Forecasters Watching New System That Could Hit Gulf Coast As Hurricane

(Miami, FL) -- Forecasters warn a new tropical system could form and threaten the Gulf Coast as a hurricane next week. For now, it's a tropical wave that's expected to move into the Caribbean later this week. Most forecast models have the system, perhaps at hurricane strength, hitting the Gulf Coast during the middle of next week.

Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is forecast to affect northwestern Venezuela, northeastern Colombia, and the ABC island chain later this week. An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to survey the system this evening.

Meanwhile, Bermuda is under a tropical storm warning and a hurricane watch as Category 4 Hurricane Fiona heads toward the British territory after battering Puerto Rico.