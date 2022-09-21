Read full article on original website
Related
cbs3duluth.com
Periodic rain showers this weekend, cool weather continues
TODAY: Clouds quickly increase this morning with rain moving in from west to east throughout the morning and early afternoon. Rain becomes likely between the mid-afternoon hours and early Saturday morning. Highs reach the upper 50s and low 60s. New rainfall amounts of less than 0.60″ expected for most areas, but a couple thunderstorms may produce higher amounts to our south. Lows will be in the 40s to upper 30s.
Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road
Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
cbs3duluth.com
New meat-cutting facility opens at Northland corrections center
SAGINAW, MN -- Friday, the Northeast Regional Correctional Center (NERCC) opened a brand new meat-cutting facility for residents to learn new skills. NERCC is a correctional facility that gives men with a criminal history a chance to learn skills they can use upon release. The meat-cutting program is one example.
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
ELECTIONS: Early voting has begun in Minnesota
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - If you live in Minnesota, you can now cast your ballot for the midterm election. Early voting started on Friday, September 23, 2022. Several local DFL lawmakers held a press conference in Duluth urging people to vote now. You don’t need a reason to...
cbs3duluth.com
Bayfield Co. Sheriff: search for suspect underway after high-speed chase on Hwy. 2
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI -- The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office is asking some residents to lock their doors and vehicles as they continue searching for a suspect believed to be involved in a high-speed chase on Highway 2 Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the man driving the car, believed to be...
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
Comments / 0