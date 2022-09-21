CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies along the Crystal Coast say two more people have been charged in a drug-injection murder that happened six months ago. Daniel Brisson’s body was found on Harris Street outside of Morehead City back on March 20. Deputies say the 46-year-old man died after methamphetamine and fentanyl were intentionally injected into his body, which was then dumped out of a vehicle.

