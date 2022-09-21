Read full article on original website
How about giving back money they stole from charging fees from non working ez pass.
Car crashes decrease after roundabouts are installed, according to PennDOT
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Data released by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) showed the number of fatalities, injuries, and crashes were reduced when roundabouts were placed at busy intersections. Based on data taken by police-submitted crash reports, from 2001 through 2021, PennDOT identified 33 intersections with high crash volume...
erienewsnow.com
PennDOT Asks Pennsylvanians for Feedback on Construction, Maintenance Services
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has published an online survey to collect feedback on construction and maintenance services. It is available here through Oct. 14. “PennDOT team members and our industry partners work hard year-round to support safe and efficient travel,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian in a statement issued...
wdiy.org
Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties
A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
Pennsylvania drivers encouraged to get REAL ID ahead of deadline
PennDOT is encouraging Pennsylvania drivers who want one to get a REAL ID license before the May 3, 2023, deadline.
A private company examined 2020 ballots, hard drives from 2 Pa. counties
One of those counties asked that company, Speckin Forensics, for a review. It’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit Pennsylvania's result. A Michigan-based forensics company said it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. In a pair of reports it released earlier this month,...
How many interstate highways pass through Pennsylvania?
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — At some point, we have all driven on an Interstate. Whether it’s Interstate 81, Interstate 83, Interstate 86, or even the Pennsylvania Turnpike. But, has anyone wondered about just how many interstates pass through the Keystone State, or even, why interstates exist? According to the U.S Department of Transportation, they would be […]
A Distinction No Area Wants: Two Bucks County Routes Make List of Pa.’s Deadliest Roads
Driver caution is key on two Bucks County roads with statistical histories of fatal accidents. A MoneyGeek analysis of traffic data — specifically fatal accidents — has resulted in a statewide list of the deadliest roads in the commonwealth. Drivers in Bucks County, home to two of them, should be careful in general but especially during commutes involving them. Doug Milnes, a MoneyGeek Chartered Financial Analyst, mined the tragic data to alert drivers of the ongoing hazard.
Pennsylvania drivers should keep an eye out for unfair penalty toll charges
If you drive on Pennsylvania's toll roads, you should be on the lookout for penalty toll charges or "V-tolls" even if you use an E-Z Pass. According to a recent report, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has allegedly been charging drivers with penalty fees for years but failing to notify them about the additional charges, which in some cases may have been unfairly added to their bill.
Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
local21news.com
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts
Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
WGAL
Fact-checking ad claiming Doug Mastriano's positions on some social issues would cost Pennsylvania jobs
News 8 is fact-checking campaign ads that you may be seeing in some of the most hotly-contested races on the November ballot. A candidate in the Pennsylvania governor's race is trying to use his opponent's words against him in television ads. We checked the claims in the ad from Democrat...
therecord-online.com
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers
HARRISBURG, PA – Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash. The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level drops to 6. Here’s where to mask up
Here’s the latest on community levels, new cases and deaths, the updated booster and where to mask up in Pennsylvania.
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps
>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
Sen. Doug Mastriano announces plans to introduce bill banning gender transition surgery
State Sen. Doug Mastriano said Friday he will soon introduce legislation prohibiting pediatric gender transition surgeries as part of his efforts to "protect Pennsylvania’s children from the unintended consequences of fringe progressive ideologies." “These experimental medical procedures risk the health and wellbeing of our children,” the state senator and...
Editorial: Approach roundabouts with an open mind
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If you weren’t used to them you probably hated them, and maybe you still do. But “traffic circles” (or “roundabouts”) are becoming increasingly common in our area, replacing intersections that had stop lights or stop signs.
Doug Mastriano meets with Perry County voters
MARYSVILLE, Pa. — On Friday, dozens of voters gathered in Marysville, Perry County to meet with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. “It was nice to be able to meet him, greet him, and say hello," said patron Denny Shambaugh. "I really agree with a lot of his platform.”. “I’m...
State warns of door-to-door LIHEAP scam
HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The state is warning of a potential door-to-door scam targeting LIHEAP recipients.The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said people are asking Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program recipients to see their bills to ensure they're receiving the correct funds. But Acting Secretary Meg Snead said the department or utility companies will never solicit LIHEAP information from recipients like this. "If you have received unsolicited visits asking you about your LIHEAP benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam. Do not respond so you do not fall victim to identity theft, and please inform the DHS fraud tipline immediately," said Snead in a press release. LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household's utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant. Anyone targeted by the scam or anything else that seems suspicious is asked to call the Department of Human Service's fraud tipline at 1-844-347-8477.
PennDOT wants to know what you think about the roads
he Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will be conducting a survey to receive constructive criticism and feedback from the public.
