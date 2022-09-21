ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

3d ago

How about giving back money they stole from charging fees from non working ez pass.

erienewsnow.com

PennDOT Asks Pennsylvanians for Feedback on Construction, Maintenance Services

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has published an online survey to collect feedback on construction and maintenance services. It is available here through Oct. 14. “PennDOT team members and our industry partners work hard year-round to support safe and efficient travel,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian in a statement issued...
wdiy.org

Private Forensics Company Examines 2020 Ballots, Election Materials in 2 Pennsylvania Counties

A Michigan-based forensics company says it has reviewed 2020 election materials in two Pennsylvania counties. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports it’s the latest development in a years-long effort to discredit the state’s result. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/23/a-private-company-examined-2020-ballots-hard-drives-from-2-pa-counties/. (Original air-date: 9/23/22)
WETM 18 News

How many interstate highways pass through Pennsylvania?

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — At some point, we have all driven on an Interstate. Whether it’s Interstate 81, Interstate 83, Interstate 86, or even the Pennsylvania Turnpike. But, has anyone wondered about just how many interstates pass through the Keystone State, or even, why interstates exist? According to the U.S Department of Transportation, they would be […]
BUCKSCO.Today

A Distinction No Area Wants: Two Bucks County Routes Make List of Pa.’s Deadliest Roads

Driver caution is key on two Bucks County roads with statistical histories of fatal accidents. A MoneyGeek analysis of traffic data — specifically fatal accidents — has resulted in a statewide list of the deadliest roads in the commonwealth. Drivers in Bucks County, home to two of them, should be careful in general but especially during commutes involving them. Doug Milnes, a MoneyGeek Chartered Financial Analyst, mined the tragic data to alert drivers of the ongoing hazard.
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania drivers should keep an eye out for unfair penalty toll charges

If you drive on Pennsylvania's toll roads, you should be on the lookout for penalty toll charges or "V-tolls" even if you use an E-Z Pass. According to a recent report, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has allegedly been charging drivers with penalty fees for years but failing to notify them about the additional charges, which in some cases may have been unfairly added to their bill.
Marty Flynn
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania lawmakers working to tackle food insecurity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Food insecurity is great in Pennsylvania, and with inflation, it continues to rise. While prices rise, jobs continue to pay the same, forcing families to dig deep into their budgets."We know that all of us are seeing rising prices at the grocery stores and the return to paying for school lunches is hurting the families that are just above the cutoff for federal free lunch programs," state Sen. Lindsey Williams said.One in five people in Pittsburgh is food insecure, and the problem just keeps getting worse. Pennsylvania lawmakers are trying to make it easier.Just this week, Governor Tom...
local21news.com

Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. State Police, local cops in Lehigh Valley cite hundreds during traffic enforcement efforts

Pennsylvania State Police from the Bethlehem-based Troop M issued hundreds of citations during a regional traffic enforcement detail on Wednesday and, working with local police, a commercial vehicle effort on Tuesday, according to a news release. The traffic enforcement work in Lehigh, Northampton and Bucks counties resulted in 307 citations,...
iheart.com

Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps

>Pennsylvania Changing Eligibility Requirements For Food Stamps. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The State of Pennsylvania will soon change the eligibility requirement for households to receive food stamps. Governor Tom Wolf's administration yesterday announced that, starting in October, the threshold for receiving assistance will change to 200-percent of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines. That means an estimated 174-thousand more families will qualify. Food assistance is paid for by the federal government but individual states determine the eligibility requirements for the aid.
FOX 43

Sen. Doug Mastriano announces plans to introduce bill banning gender transition surgery

State Sen. Doug Mastriano said Friday he will soon introduce legislation prohibiting pediatric gender transition surgeries as part of his efforts to "protect Pennsylvania’s children from the unintended consequences of fringe progressive ideologies." “These experimental medical procedures risk the health and wellbeing of our children,” the state senator and...
Times Leader

Editorial: Approach roundabouts with an open mind

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. If you weren’t used to them you probably hated them, and maybe you still do. But “traffic circles” (or “roundabouts”) are becoming increasingly common in our area, replacing intersections that had stop lights or stop signs.
FOX 43

Doug Mastriano meets with Perry County voters

MARYSVILLE, Pa. — On Friday, dozens of voters gathered in Marysville, Perry County to meet with Republican Gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano. “It was nice to be able to meet him, greet him, and say hello," said patron Denny Shambaugh. "I really agree with a lot of his platform.”. “I’m...
CBS Pittsburgh

State warns of door-to-door LIHEAP scam

HARRISBURG (KDKA) - The state is warning of a potential door-to-door scam targeting LIHEAP recipients.The Pennsylvania Department of Human Services said people are asking Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program recipients to see their bills to ensure they're receiving the correct funds. But Acting Secretary Meg Snead said the department or utility companies will never solicit LIHEAP information from recipients like this. "If you have received unsolicited visits asking you about your LIHEAP benefits and for your personal information, it is a scam. Do not respond so you do not fall victim to identity theft, and please inform the DHS fraud tipline immediately," said Snead in a press release. LIHEAP is distributed directly to a household's utility company or home heating fuel provider in the form of a grant.  Anyone targeted by the scam or anything else that seems suspicious is asked to call the Department of Human Service's fraud tipline at 1-844-347-8477.
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg local news

