Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
L'Observateur
Local woman featured in Apple TV series recounts experience at Memorial during Hurricane Katrina
NEW ORLEANS — Diane Robichaux spent 17 years suppressing memories of the horrific conditions she encountered at Memorial Medical Center in the five days following Hurricane Katrina. The sound of a helicopter was enough to mentally transport her back to her seventh-floor office inside the hospital, where she stood...
theadvocate.com
Every piece tells a story in former Ralph Lauren designer Calhoun Sumrall's New Orleans home
If you’ve ever thought pro-level fashion prowess could translate into full-on interior design talent, stepping into the Uptown home of designer Calhoun Sumrall will confirm your suspicions. Part of an 1880s house that was subdivided in the 1930s, Sumrall’s apartment is brimming with an inviting mix of rich fabrics, classic shapes, distinctive art and treasured antiques.
theadvocate.com
This coding class readies people for $65k jobs in Louisiana: 'It's just a huge win'
New Orleans-based Operation Spark offers a variety of solutions for students of all ages interested in pursuing a career in software technology, one of Louisiana's fastest-growing career fields. "Our programs are open to anyone, but our mission is to get low-income people in and and out of the program," said...
wanderingwheatleys.com
13 Must-Eat Foods in New Orleans (and Where to Try Them!)
There really is no foodie destination in the US quite like New Orleans. From its blend of Cajun, Creole, and African cuisine to the undeniable influences of French, Spanish, and Vietnamese traditions, New Orleans truly is a melting pot of culinary cultures. And with its proximity to the Gulf of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
irvineweekly.com
Police Recruits In This City Will No Longer Be Disqualified For Past Weed Use
New Orleans Police Department says that police recruits who have used marijuana within the past year are not automatically disqualified from becoming cops. This week, the New Orleans Police Department made a change in their policy as a way of attracting new police officers. While historically, NOPD recruits were disqualified if they admitted to using marijuana, on Monday, the department unanimously agreed to relax this policy.
WDSU
Fried Chicken Festival returns to New Orleans for the first time since 2019
NEW ORLEANS — TheNational Fried Chicken Festival is returning to New Orleans following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. Fried chicken lovers will fill New Orleans Lakeshore Drive on Oct. 1 and 2. More than 30 restaurants will offer tasty treats. There will also be live music performances and...
theneworleanstribune.com
R-E-C-A-L-L Spells Bad News for Black Political Leadership
A recall of Mayor LaToya Cantrell would be great for the organizers and supporters of this effort and for the elite business community that has been at odds with the Mayor ever since she exhibited the moxie to challenge some of their directives and wishes, like placing the health and wellbeing of our most vulnerable Black and Brown citizens above business profits and revenue by enforcing COVID-19 restrictions and keeping New Orleans closed during the height of the pandemic.
Eater
To New Orleanians in Need, Crescent City Cafe Offers Hot Breakfast, Full-Service Dining
In New Orleans, all roads lead to a restaurant. But the fact that a restaurant meal continues to be something nearly a quarter of New Orleanians living in poverty can’t access is often obscured from mainstream awareness. New Orleans stands as one of the top cities contending with food insecurity in the United States, a particularly jarring contrast to its reputation as one of the best food cities in the world.
RELATED PEOPLE
NOLA.com
Quin Hillyer: Keep the faith -- NOLA has begun to fight back against crime
Don’t give up: If New Orleans survived Hurricane Katrina, not to mention all the other disasters it has endured through three centuries, then surely it can survive a crime wave. How?. Declare war on the gangs and top leaders of the narco-criminal cooperatives in New Orleans. Bring in help...
Thousands of Jelly Fish Show Up Off Coast of Grand Isle Louisiana [VIDEO]
This is not what you want to see if you're getting into the water. KATC's Rob Perillo shared a video that Landun Primeaux took from the coast of Grand Isle and as you'll see there were thousands of jellyf ish in the water at the time. Yes, we know that...
WDSU
Man shot in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that injured one man in the Seventh Ward on Saturday afternoon. According to reports, a man was shot around 12:50 p.m. at North Rocheblave and New Orleans streets. No further information is available at this time.
Murders picking up pace in New Orleans since city took national homicide lead
There is no slow down in the rate of killings in New Orleans as the city has claimed the dubious title of America’s murder capital. In fact, the pace is increasing. New Orleans Police have reported more than a murder a day this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox8live.com
New Orleans woman says NOPD failed to respond to hit-and-run crash involving grandmother and children
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans woman said she is outraged by the city police department’s lack of response to a hit-and-run crash involving her mother and her three children. Veronica Causey said her mother suffers from multiple sclerosis and was rear-ended Friday afternoon (Sept. 23) near South...
Vigil held for slain 19-year-old in New Orleans East
Family and friends gathered in Joe Brown Park to honor the life of 19-year-old Paige Torregano.
NOLA.com
Hospital admissions surge as multiple respiratory viruses circulate among kids: ‘We’ve got a full house’
Children’s hospitals in Louisiana are coping with a surge in admissions and ER visits due to a handful of respiratory viruses. While it’s not unusual to see viruses surge as the weather gets colder, it is rare to be dealing with so many at once, leading to hospitals that are brimming with sick kids.
uptownmessenger.com
New bus routes debut on Sunday, along with four days of free rides
The New Orleans Regional Transit Authority will introduce its revamped New Links routes and schedule on Sunday (Sept. 25). To mark the occasion, it is offering a four-day free fare promotion from Sunday to Thursday (Sept. 28). The free fares will allow riders to adjust to RTA’s bus system redesign...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDSU
19-year-old gunned down in New Orleans double shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Nineteen-year-old Paige Torregano's life was cut short on Sept. 20. Her mother, Kimberly Gentry, said she was shot in New Orleans East while trying to get her tire changed. With heavy hearts, family members and friends gathered to remember the young life. The shooting happened in...
Long-time NOLA restaurant Betsy’s Pancake House may close for good due to growing crime concerns
With many of Betsy's employees being family members, the family has talked about either moving to Jefferson Parish or closing its doors for good.
NOLA.com
For 54 years, he taught English, advocated for Black students. Now his name goes on a library.
On the west bank of Jefferson Parish, Stanley Crosby is a household name. A beloved English teacher, he spent more than a half century educating generations of high school students. “I’ve taught students’ mothers and fathers and grandmothers and grandfathers,” Crosby, now 88 and retired, said. But...
fox8live.com
Man stabs 2 people in 12 minutes Friday night in French Quarter, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man stabbed two people within a 12-minute span around midnight in the French Quarter, New Orleans police said Saturday (Sept. 24). Police have not distributed a picture of the suspect, but he was described by the two victims as a Black male with gold teeth, wearing a white shirt and blue basketball shorts.
Comments / 0