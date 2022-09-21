ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

manninglive.com

Manning Garden Club hosts speaker from SCWF

This event will be held October 12 at 3PM. The newspaper mistakingly says it will be October 13. I apologize for this misprint. The Manning Council of Garden Club has invited a special guest to give a presentation this October 12 at 3PM. The presentation will be held at Weldon Auditorium in Manning. The special guest will be Jay Keck from the South Carolina Wildlife Federation.
MANNING, SC
WIS-TV

Elgin Lights’ Paul Towns passes away at 66

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Paul Towns, who put together Elgin Lights to raise money for Camp Kemo for years, passed away at age 66 Saturday morning. The announcement of Paul’s passing was made on the Elgin Lights Facebook page. Towns was a Vietnam veteran and served in the Army...
ELGIN, SC
abcnews4.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
#The Manning Times
News19 WLTX

Friend responds to woman's death at Belk

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A childhood friend of an employee found dead inside the Belk bathroom at Columbiana Mall is now seeking justice and demanding action in her friend's name. Bessie Durham went into the restroom at Belk on September 15. Her body was found four days later. Her childhood friend, Valerie York, is stunned it took so long to find her.
COLUMBIA, SC
Coastal Observer

Historic crops returns to the fields along the Pee Dee

After Don Quattlebaum bought White House Farms in 2011, he started growing rice to attract ducks for hunting. The rice grew so well that Quattlebaum turned it into a business venture: Andy’s Charleston Gold Rice. “The prices you can get for the heirloom varieties made it feasible,” Quattlebaum said....
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
manninglive.com

Cutchall gets a hole in one

Dan Cutchall was playing at Wyboo Golf Course when he scored a Hole In One on hole number 17. He has now qualified for the Santee Cooper Trophy Five Award program. He will receive a parchment signed by the Honorable Henry McMaster, Governor of South Carolina. For more information on...
SANTEE, SC
Charlotte Stories

Another Aftershock Just Shook SC – Totaling 79 Quakes Since Christmas

Another aftershock rattled the Elgin area of South Carolina last night at 12:52 am, bringing the total number of quakes and aftershocks to 79 since Christmas. The rumbling of the Palmetto State started when a significant 3.3 magnitude earthquake struck Elgin, South Carolina (about 50 miles south of Charlotte) the day after Christmas, followed quickly by 2.5, 2.1, and 1.7 magnitude aftershocks.
ELGIN, SC
wach.com

Week Five High School Football Highlights and Scores

Columbia- Week five of high school football in the Midlands is in the books! Check out Friday night's highlights at the top of the page!. Calhoun Academy 31, Orangeburg Prep 28 (F/OT) Midland Valley 48, Swansea 0. Wilson Hall 28, First Baptist 0. Saluda 33, Gilbert 21. Oceanside Collegiate 28,...
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Tropical Storm Ian forecast to rapidly strengthen

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Tropical Storm Ian is forecast to begin rapidly strengthening today. The storm is expected to become the second major hurricane of the 2022 season. Tropical Storm Ian was located about 590 miles southeast of the western tip of Cuba. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with stronger gusts. It was moving west-northwest at about 12 mph.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Mold Hell at apartment complex in NE Columbia: ‘We’re practically homeless’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A single mother says she has failed her children for choosing to live at the Spring Gardens apartments on Percival Road in Columbia. This tenant, going under the pseudonym of Jenifer in fear of retaliation, says a building leak in March rendered two-thirds of her apartment unlivable. Her air conditioning stopped working within the same month.
COLUMBIA, SC

