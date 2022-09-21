Read full article on original website
carolinacoastonline.com
School board calls special meeting
BEAUFORT - In the wake of Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announcing his resignation Thursday, the Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the school system’s central office in Beaufort. The purpose of the meeting will be to consider personnel matters, including...
newbernnow.com
MetroNet, ABC Permits, Utilities, Appointments Among Items on New Bern BOA Meeting Agenda — Sept. 27
The Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 New Bern Board of Aldermen meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. 1....
carolinacoastonline.com
Civil complaint filed against town of Beaufort and members of police department
BEAUFORT — The following civil complaints were put forth by Angela O'Neal lawyers and describe alleged interactions occurring from 2015-2020 regarding O'Neal and fellow members of the Beaufort Police Department. According to documents filed with the District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the town has denied most of these claims.
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret Retired School Personnel hosts Senator Sanderson
On September 14 at No Name Pizza in Morehead City, the Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) met to conduct its first business meeting of the school year. Retired East Carteret teacher President Julia Thorn presided. N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson and his wife Linda Sanderson delivered the devotional to pray...
Social district a possibility in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Could Washington be the next city to establish a social district? In July, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a bill that clarifies how and where municipalities can establish social districts. Those are areas where patrons can purchase alcoholic beverages from North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission-licensed businesses and carry them in […]
Carteret County Public Schools superintendent to resign to take job where he grew up
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Carteret County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson has announced his pending resignation to take a similar job with the Buncombe County Schools system. Jackson, who is from the Buncombe County area, has been Carteret County Public Schools superintendent since the 2020-21 school year. Before that, he was superintendent of […]
Pitt County Fair operating with volunteer security after private firm fired
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The remaining days of the Pitt County Fair will be operating with a volunteer security detail after the group that was hired to maintain security was fired because it was not licensed by the state. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports the security group Dem Boyz Security was hired to work the county […]
Jacksonville City Council backing efforts to stop youth violence
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to support community efforts to address youth violence in the community. The effort comes in the formation of a community-led panel called The Jacksonville-Onslow Blue Ribbon Panel for the Prevention of Community Youth Violence. Members include individual leaders in the community, county officials, Onslow County Schools, city […]
North Carolina auditor finds town failed to safeguard cash, made improper payments
(The Center Square) — An investigation by North Carolina state Auditor Beth Wood found several accounting irregularities for Robersonville, a town of approximately 1,500 residents in northeastern North Carolina. The North Carolina Local Government Commission assumed control of the financial affairs of Robersonville on Oct. 6, 2020, because the...
Dixon promoted to Morehead City police chief
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The “interim” title is off as the Town of Morehead City named Bryan Dixon the permanent police chief on Thursday. Dixon has been serving as interim police chief since July 28, his third time serving the city in the role. David Kelly handed in his resignation to the town council […]
WITN
Greene County getting $50 million for new high school
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State funding is coming to Greene County to create a new high school. The state Department of Public Instruction says Greene County Schools is getting $50 million in state lottery-funded grant awards to replace the district’s one existing high school. Other Eastern Carolina or...
First ever Mac “Bear” Hodges Musical Festival held in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Honoring and remembering a beloved champion of Washington was the goal of the first Annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Musical Festival on Saturday. In Washington’s Harbor District, friends, families, and local supporters gathered to raise money for a statue of the late mayor. Pitt, Wilson fairs continue, Chowan, Wayne fairs next week […]
WITN
Two more charged in drug-injection death
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies along the Crystal Coast say two more people have been charged in a drug-injection murder that happened six months ago. Daniel Brisson’s body was found on Harris Street outside of Morehead City back on March 20. Deputies say the 46-year-old man died after methamphetamine and fentanyl were intentionally injected into his body, which was then dumped out of a vehicle.
WITN
Greenville shelter expansion to offer housing for 30 more people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A homeless shelter in Greenville is working on a new building. The pandemic along with the housing crisis have forced them to need more space, but it hasn’t been an easy road to get to this point. WITN talked to shelter leaders and people who...
carolinacoastonline.com
Crab Pot Christmas Trees make final round of voting for ‘Coolest thing made in North Carolina’
SMYRNA — The Crab Pot Christmas Tree by Fisherman Creations, based Down East in Smyrna, has moved on to the final round of voting in the N.C. Chamber of Commerce’s annual “Coolest Thing Made in NC” contest. The tree will square off against four other products...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 21, 22 & 23
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level. William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday...
WITN
Carteret County residents encouraged to drop off hazardous materials at safety event
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Carteret County Solid Waste Division is encouraging Carteret County residents to dispose of unwanted household hazardous materials in a safe and environmentally conscious way at a household hazardous waste collection event. The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday,...
WITN
FBI announces arrest after raid on Greenville residence; Ayden officer on administrative leave
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The FBI says one man has been arrested after raids on two residences, while a police officer who owns one of those homes has been placed on leave. One raid happened at a townhome on Allen Road in Greenville and the other on St. Joseph Street in Grifton.
foodmanufacturing.com
Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant
RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
newbernnow.com
Participate in the New Bern CROP Hunger Walk this Sunday
The New Bern CROP Hunger Walk will be held this Sunday, Sept. 25 at Union Point Park. CROP Hunger Walks are community-based walk events held in cities and towns across the United States raising funds to support the global mission of Church World Service, a faith-based organization transforming communities around the globe through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement, and disaster. Faith Connection is the local Host Partner.
