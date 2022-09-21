ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Craven County, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

School board calls special meeting

BEAUFORT - In the wake of Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson announcing his resignation Thursday, the Carteret County Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. Monday in the school system’s central office in Beaufort. The purpose of the meeting will be to consider personnel matters, including...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Civil complaint filed against town of Beaufort and members of police department

BEAUFORT — The following civil complaints were put forth by Angela O'Neal lawyers and describe alleged interactions occurring from 2015-2020 regarding O'Neal and fellow members of the Beaufort Police Department. According to documents filed with the District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, the town has denied most of these claims.
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Retired School Personnel hosts Senator Sanderson

On September 14 at No Name Pizza in Morehead City, the Carteret County Retired School Personnel (CCRSP) met to conduct its first business meeting of the school year. Retired East Carteret teacher President Julia Thorn presided. N.C. Senator Norman Sanderson and his wife Linda Sanderson delivered the devotional to pray...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Social district a possibility in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Could Washington be the next city to establish a social district? In July, Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a bill that clarifies how and where municipalities can establish social districts. Those are areas where patrons can purchase alcoholic beverages from North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Commission-licensed businesses and carry them in […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville City Council backing efforts to stop youth violence

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution to support community efforts to address youth violence in the community.  The effort comes in the formation of a community-led panel called The Jacksonville-Onslow Blue Ribbon Panel for the Prevention of Community Youth Violence. Members include individual leaders in the community, county officials, Onslow County Schools, city […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

Dixon promoted to Morehead City police chief

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The “interim” title is off as the Town of Morehead City named Bryan Dixon the permanent police chief on Thursday. Dixon has been serving as interim police chief since July 28, his third time serving the city in the role. David Kelly handed in his resignation to the town council […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Greene County getting $50 million for new high school

GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - State funding is coming to Greene County to create a new high school. The state Department of Public Instruction says Greene County Schools is getting $50 million in state lottery-funded grant awards to replace the district’s one existing high school. Other Eastern Carolina or...
GREENE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

First ever Mac “Bear” Hodges Musical Festival held in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Honoring and remembering a beloved champion of Washington was the goal of the first Annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Musical Festival on Saturday. In Washington’s Harbor District, friends, families, and local supporters gathered to raise money for a statue of the late mayor. Pitt, Wilson fairs continue, Chowan, Wayne fairs next week […]
WASHINGTON, NC
WITN

Two more charged in drug-injection death

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies along the Crystal Coast say two more people have been charged in a drug-injection murder that happened six months ago. Daniel Brisson’s body was found on Harris Street outside of Morehead City back on March 20. Deputies say the 46-year-old man died after methamphetamine and fentanyl were intentionally injected into his body, which was then dumped out of a vehicle.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Sept. 21, 22 & 23

Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. William Jerry Nelson, Sea Level. William Jerry Nelson 89, of Sea Level passed away Friday...
NEW BERN, NC
foodmanufacturing.com

Snack Foods Company Announces North Carolina Plant

RALEIGH, N.C. — SunTree Snack Foods will create 94 new jobs in Wayne County, Gov. Roy Cooper announced. The company will invest $10.1 million to establish an East Coast manufacturing site in Goldsboro. “SunTree Snacks has made a great decision to establish an East Coast headquarters in Wayne County,”...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
newbernnow.com

Participate in the New Bern CROP Hunger Walk this Sunday

The New Bern CROP Hunger Walk will be held this Sunday, Sept. 25 at Union Point Park. CROP Hunger Walks are community-based walk events held in cities and towns across the United States raising funds to support the global mission of Church World Service, a faith-based organization transforming communities around the globe through just and sustainable responses to hunger, poverty, displacement, and disaster. Faith Connection is the local Host Partner.
NEW BERN, NC

