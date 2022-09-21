ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
WKRC

Scientists want you to kill this invasive species making its way into the Tri-State

(WKRC/AP) - Scientists are warning Kentuckians about a bug that might be headed to the Bluegrass state. The spotted lanternfly— a large, colorful planthopper native to southeast Asia — has emerged as a serious pest since the federal government confirmed its arrival in southeastern Pennsylvania in 2014. It sucks the sap from valuable trees and vines, weakening them. It rains its clear, sticky, sugary waste — euphemistically called "honeydew" — onto pools and decks, driving exasperated homeowners indoors when they're not too busy killing the fluttering buggers.
INDIANA STATE
WKRC

Pizzeria chain bakes marijuana into the dough

DETROIT, Mich. (WKRC) - A pizzeria has started baking marijuana into their pies. Pink Panties Pizza has locations in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and Indiana, but only the Detroit location offers pizza with THC baked into the dough. Only Michigan offers the pizza because marijuana has been legalized in that state.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
City
Bell Gardens, CA
WKRC

Indiana woman blames 'sudden heat' during appeal for strangulation of stepdaughter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering her 10-year-old stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack’s defense asked the Indiana Supreme Court to change her charges from murder to manslaughter. The appeal was made to challenge “whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not act in ‘sudden heat’ when she killed the victim,” according to reports.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 19

Grandfather of West Chester fire victims shouldering family through grief

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A local grandfather faces the unthinkable task of planning the burials for two of his grandchildren after they died in a fire earlier this week. Four siblings were injured in the fire in West Chester last Saturday. It broke out on Aster Park Drive. There were no adults in the apartment, though a neighbor has said the mother was just outside.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Study: Kentucky is one of top 5 "unhappiest" states, Ohio & Indiana aren't far behind

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study by a financial-advice website found that folks in the Tri-State aren’t too happy. WalletHub put out its annual list of the “happiest” states in America, comparing all 50 states across 30 different metrics to determine its findings. None of Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana were in the top half: Indiana was ranked No. 37, Ohio was one spot behind and Kentucky was near the bottom at No. 47.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Composting#Cnn#Newsource Kcbs#Coo Of Earth Funeral
WKRC

Cell therapy at The James is leading blood & marrow transplant expertise in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The James at Ohio State leads the way in blood and marrow transplant expertise, including an innovative cell therapy called CAR-T. ----- The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute is located at 460 W. 10th Ave. on the Ohio State campus. (43210).
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
WKRC

2 bundles of joy: Sisters give birth 9 minutes apart

NORMAN, Okla. (KWTV/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - One Oklahoma family has their hands full after welcoming not one but two bundles of joy on the same day. It’s something out of a movie. "I jokingly said it would be like a Father of the Bride Part II scene you know with...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WHIO Dayton

Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy