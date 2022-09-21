Read full article on original website
Knockout puncher Deontay Wilder is the only heavyweight who can beat boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk, trainer says
Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius in October and wants boxing's biggest bouts thereafter, vowing to reclaim the heavyweight championship.
Watch: Floyd Mayweather’s Bodyguard Jizzy Mack KO’d at Super RIZIN Despite 40-Pound Weight Advantage
Floyd Mayweather’s bodyguard Ray Sadeghi, also known as Jizzy Mack, suffered a humiliating third-round knockout against Koji ‘Kouzi’ Tanaka as part of the Super RIZIN event this weekend. Mayweather’s night went according to plan with the boxing legend scoring a second-round knockout of Mikuru Asakura with minimal...
MMA Fighting
Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights
Watch Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura full fight video highlights from their main event showdown Saturday night, courtesy of multiple outlets. Mayweather vs. Asakura took place Sept. 24 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. Floyd Mayweather and Mikuru Asakura collided in an exhibition fight. The fight aired live on FITE TV pay-per-view.
Dana White Details Lifestyle Changes After Being Told He Only Had 10 Years Left To Live
Dana White was told that he only had 10 years to live after taking a blood test. UFC president Dana White recently made an appearance on the Action Junkeez podcast and shared his experience working with 10X Health System in Florida, where they analyzed his blood to determine his life expectancy. White got put on the process by radio host Kerri Kasem, who informed him of a treatment plan by “human biologist & mortality expert” Gary Brecka.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Chael Sonnen claims Floyd Mayweather’s Japan exhibition matches are fixed: ‘They paid him $8 million, gave him a script’
Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe Floyd Mayweather Jr. and company are being truthful with the product being put out. Mayweather is retired from professional boxing. However, since his final win against Conor McGregor in Aug. 2017 which saw him obtain a flawless 50-0, he’s performed in three exhibition matches. The first of the bunch came as a massive surprise when Mayweather found his way into Japan-based MMA giant RIZIN Fighting Federation. In that Dec. 2018 New Year’s clash atop RIZIN 14, Mayweather knocked out undefeated superstar kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in two minutes and 20 seconds.
Mayweather Thinks The Problem Child Will 'Get Demolished' By World Class Boxer Canaleo, Jake Paul Slaps Back
Jake Paul ‘The Problem Child’ is preparing to box Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva on October 29, at the Gila River Arena in Phoenix. What Happened: Paul has resurfaced in a Betr Twitter post where he said, “"I guarantee you that if Canelo and I fight one day - if he's dumb enough to get in the ring with me - I will beat his f***ing ass."
Twitter reacts to Yoel Romero's brutal KO of retiring Melvin Manhoef at Bellator 285
Yoel Romero has back-to-back wins on his record for the first time since 2016 after beating Melvin Manhoef in the Bellator 285 co-main event. Romero (15-6 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) sent Manhoef (32-16-1 MMA, 4-5 BMMA) into retirement on a low note when he earned a third-round knockout victory in Friday’s light heavyweight co-headliner, which took place at 3Arena in Dublin.
Floyd Mayweather Confirms Conor McGregor Rematch Set For 2023
Floyd Mayweather has confirmed his rematch with Conor McGregor. The Daily Mail reports that the undefeated boxer is set to take on the Irish UFC champion in 2023.More from VIBE.comIs A Floyd Mayweather And Conor McGregor Rematch In The Works?Former NFL Running Backs Adrian Peterson And Le'Veon Bell May Square Off In Boxing MatchDevin Haney Reigns Undisputed, But Is He The Future Of Boxing? “I want to go out there this weekend and have fun [against Mikuru Asakura]. Then I have another exhibition Dubai in November and me and Conor McGregor in 2023,” Mayweather told the publication. While Mayweather, 45, is sure...
mmanews.com
Nate Diaz Snaps On ‘Fat Motherf—er’ Daniel Cormier; DC Responds
It looks like Nate Diaz is scoring one more knockout before he leaves the UFC, albeit a virtual one. Diaz fought out his UFC contract at UFC 279, after one of the most bizarre and wild fight weeks of all time. Initially scheduled to fight Khamzat Chimaev, he would end up instead facing Tony Ferguson on 24 hours’ notice, following a string of altercations and weight misses that led to a reshuffling of the event.
Benson Henderson Wants Winner Of Patricky Freire Vs. Usman Nurmagomedov, Eyes 3rd Title Shot After Bellator 285 Win
Benson Henderson is calling for a lightweight title shot following his dominant win at Bellator 285. Benson Henderson is convinced that his masterclass performance against Peter Queally at Bellator 285 in Dublin is enough to get another crack at lightweight gold. Speaking in his post-fight press conference, “Smooth” went straightforward with his plan to take on the winner of the lightweight title fight between Patricky Freire and Usman Nurmagomedov at Bellator 288.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Names Weapon She Wants To Use In WWE Extreme Rules Match
Playing "Rogue Legacy 2" on "The Baddest Stream on the Planet" live stream, "SmackDown" superstar Ronda Rousey asked her "Rowdy Ones" what weapons would they like to see used in her upcoming Extreme Rules match against "SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan. "Definitely thumbtacks," said Rosey as she scrolled through comments....
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Asakura Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Mayweather vs. Asakura results live for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 1 a.m. ET, check out our Mayweather vs. Asakura live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
Nate Diaz reacts after Khamzat Chimaev announces move to middleweight
Nate Diaz had some choice words for Khamzat Chimaev after the undefeated fighter announced he would be moving up to middleweight. Diaz (21-13 MMA) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA) were of course slated to headline UFC 279 earlier this month in Las Vegas. However, after ‘Borz’ missed weight by an inexcusable 7.5lbs, the fight card was ultimately reshuffled in an effort to keep both Nate and Khamzat on the card.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Hits Jake Paul With Sobering Canelo Alvarez Take
Floyd Mayweather has been in the boxing game for the majority of his life, so it should be no surprise that he has a lot of opinions when it comes to other fighters. A great example of this is Jake Paul, whom Mayweather has been challenged by in the past. Paul is set to face off against Anderson Silva next month, and in Mayweather's eyes, this is a good thing. While speaking to TMZ, Mayweather revealed how Paul is making the right moves right now.
MMA Fighting
Mayweather vs. Asakura start time, TV schedule for Floyd Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura
The Mayweather vs. Asakura start time and TV schedule for the Mayweather vs. Mikuru Asakura fight card at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, on Saturday night. The fight card is broken into two different parts and airs on FITE TV pay-per-view. This post will help explain which fights are airing where and at which times.
One of WWE's most powerful execs chuckled when Logan Paul said he wanted to wrestle. No one is laughing now.
Triple H announced Logan Paul would fight Roman Reigns at the upcoming Crown Jewels show in Saudi Arabia.
WWE・
MMA star Cris Cyborg makes boxing debut for love, not money
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — When Cris “Cyborg” Justino turned 37 this summer, she was in the middle of hundreds of hours of grueling training for her professional boxing debut. And Justino didn’t sweat away the months in this compact gym in a gritty industrial backstreet in Orange County simply for a paycheck. “I’m not doing it for the money,” she said. “It’s the opposite, actually.” One of the world’s most accomplished mixed martial artists is chasing a dream she has held since she first learned how to fight in Brazil nearly two decades ago. After competing professionally in Muay Thai and in grappling, this former handball player will step into the squared circle for the first time Sunday night to face Simone Silva in Curitiba, Justino’s hometown.
Ben Rothwell excited to show personality with BKFC after UFC became 'a little bit of a cookie cutter'
Ben Rothwell feels refreshed by his move to bareknuckle boxing. A former UFC heavyweight contender, Rothwell is 10 days out from his debut at BKFC. He’s scheduled to fight Bobo O’Bannon at the BKFC 30 on Oct. 1 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La. – and is already enjoying the newest chapter of his career.
Yardbarker
Jake Paul hit with defamation lawsuit after claiming Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing pay off judges
Boxing star and influencer Jake Paul is reportedly being sued by the top promotion in the industry, Matchroom Boxing, for over five figures after claiming the company paid off a judge involved in two notable title fights recently. After obtaining court documents, TMZ Sports reported on Friday that boxing’s “Problem...
