HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — When Cris “Cyborg” Justino turned 37 this summer, she was in the middle of hundreds of hours of grueling training for her professional boxing debut. And Justino didn’t sweat away the months in this compact gym in a gritty industrial backstreet in Orange County simply for a paycheck. “I’m not doing it for the money,” she said. “It’s the opposite, actually.” One of the world’s most accomplished mixed martial artists is chasing a dream she has held since she first learned how to fight in Brazil nearly two decades ago. After competing professionally in Muay Thai and in grappling, this former handball player will step into the squared circle for the first time Sunday night to face Simone Silva in Curitiba, Justino’s hometown.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO