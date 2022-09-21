Read full article on original website
Related
wtae.com
Hospital in Ohio reports cases of people eating 'highly toxic' wild mushrooms
Doctors at Cincinnati Children's are warning residents in the area to stop eating wild mushrooms. The hospital sent out a tweet Thursday urging people to be careful after multiple cases of patients eating mushrooms that were highly toxic. The hospital said the mushrooms were foraged from a public area in...
WKRC
Scientists want you to kill this invasive species making its way into the Tri-State
(WKRC/AP) - Scientists are warning Kentuckians about a bug that might be headed to the Bluegrass state. The spotted lanternfly— a large, colorful planthopper native to southeast Asia — has emerged as a serious pest since the federal government confirmed its arrival in southeastern Pennsylvania in 2014. It sucks the sap from valuable trees and vines, weakening them. It rains its clear, sticky, sugary waste — euphemistically called "honeydew" — onto pools and decks, driving exasperated homeowners indoors when they're not too busy killing the fluttering buggers.
WKRC
Pizzeria chain bakes marijuana into the dough
DETROIT, Mich. (WKRC) - A pizzeria has started baking marijuana into their pies. Pink Panties Pizza has locations in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and Indiana, but only the Detroit location offers pizza with THC baked into the dough. Only Michigan offers the pizza because marijuana has been legalized in that state.
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
With both Farris and Scheyer holding roles of prominence in Northern Kentucky, their paths had crossed over the years. But neither man knew how close they really were.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WKRC
Indiana woman blames 'sudden heat' during appeal for strangulation of stepdaughter
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WKRC) - An Indiana woman was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering her 10-year-old stepdaughter. Amanda Carmack’s defense asked the Indiana Supreme Court to change her charges from murder to manslaughter. The appeal was made to challenge “whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that she did not act in ‘sudden heat’ when she killed the victim,” according to reports.
Fox 19
Grandfather of West Chester fire victims shouldering family through grief
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A local grandfather faces the unthinkable task of planning the burials for two of his grandchildren after they died in a fire earlier this week. Four siblings were injured in the fire in West Chester last Saturday. It broke out on Aster Park Drive. There were no adults in the apartment, though a neighbor has said the mother was just outside.
Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
WKRC
Study: Kentucky is one of top 5 "unhappiest" states, Ohio & Indiana aren't far behind
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A new study by a financial-advice website found that folks in the Tri-State aren’t too happy. WalletHub put out its annual list of the “happiest” states in America, comparing all 50 states across 30 different metrics to determine its findings. None of Ohio, Kentucky or Indiana were in the top half: Indiana was ranked No. 37, Ohio was one spot behind and Kentucky was near the bottom at No. 47.
IN THIS ARTICLE
This Is Ohio's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
Kroger will allow shoppers to make controversial purchases for first time ever months after introducing checkout changes
KROGER is set to allow its customers to bet while shopping in-store, reports say. Gamblers in Ohio will be able to place wagers from January 1 following the legalization of sports betting. The major change comes as stores in Lexington, Kentucky are trialing technology that allows shoppers to buy a...
Kentucky Woman Sees Creepy Demon Like Image Peering in Through Window
As Halloween approaches, there is just something spooky in the air. We hear more things and see more things that scare us. Maybe, during this time of year, we are more aware of paranormal things. Recently, a woman in Kentucky, who wants to remain anonymous, sent me this very creepy...
WKRC
Cell therapy at The James is leading blood & marrow transplant expertise in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - The James at Ohio State leads the way in blood and marrow transplant expertise, including an innovative cell therapy called CAR-T. ----- The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute is located at 460 W. 10th Ave. on the Ohio State campus. (43210).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WKRC
South Carolina couple charged in death of 4-month-old baby, authorities say
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — A South Carolina mother and her boyfriend have been charged after the death of a 4-month-old baby was determined to be a homicide, according to authorities. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said a hospital staff reported the infant had been transported to the hospital by...
WLWT 5
Officials close roads in Warren County for local 5k race this weekend
MASON, Ohio — The Warren County Engineer's Office announced road closures for a local 5k race in Deerfield Township this weekend. According to officials, Innovation Way will be closed between Socialville-Fosters Road and Duke Boulevard on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Duke Boulevard will also...
WKRC
2 bundles of joy: Sisters give birth 9 minutes apart
NORMAN, Okla. (KWTV/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - One Oklahoma family has their hands full after welcoming not one but two bundles of joy on the same day. It’s something out of a movie. "I jokingly said it would be like a Father of the Bride Part II scene you know with...
Body cam video captures moments first responders arrive at deadly Butler Co. apartment fire
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP — Two of the four children injured in a West Chester fire last weekend have died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Crews responded to the Meadow Ridge apartment complex on Aster Park Drive for reports of a fire around 12:20 p.m. Saturday, according to our news partners at WCPO. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the door and windows of the apartment.
At least 1 taken into custody after drug bust near Centerville High School
CENTERVILLE — A drug bust in Centerville uncovered an operation police claim involved selling marijuana to middle school students. The investigation began with a tip that came in to the Oakwood Safety Department. Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) officers developed information that someone living in a home on Clareridge...
WCPO
'I'm going to retire at 100': 96-year-old Mt. Healthy restaurant owner still works 12-hour shifts every day
MOUNT HEALTHY, Ohio — The latest interest rate hike hits a sore spot for Ohio restaurants. Two-thirds of restaurant owners said they took on new debt since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to Ohio Restaurant Association data published this month. Still, a 96-year-old in business for decades is serving up optimism.
WLWT 5
Tracking severe weather: Rain, thunderstorms expected across Greater Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — A cold front will trigger scattered downpours followed bymuch cooler temperatures Wednesday night. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Kenton, Dearborn, Switzerland, Campbell and Pendleton counties until 9 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Boone County in Kentucky and Ohio County in...
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Most people are unaware of this completely abandoned neighborhood in Franklin County. In a state like Ohio, it is not that unusual to come across a ghost town. But there's something about this abandoned community that makes it particularly fascinating.
Comments / 0