Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in ColoradoAlissa RoseColorado State
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 PaymentsCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this monthKristen WaltersBrighton, CO
Denver man convicted in AK-47 killing of woman walking dogClaire ClevelandDenver, CO
beckersspine.com
UCHealth hospital raising $12M to expand orthopedics, outpatient surgical services
UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation on Sept. 19 launched a capital campaign to help fund updates to Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, according to the Loveland Reporter-Herald. The campiagn aims to raise $12 million to expand services including orthopedics, outpatient surgery, cardiovascular, neurology and behavioral health. The UCHealth Orthopedics Surgery...
2 Fastest-Growing Cities in Colorado
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Government Technology
Denver Suburb Says ‘No Deal’ to $5M Ransomware Demands
(TNS) — The demand was big: $5 million to unlock Wheat Ridge’s municipal data and computer systems seized by a shadowy overseas ransomware operation. The response was defiant: we’ll keep our money and fix the mess you made ourselves. “The city has made the determination not to...
Salad Collective Absorbs Denver-Based Tokyo Joe’s
Salad Collective, the parent company of MAD Greens and Snappy Salads, will add a third health-centric brand to its group: Tokyo Joe’s
allaboutarizonanews.com
Airline Adds New Non-Stop Flights From Sky Harbor to Boulder, Colorado
A Dallas-based airline that offers free cocktails, snacks, and two checked bags will soon offer a non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Boulder, Colorado starting in November. JSX recently announced their new non-stop flight between Sky Harbor and Rocky Mountain Airport will start November 3. The flight...
beckersspine.com
Colorado practice adds orthopedic surgeon
Henry Yu, MD, joined Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in Frisco, Colo., according to a sponsored article in Summit Daily. Dr. Yu is an adult reconstruction specialist who grew up in the metropolitan Denver region. He began working at Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery in mid-September. He completed his residency at the...
DougCo school board director proposes supermajority for policy changes
Board Director David RayDouglas County School District Youtube. (Castle Rock, CO) Douglas County school board director David Ray asked his fellow board members to consider revising the district’s governance policy to require a two-thirds majority vote on any new board policies or revisions to existing ones.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Superior residents sue town, trustees, developer of controversial Town Square project
Locals appear willing to exhaust all available avenues to overturn a controversial split decision by Superior’s Board of Trustees that paved the way for construction of a massive life-science project that will transform the town’s downtown. Just days after a pair of Superior residents began circulating a petition...
wanderwisdom.com
Video of Elk Strolling Along and Minding Their Business at Colorado Resort Is Quite the Sight
Holy Elk! Not your typical lunch guests! Okay, most of us love and admire nature and all of her beautiful creatures, but this is mind-blowing and pretty wild! This herd of elk led by the 'ring leader' boss with enormous antlers decided to take a stroll along the water's edge by the Estes Park Resort located in beautiful Colorado.
hbsdealer.com
Top three major merchandise moves from Denver
Toro, DeWalt and other highlights from the True Value Reunion. True Value company emphasized “assortment penetration,” during its recently concluded Fall Reunion 2022 in Denver. The Chicago-based distributor’s merchandising efforts led to the unveiling of 24 new assortments. The company also unveiled some specific deals with some...
2 Colorado recreational trails make national top 10
Coloradans near and far do not suffer long when searching for a trail to hike in their neck of the woods. The state holds a seemingly endless caring capacity for trails and now, USA Today has named two of those Centennial State trails to their 2022 best-of list.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this month
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in Colorado this month. Read on to learn more. Natural Grocers recently announced that they would be opening a brand new grocery store in Brighton, Colorado, on September 30, 2022.
Summit Daily News
Trail tales: Tree lays the wood on mountain biker, jousting him from his mount and leaving a fist-sized wound
Sean Stevens did not expect a tree to knock him from his mountain bike. Neither did he expect to spend 24 hours in a hospital after surgeons plucked bark from his leg. Sunday afternoon, the 53-year-old from Golden descended a rocky doubletrack trail called Traylor Way northeast of Breckenridge on his mountain bike. Stevens moved quickly over the loose terrain. He was familiar with most trails in the area from weekends in the mountains and racing the Breckenridge Fall Classic and Firecracker 50.
Colorado Cabin For Sale Was Built With Logs from an 1885 Wildfire
With the way Colorado real estate has been exploding throughout the past few years, new residences are popping up left and right But there's something charming about many of the older homes on the market; they offer a rustic appeal that's not found in most modern architecture. The perfect example...
PLANetizen
A New Urban Growth Boundary for Metro Denver
The Denver metropolitan area has a new southern growth boundary, at least for a while, reports John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, Douglas County’s master plan shows no urban development south of the town of Larkspur, “And if it ever does, it will be largely hemmed in by large swaths of land protected by conservation easements and preservation designations — the result of the purchasing power of Douglas County’s nearly 30-year-old open space sales and use tax.” In November, voters will weigh in on a 15-year extension for the tax.
26 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Colorado
Planning a romantic date is a task that if you do right, you're in really good shape. It's always a good idea to add a card to the mix, or some flowers, maybe even some candy, but one of the most important details involved the location. Choosing a good, romantic...
denverite.com
They call him Goathead Greg and he has uprooted 427.5 pounds of puncture vine from Denver bike trails
People who’ve never had a flat tire move to Denver and find themselves patching bike tubes — sometimes several times per ride. At first, they blame their tires, broken glass, or bad luck. Little do they know, here in the high plains desert, where the soil is dry and rain is rare, a diabolical plant with horned seeds is conspiring to slow them down.
aboutboulder.com
Boulder’s Top 3 Rated Hidden Gems
There are numerous hidden gems to visit in Boulder. Here are the top three rated hidden gems in Boulder, Colorado according to the most recent Trip Advisor reviews:. 1 – Eldorado Canyon – The Colorado State Park system includes Eldorado Canyon State Park. It was founded in 1978 and is situated in Boulder County, close to the city of Boulder. The park is 885 acres in size and offers a variety of recreational opportunities. Eldorado Canyon stands out as a destination for local rock climbers. The state park is well-known for its stunning sandstone walls, which are dotted with thousands of rock climbing routes. Any serious Boulder climber should not pass up the opportunity to experience the world-class routes in Eldorado Canyon.
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments
Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
everythinglubbock.com
Ski resort changes you can expect in Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — The more things change, the more they stay the same – and that’s the case with ski resorts, many of which are working on ways to give guests a more enjoyable experience. Several fresh features are showing up in Colorado’s ski country with new...
