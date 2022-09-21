ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

The 35 Different Ships and Submarines in Indonesia’s Navy

By Chris Lange
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TU99Z_0i4thsBs00 For a country that consists of about 18,000 islands, a formidable navy is required. Indonesia is the world’s largest archipelagic state, the 14th-largest country by land area, and is home to one of the world’s strongest navies. (Find out if Indonesia is also among the countries with the strongest military might .)

The primary purpose of the navy is to patrol the lengthy coastline as well as to enforce and patrol the territorial waters and Exclusive Economic Zone of Indonesia. At the same time, Indonesia’s navy, like every other navy, is meant to protect maritime strategic interests and all the islands from seaborne threats.

The makeup of Indonesia’s navy is reflected by its mandates. A vast majority of its ships are offshore patrol vessels, making up 69% of the fleet. Outside of this, frigates and corvettes make up another 22% of the fleet.

To identify the 35 classes of vessels that make up the ships and submarines of Indonesia’s Navy, 24/7 Wall St. referenced military data site World Directory of Modern Military Warships ’ information on active ships in the Indonesian navy. The ship and submarine classes are ranked in order of the number of vessels currently in active use by the navy, according to WDMMW. Any ships on order were excluded.

According to the WDMMW, Indonesia ranks as the fourth strongest navy on the planet behind the United States, China, and Russia, respectively. (Here are the 19 ship and submarine classes in the U.S. naval fleet .)

Indonesia’s navy currently includes 242 units in its active naval inventory. This total includes frontline commissioned vessels but excludes smaller patrol vessels, auxiliary-survey ships, replenishment, and historical ceremonial types.

Here’s a look at Indonesia’s Navy:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ySpEV_0i4thsBs00

35. Cakra-class
> Type: Submarine
> Number of vessels: 1 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QW6bj_0i4thsBs00

34. Krait-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 1 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lw2M9_0i4thsBs00

33. Cucut-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 1 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfSB4_0i4thsBs00

32. Bawean-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 1 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27Git9_0i4thsBs00

31. Kudungga-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 1 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n7go5_0i4thsBs00

30. Mamuju-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 1 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3axxUG_0i4thsBs00

29. Klewang-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 1 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AxBTd_0i4thsBs00

28. Semarang-class
> Type: Amphibious assault
> Number of vessels: 1 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KqLii_0i4thsBs00

27. Teluk Lansa-class
> Type: Amphibious assault
> Number of vessels: 1 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wIQOV_0i4thsBs00

26. Martadinata-class
> Type: Frigate
> Number of vessels: 2 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EwTjn_0i4thsBs00

25. Pulau Rengat-class
> Type: Mine warfare
> Number of vessels: 2 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Sn3u8_0i4thsBs00

24. Badau-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 2 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoyNB_0i4thsBs00

23. Sinabang-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 2 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HW1uN_0i4thsBs00

22. Nagapasa-class
> Type: Submarine
> Number of vessels: 3 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lx4nt_0i4thsBs00

21. Bung Tomo-class
> Type: Corvette
> Number of vessels: 3 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mybv_0i4thsBs00

20. Fatahillah-class
> Type: Corvette
> Number of vessels: 3 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGtl8_0i4thsBs00

19. Mandau-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 3 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MCKoD_0i4thsBs00

18. Diponegoro-class
> Type: Corvette
> Number of vessels: 4 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGqbK_0i4thsBs00

17. Bireuen-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 4 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkggQ_0i4thsBs00

16. Sampari-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 4 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41XED6_0i4thsBs00

15. Makassar-class
> Type: Amphibious assault
> Number of vessels: 4 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHl8S_0i4thsBs00

14. Teluk Semangka-class
> Type: Amphibious assault
> Number of vessels: 4 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SexJQ_0i4thsBs00

13. Ahmad Yani-class
> Type: Frigate
> Number of vessels: 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234Nb7_0i4thsBs00

12. Kondor-class
> Type: Mine warfare
> Number of vessels: 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGy59_0i4thsBs00

11. Sibarau-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 8 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqGyX_0i4thsBs00

10. Clurity-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 8 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O3zoK_0i4thsBs00

9. Teluk Bintuni-class
> Type: Amphibious assault
> Number of vessels: 9

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VYf3j_0i4thsBs00

8. Teluk Gilimanuk-class
> Type: Amphibious assault
> Number of vessels: 11

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ry7sZ_0i4thsBs00

7. FPB-57-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 12

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mfbbu_0i4thsBs00

6. Kapitan Pattimura-class
> Type: Corvette
> Number of vessels: 14

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ueVM1_0i4thsBs00

5. Pari-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 17

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jpc0S_0i4thsBs00

4. Boa-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IbcBU_0i4thsBs00

3. PC-28m-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 25 (tied)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b9N3I_0i4thsBs00

2. Combat Boat 18m
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 25 (tied)

1. KAL-28m-class
> Type: Offshore patrol vessel
> Number of vessels: 31

