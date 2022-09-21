ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Cherry Valentine: D﻿rag Race UK star George Ward dies

Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note

A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Tragedy as South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean dies aged 32 after ‘sudden illness’ – weeks before the Oscar-tipped film Triangle of Sadness that is set to make her a star is released

South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday. Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star. Four months ago she got...
WORLD
TODAY.com

Drag performer, 25, dies mid-performance at Philadelphia bar

A Philadelphia drag performer beloved by the local LGBTQ community died Monday night during a performance at a popular gay bar. Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar, in the heart of Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, when she collapsed on stage, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland said. “Today...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
soultracks.com

Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies

(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Idol' Singer Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed

Singer Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethane, a medical examiner confirmed, per Deadline. The former Pop Idol contestant's death was ruled accidental by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. He was found in his Rochester apartment in August. "The results of medical examinations...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Glamour Meets Horror as Jesse Jo Stark Purges Inner Pain in ‘Lipstick’ Video

Jesse Jo Stark is embracing duality to the fullest extent. On the singer’s accompanying music video to her latest single — which arrives alongside her newly-released debut studio album, Doomed — she gives in to the push and pull of love and hate, serenity and storms, and highs and lows. Directed by Bethany Vargas, the “Lipstick” video splits itself between bright, white settings and haunted dark rooms as Stark purges her inner heartache. “The song is about the duality of love,” she shared in a statement. “Relieves yer pain, yet causes you more.” Whether strapped to a massive cross, blindfolded and...
CELEBRITIES
People

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' and 'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life for Killing His Mother

In March 2020, Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after fatally shooting his mother Actor Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of his mother. Grantham, known for his role in Diary of a Wimpy Kid and appearance in Riverdale, pled guilty to second-degree murder in March 2020 for killing his mother, Barbara Waite. The 24-year-old was handed a life sentence in the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday. He will not be eligible for parole for 14 years, Canada's CBC reports. Per the...
CELEBRITIES
People

Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Heading Stateside! Earthshot Prize Announces Date for Boston Awards

Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, announced the official date for the second prize ceremony at the Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting ready for a trip across the pond. At the Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City on Wednesday, CEO Hannah Jones announced that the second awards ceremony will take place in Boston on December 2. After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taking place in the United States, the new Prince of Wales revealed they are heading to the city...
BOSTON, MA
People

People

