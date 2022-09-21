ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

A look at the uniforms Utah will wear against Arizona State

By Joe Coles
Deseret News
Deseret News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nr83m_0i4tiorz00
Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) runs the ball during the second half of an NCAA college football game against San Diego State Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Carson, Calif. Utah heads to the desert to play Arizona State, which recently fired head coach Herm Edwards, on Saturday. The Utes will be wearing their classic road uniforms for the first Pac-12 game of the season.

Utah heads to the desert to play Arizona State, which recently fired head coach Herm Edwards, on Saturday.

The Utes will be wearing their classic road uniforms for the first Pac-12 game of the season.

Utah will be wearing a red helmet with the “circle and feather” logo, white jerseys with red numbers and red pants.

It’s the first time this season the Utes have worn this uniform combination.

Utah takes on Arizona State, led by interim head coach Shaun Aguano, on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. MDT. The game will be televised on ESPN.

No. 13 Utah vs. Arizona State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. – The 13th-ranked University of Utah football team is opening Pac-12 play on the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils on Saturday night. Looking at the recent history, the Utes have won four of the last six meetings against the Sun Devils. Utah’s last win in Tempe came in 2016 with quarterback Troy Williams, partially due to the Covid-19 pandemic interrupting the series pattern.
What did Jedd Fisch say after California?

Arizona lost 49-31 to California on Saturday afternoon and it came down to the fact that the Wildcats’ run defense was non-existent. “We couldn’t stop the run and when you can’t stop the run, you run into the issues of you have to try to press and I think we started to press there at the end and started turning the ball over in the fourth quarter,” Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch said. “That’s what cost us.”
Composite 4-star Braelon Green commits to Arizona State

Braelon Green, the No. 129 overall prospect in the industry generated Composite Rankings, has committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils, he tells 247Sports. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound prospect out of Castaic (Calif.) Southern California Academy committed to Arizona State over his other two finalists including NC State and Nebraska. "I...
What Coach Whittingham had to say... Utah-ASU post-game press conference

The No. 13 Utah Utes defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-13 in Tempe tonight. Following the game, here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference. Opening Statement:. “Solid game overall, all three phases. Offense was productive. Sputtered a little bit in the...
Sundresses and Sundevils

And with the blink of an eye one quarter of the CFB season is already in the review mirror. We wait all year long for the season and it goes by far too quickly. However, the good news is that conference play is upon us. This week the resurgent Utes head down to the desert for the latest installment of the Red Rock Rivalry. While that may not be the official name for it, I have decided that I will push it on the masses much like this past summer’s conference realignment drama made the term “4 corners schools” a thing.
