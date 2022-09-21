Read full article on original website
Newscast 09.23.22: Brief lockout at West, West Middle and Loess Hills this morning due to "veiled threat" on social media
Things are back to normal at West High School and two other Sioux City schools after receiving what are calling a “veiled threat” this morning. Sioux City Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy McClure said in a news release that a West High student notified school administrators and police this morning of a "veiled threat" posted on social media. The nature of the threat was not disclosed. Police have made contact with the student who made the initial post. The juvenile-male is being questioned on the matter. As the post was not a direct threat, the department is referring this incident to the County Attorney’s Office for consideration for charges.
