each their own. Personally, I've considered getting injectables—possibly Botox to eliminate the “political rage” lines between my eyes, or maybe some Juvederm to round out the smirk lines around my mouth—but like many luxury beauty treatments, injectables have simply never been accessible in my budget.
3 Serums You Should Use Every Day For Sagging Skin
This article has been updated since its initial 04/20/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Serums are essential products in any great anti-aging beauty routine— whether a Hyaluronic acid one used in the evening to repair skin throughout y...
The 5 best skin care ingredients to smooth wrinkles, according to derms
There are a few powerhouse skin care ingredients that smooth wrinkles, buff hyperpigmentation away and overall work wonders on mature skin. CNN spoke to four dermatologists to find out the top actives, plus the products that come with them.
I’m a professional hairstylist – here’s the only time you should ever wash your locks
Well, according to one professional it's almost definitely too often, since there's only one time you should ever clean your locks. Although you might be happy with your current hair routine it might be doing more harm than good. Professional hairstylist Jon Hala told Express.co.uk: “You should only wash your...
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
The Deodorant Ingredient You Should Stop Using ASAP--It's So Bad For Your Skin!
If you’re someone who can’t stand to be sweaty and will do anything to avoid body odor, then there’s a good chance deodorant is a part of your daily routine. Whether you’re faithful to one brand or prefer to mix things up and try new brands and scents, the reality remains: some deodorants contain ingredients that can actually irritate your skin or pose far more risky health consequences. Although aluminum may be the “dicey” ingredient on most people’s minds when they think of deodorant, experts are talking about an even greater concern. This is the deodorant ingredients they say you should stop using ASAP because it’s so bad for your skin.
5 Anti-Aging Makeup Tricks You Need To Be Following To Instantly Look Younger
This article has been updated since its initial 03/19/22 publish date to include more expert insight. A solid skincare routine can help your complexion age gracefully, but makeup is one of the best tools in your arsenal for looking younger and more ...
Fall Weather Can Make Your Nails Dry and Brittle—Use These Pro-Recommended Nourishing Nail Treatments To Prevent That
Not so fun fact: Winter is coming... for your nails. That's right. Just like hair and skin, your nails are susceptible to the dryness and weakness accompanied by the cooler air and colder temps. Be it brittleness, flakiness, cracking, or peeling, Old Man Winter (and late autumn) can wreak havoc on our fragile fingertips.
The One Ingredient You Should Be Eating In Your Diet Over 40 For Younger-Looking Skin: Selenium
Improving your diet can lead to more radiant, youthful-esque skin at any age, but if you’re looking to promote a more noticeable glow over 40, a selenium-rich diet could be especially beneficial for your goals. We checked in with a doctor, skincare and skin health expert to learn more about the many benefits of the micronutrient when it comes to healthy aging skin, and for tips on how to add more of it to your daily menu. Read on for insight from Dr. Simran Sethi, founder and CEO of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness MedSpa, and skin by Dr. Simran Sethi.
Dealing With Dull, Dry Hair? Stylists Say a Scalp ‘Reset’ Is Key To Bringing Strands Back to Life
With so many great products on the market, it can be easy (and very tempting) to do all of the things to your hair on a regular basis. But while we all love our shampoos/conditioners/masks/treatments/styling products/dry shampoos, overdoing it on certain formulas can have some not-so-great consequences for the overall health and appearance of your hair.
PSA: Ulta Beauty Does Wellness, Too—Here Are Our Favorite Essentials for an Easy Fall Self-Care Routine
Whether you're going back to school, back to work, or settling back into a post-summer routine, back-to-busy season means one thing: Most days, you're lucky if you can fit washing your hair, brushing your teeth, and moisturizing into the same morning. And shaving your legs? That's about as close to self care as you get.
People Love These $8 Korean Exfoliating Mitts For Getting Rid Of ‘chicken Skin’
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Great skin can be everything. It can help our inner beauty shine outward and...
A dermatologist weighs in on the biggest TikTok skincare trends — and which ones are actually safe, effective, and eco-friendly
Some trends, like "slugging" and skin cycling, create less waste by encouraging the use of existing products.
Found: The Deodorant That Fights Funk While Exfoliating and Brightening Your Underarms at the Same Time
Just like the skin on your face, your under arms need a beauty regimen, too. And for me, it starts with choosing a good deodorant. Though I’ve never been too picky about deodorant in the past, that recently changed after I noticed some dark spots developing under my arms. Turns out, certain ingredients in deodorants and antiperspirants like alcohol and aluminum really don’t play all that nice with your skin. In many cases, they can cause irritation, and lead to darkening of the skin. But that hasn’t been an issue since I’ve started using the Kosas Chemistry Deodorant ($16), one of my new "holy grain" bathroom shelf products.
Social Media ‘Peer Pressure’ Has Played a Major Role In Convincing Us To Wear Sunscreen Every Day, and Dermatologists Are Grateful
In 2018, I saw a Tweet from esthetician Tiara Willis, aka @makeupforwomenofcolor, urging folks to "always wear sunscreen." And honestly, even though I'd heard dermatologists spouting the same commandment forever, it was really the first time I had ever considered the importance of daily sunscreen use. I bought an SPF-30...
Sorry, TikTok: Here’s Why a Manicurist Says You Should Never, Ever Gel Cure Your Press-On Nails
More and more people are turning to DIY nail solutions to get that fresh-from-the-salon look for less time and money. The latest hack exploding on TikTok is to cure press-on nails with gel polish. The process involves applying gel polish to the underside of a press on in lieu of glue, then curing (aka setting) it with a UV light. It's the same process that's used to apply gel extensions, and in theory, allows you to get the longevity of gel tips with the fun and affordable patterns of press-ons. But there's one problem: While gel tips are clear, most press-ons aren't. And according to Julie Kandalec, celebrity manicurist and nail educator, in order for gel polish to properly cure, the UV light from the lamp needs to be able to reach the gel, which it can't do through painted press-ons.
Bearaby Just Launched the Cuddliest Body Pillow To Melt Away All Your Morning Aches and Pains
Much to the chagrin of my chiropractor, dermatologist, and Miguel, my deep tissue massage guy, I’m a stomach sleeper. I know, I know. I can’t help it! The life-long comfort of sleeping on my belly with one leg tucked up like a frog’s is slowly revealing its consequences though. My neck, hips, and back have all had it. And don’t even get me started on the idea that I’m inducing wrinkles by smushing my face into a pillow each night...
12 Candida Diet-Friendly Recipes That You’d Never Guess Are Healthy
Candida overgrowth is a condition in which a type of yeast called Candida albicans is said to grow abnormally in the body, causing symptoms such as bloating, fatigue, vaginal infections, and brain fog. If you've ever been diagnosed with it, you're likely well aware of how limiting a diet aimed at restoring balance can be. Sugary sweets and fruits are out. Gluten is gone. Dairy is done. Alcohol? Not a chance.
