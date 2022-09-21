ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols’ hilariously savage message to Dodgers pitcher who surrendered 700th home run

Albert Pujols made history last night when he became the fourth member of the MLB’s exclusive 700 home run club. Pujols needed 21 home runs entering the season to join the club, and given how he hadn’t reached that total in three of the past four seasons, not many people considered it likely to happen. But with a multi-home run performance last night, Pujols wrote his name in the history books.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
MLB
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase

New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
BRONX, NY
FanSided

Series Review: The kid’s are alright – The Cleveland Guardians clinch AL Central Title

The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the AL Central by sweeping the Texas Rangers. The Cleveland Guardians have clinched the American League Central by defeating the Texas Rangers on Sunday and sweeping the series. The Guardians are 86-67 so far on the season and are 18-3 in their last 21 games. This proves once again that Terry Francona-led teams are always best in the second half of the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Braves: Matt Olson’s comments about recent slump are worrying

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson is enduring the worst slump of his life. In fact, it’s not all that close. Said slump could only come at a worse time if it were the postseason. Thankfully for the Braves, Olson has a little over a week to figure things out. Good luck!
MLB
Yardbarker

Yankees GM Brian Cashman struck gold with one genius decision

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has made polarizing moves this season to help boost the team. The squad went into the 2022 campaign having a few weaknesses, executing multiple trades prior to the start of the season to help reinforce those vulnerabilities. Some may point to the acquisition...
BRONX, NY
