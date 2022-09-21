ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Periodic rain showers this weekend, cool weather continues

TODAY: Clouds quickly increase this morning with rain moving in from west to east throughout the morning and early afternoon. Rain becomes likely between the mid-afternoon hours and early Saturday morning. Highs reach the upper 50s and low 60s. New rainfall amounts of less than 0.60″ expected for most areas, but a couple thunderstorms may produce higher amounts to our south. Lows will be in the 40s to upper 30s.
DULUTH, MN
KOOL 101.7

Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road

Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

New meat-cutting facility opens at Northland corrections center

SAGINAW, MN -- Friday, the Northeast Regional Correctional Center (NERCC) opened a brand new meat-cutting facility for residents to learn new skills. NERCC is a correctional facility that gives men with a criminal history a chance to learn skills they can use upon release. The meat-cutting program is one example.
SAGINAW, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Duluth, MN
City
Frost, MN
cbs3duluth.com

ELECTIONS: Early voting has begun in Minnesota

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - If you live in Minnesota, you can now cast your ballot for the midterm election. Early voting started on Friday, September 23, 2022. Several local DFL lawmakers held a press conference in Duluth urging people to vote now. You don’t need a reason to...
DULUTH, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death. 
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy