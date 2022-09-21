Read full article on original website
Many New Yorkers having problems with self checkoutsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Check Out All The Fun and Spooky Things To Do in Sleepy Hollow This October!Girl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
Three Woefully Underrated Restaurants In The Areas Surrounding NYCOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
Opinion: Roy White Doesn't Get the Credit He DeservesIBWAABronx, NY
Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run
Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
Yardbarker
Yankees president Randy Levine emphatically denies Aaron Judge was nearly traded to Angels
The story was discussed on the Friday edition of the "Tiki and Tierney" show that airs on New York sports radio station WFAN, and Yankees team president Randy Levine responded to the report via a strong statement read over the air. "The New York Yankees called Harold Reynolds after his...
Yankees Arrogance and Greed on Full Display With Aaron Judge’s Home Run Chase
The Yankees are getting a taste of their own medicine as Aaron Judge chases history
Listen to radio call of Albert Pujols’ 700th career home run
The radio calls for Albert Pujols’ 700th and 699th career home runs will give even the most ardent Cardinals hater chills. It was a historic night for baseball on Friday as Albert Pujols smashed his 699th and 700th career home runs at Dodgers Stadium. The designated hitter who is...
Dodgers: Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
A range of emotions for the Dodgers manager.
Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase
New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Series Review: The kid’s are alright – The Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central Title
The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the AL Central by sweeping the Texas Rangers. The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the American League Central by defeating the Texas Rangers on Sunday and sweeping the series. The Guardians are 86-67 so far on the season and are 18-3 in their last 21 games. This proves once again that Terry Francona-led teams are always best in the second half of the season.
Braves: Matt Olson’s comments about recent slump are worrying
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
Watch: Fan view of Albert Pujols hitting 700th HR is absolutely incredible (Video)
Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, joining an exclusive club and giving fans at Dodger Stadium a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Think about this: you can no longer mention Babe Ruth without thinking about Albert Pujols. Those two names are separated by 100 years yet stand side-by-side as home run kings.
Yardbarker
Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
FanSided
