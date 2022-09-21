Read full article on original website
Gov. Hochul joins President Biden for Hurricane Fiona briefing
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Thursday, Gov. Kathy Hochul joined President Joe Biden for a White House briefing on Hurricane Fiona where Biden promised federal funding to fully cover the costs related to the aftermath of the storm. “We’ll do everything—everything we can to meet the urgent needs you have. And we...
O'Mara Urges Rejection of Lower Overtime Threshold for Farm Workers
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - New York State Senator Tom O'Mara joined members of the Senate Republican Conference in urging the state to reject the lower overtime threshold for farm workers. In their letter to Roberta, the state's department of labor commissioner, O'Mara and his colleagues wrote, in part, "While we...
Fire Departments in Upstate New York to Receive Funding
(WENY) - Over $2.6 million in federal funding will be provided for firefighters across upstate New York. The funding was allocated through FEMA's Assistance to the Firefighters Grant program. According to Senator Chuck Schumer's office, the funding will be used to purchase essential equipment and boost training. Locally, the Wayland...
State Troopers head to Puerto Rico to aid in wake of Hurricane Fiona
(WENY)-- State Police announced Saturday that a contingent of 50 State Troopers left Saturday morning for Puerto Rico to help the island as it recovers from the devastation left behind by Hurricane Fiona. The first wave of 50 Troopers, along with 69 New Jersey State Troopers, flew out of JFK...
