Read full article on original website
Related
Marva Hicks dead at 47: Star Trek, The Lion King and Babylon 5 star dies
AWARD-WINNING actor and singer Marva Hicks has tragically passed away at just 47, her family has announced. The Broadway star, who was known for stage performances in The Lion King and Motown, died in New York City on Saturday. A statement announcing her death says that Hicks, born in Virginia,...
BBC
Cherry Valentine: Drag Race UK star George Ward dies
Drag performer George Ward, known by his stage name Cherry Valentine, has died at the age of 28, his family have announced. Ward appeared on the second series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK and went on to front the BBC documentary Gypsy Queen And Proud. A statement from his family...
Popculture
Actress Yoo Joo-eun Dies at 27, Leaves Behind Devastating Note
A young actress has died, leaving a heartbreaking note behind for her loved ones and fans. According to multiple media reports, actress Yoo Joo-eun died on Monday at the age of 27. Outlets, including Naver and Soompi, cite a post from the Big Forest actress' brother on her now-private Instagram account. He wrote: "On August 29, 2022, Joo Eun has left this world to go to a comfortable place. For those who have the time, please say farewell to Joo Eun on her way. As per Joo Eun's last request, I am sharing this post."
Tragedy as South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean dies aged 32 after ‘sudden illness’ – weeks before the Oscar-tipped film Triangle of Sadness that is set to make her a star is released
South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday. Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star. Four months ago she got...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
25-year-old drag queen and 'Dancing Diva' died after collapsing on stage mid-performance
"It happened so fast," another Philadephia performer Nikita Sinnn Monroe told WPVI. "She was the first person to help me figure out that I was trans."
Single Woman! Madonna Grinds On Mystery Man At Twin Daughters' 10th Birthday Party
Single and ready to mingle! Madonna was seen dancing on a mystery man at her daughters Estere and Stella Ciccone’s 10th birthday party on Sunday, August 28. The Queen of Pop has been living it up ever since she and boyfriend of three years, Ahlamalik Williams, split back in April.
TODAY.com
Drag performer, 25, dies mid-performance at Philadelphia bar
A Philadelphia drag performer beloved by the local LGBTQ community died Monday night during a performance at a popular gay bar. Valencia Prime, 25, was performing at Tabu Lounge and Sports bar, in the heart of Philadelphia’s Gayborhood, when she collapsed on stage, bar owner Jeffrey Sotland said. “Today...
musictimes.com
What Was Jesse Powell Cause of Death? R&B Star Passed Away A Day After Turning 51
Jesse Powell has apparently died according to a statement made by his family on social media. The R&B singer passed just a day after turning 51. Powell passed away at his Los Angeles home in the 1990s following the publication of his self-titled first album. As of this writing, the reason of death remains unknown.
RELATED PEOPLE
soultracks.com
Singer and actress Marva Hicks dies
(September 18, 2022) She was a multi-talented performer who won over fans on both stage and screen. We are sad to report the passing of singer and actress Marva Hicks. The cause of Ms. Hicks death is unknown. Hicks' husband, Akwasi Taha, issued the following statement: “It is with heavy...
Miranda Lambert Kicks Off Vegas Residency with Hits and Stripped Down Performances: 'We Made It'
Miranda Lambert's Las Vegas residency show is fire — no "Kerosene" required. On Friday, Lambert, 38, kicked off her Velvet Rodeo show at Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater, which equated to a whole lot of pyro and a 90-minute education in modern country. "O.M.G., we made it!" the country superstar...
Kevin Federline Spotted Smoking At Soccer Game As Feud With Ex Britney Spears Intensifies
Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline was spotted in full dad mode this past weekend, hitting the soccer field as he cheered on his 11-year-old daughter, Jordan. The former backup dancer attended the low-key Los Angeles sporting event with his family in tow, bringing along his parents, as well as his wife, Victoria Prince.
Harry: the prince who wanted out but could not really leave
Stripped of his uniform and distanced from his brother, the Duke of Sussex trod an uneasy path at the Queen’s funeral
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Todd Bridges Is Married! Inside the 'Diff'rent Strokes' Star's Beverly Hills Wedding
The Diff'rent Strokes alum, 57, tied the knot to designer Bettijo B. Hirschi in front of 70 guests on Wednesday evening at Greystone Mansion & Gardens in Beverly Hills, California. Bridges tells PEOPLE exclusively that the pair wanted to get married in a small ceremony with "just our closest friends...
Popculture
'Idol' Singer Darius Campbell Danesh's Cause of Death Revealed
Singer Darius Campbell Danesh died from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethane, a medical examiner confirmed, per Deadline. The former Pop Idol contestant's death was ruled accidental by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office. He was found in his Rochester apartment in August. "The results of medical examinations...
90 Day Fiance’s Olga Koshimbetova Gives Birth to Baby No. 2 With Steven Frend
Family of four! 90 Day Fiancé star Olga Koshimbetova gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Steven Frend. Which '90 Day Fiance' Couples Are Still Together, Married or Divorced?. The couple announced the birth of their new child via their respective Instagram Stories on Friday, September 23, with...
Glamour Meets Horror as Jesse Jo Stark Purges Inner Pain in ‘Lipstick’ Video
Jesse Jo Stark is embracing duality to the fullest extent. On the singer’s accompanying music video to her latest single — which arrives alongside her newly-released debut studio album, Doomed — she gives in to the push and pull of love and hate, serenity and storms, and highs and lows. Directed by Bethany Vargas, the “Lipstick” video splits itself between bright, white settings and haunted dark rooms as Stark purges her inner heartache. “The song is about the duality of love,” she shared in a statement. “Relieves yer pain, yet causes you more.” Whether strapped to a massive cross, blindfolded and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Olivia Wilde Makes a Sexy Appearance at Harry Styles' Concert in Dress with a Daring Neckline
Olivia Wilde is celebrating boyfriend Harry Styles — in style!. The Don't Worry Darling star, 38, toasted the "As It Was" singer's final concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, wearing a plunging Stella McCartney cut-out dress. The floor-sweeping gown matched the boho vibe of Harry's House,...
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' and 'Riverdale' Actor Ryan Grantham Sentenced to Life for Killing His Mother
In March 2020, Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder after fatally shooting his mother Actor Ryan Grantham was sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of his mother. Grantham, known for his role in Diary of a Wimpy Kid and appearance in Riverdale, pled guilty to second-degree murder in March 2020 for killing his mother, Barbara Waite. The 24-year-old was handed a life sentence in the British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver on Wednesday. He will not be eligible for parole for 14 years, Canada's CBC reports. Per the...
Kate Middleton and Prince William Are Heading Stateside! Earthshot Prize Announces Date for Boston Awards
Hannah Jones, CEO of the Earthshot Prize, announced the official date for the second prize ceremony at the Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City Prince William and Kate Middleton are getting ready for a trip across the pond. At the Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City on Wednesday, CEO Hannah Jones announced that the second awards ceremony will take place in Boston on December 2. After previously announcing that the second Earthshot Prize awards ceremony will be taking place in the United States, the new Prince of Wales revealed they are heading to the city...
The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Covers Album Too Late for Edelweiss
The Tallest Man on Earth has announced a new covers album. Too Late for Edelweiss is due out this Friday, September 23, via Anti-. The 10-track release includes covers of songs popularized by Bon Iver, Lucinda Williams, Yo La Tengo, the National, Hank Williams, and more. The album takes its...
People
328K+
Followers
52K+
Post
183M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0