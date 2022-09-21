Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid comment on halftime argument with Eric Bieniemy
There seemed to be a confrontation between Patrick Mahomes and Eric Bieniemy at halftime of a game the Chiefs would eventually lose to the Colts. If only the Kansas City Chiefs offense was as heated as a conversation Patrick Mahomes and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had at halftime, perhaps they’d have left Indianapolis with a win.
Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has eye-opening quote about Tua Tagovailoa ahead of Week 3 matchup
Josh Allen will lead his Buffalo Bills into South Beach to take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins on
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
Bills at Dolphins Preview, Odds: Can Buffalo Break NFL Record?
Quarterback Josh Allen and Buffalo, on a short week, facing the Miami Dolphins.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mike Tomlin draws a line in the sand about Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin made his firm stance on who plays at quarterback known as the Steelers open the season with a 1-2 record. Everyone watching the Steelers knew that 2022 would mark the beginning of a transitionary period as the team sought its future franchise quarterback. But...
Dolphins stay undefeated by edging Buffalo
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills 21-19 on Sunday in an upset win to take first place in the AFC East Division. Why it matters: The Dolphins are now 3-0 for the first time since 2018, which was also the last time they beat Buffalo, the Miami Herald reports.
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Rams Outlast Kyler Murray, Cardinals in Week 3 Road Win
The Los Angeles Rams won their second consecutive game after taking care of business against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 3.
RELATED PEOPLE
College Football World Reacts to Middle Tennessee’s Epic Upset Over Miami
The Hurricanes fell to the Blue Raiders in stunning fashion on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Bills' Micah Hyde out for rest of season due to neck injury
The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their top defensive players for the rest of the year. Safety Micah Hyde will be placed on injured reserve due to a recent neck injury, ending his season, according to his agent, Jack Bechta. Bechta said that Hyde is expected to make...
ESPN
What's wrong with the Tennessee Titans? Here are four areas of concern
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Starting off with an 0-2 record after finishing last season as the top seed in the AFC wasn't the way the Tennessee Titans expected things to go. Nevertheless, that's exactly where they find themselves entering Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. ET, Fox) at Nissan Stadium.
Titans to be without T Taylor Lewan, DL Bud Dupree Week 3
Lewan’s absence is not especially surprising, but it certainly will sting a Titans offense that already moved on from two 2021 O-line starters — including veteran guard Rodger Saffold — this offseason. Lewan went down with a knee injury on the first play of Monday night’s loss to the Bills. Mike Vrabel said this week Dupree’s injury was not expected to keep him out in the long term, but the veteran pass rusher will miss at least one game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bills fans think Miami Dolphins using heat to win is cheating
Yes, you read the title right, there are many Buffalo Bills fans crying and demanding a change because the Miami Dolphins didn’t wilt in the heat. There was a reason that the Dolphins designed their stadium renovations around putting the Dolphins in the shade and opposing teams in the direct sunlight. It’s called using home field advantage to, well, your advantage. The Dolphins do that well, especially early in the season when temperatures make the field feel like it is in the 100s.
saturdaytradition.com
Isaiah Williams rips off longest reception of the season for Illinois with huge TD vs. Chattanooga
Isaiah Williams is always a home run threat for Illinois, and he proved that with a huge touchdown against Chattanooga. Already up 24-0 in the third quarter, Williams caught a short screen pass from quarterback Tommy DeVito. After a nifty stiff arm and bounce to the outside, Williams was off to the races.
How Much Middle Tennessee Was Paid to Play Miami at Home
The Blue Raiders left Miami with a victory and plenty of money as well.
NFL Twitter compares Justin Herbert injury to Tyrod Taylor situation
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start against the Jacksonville Jaguars, despite having a rib injury. He’s expected to get an ultrasound-guided painkiller injection that will allow him to play, which many remember a not-so-favorable time when then-Chargers starting QB Tyrod Taylor had the same procedure without success.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL replaces Taylor Swift with Rihanna for Super Bowl Halftime Show
The NFL is set to tap Rihanna as the headline performer for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, which will be held in Glendale, Arizona. Following up last year’s epic Super Bowl Halftime Show was going to be a tough act for anyone and the NFL is going big. After initial rumors had Taylor Swift as the top contender to take the stage in Arizona this February, the NFL has landed on another pop superstar as the league announced today that Rihanna will be the headliner for this year’s halftime show.
DT Raekwon Davis leads list of Dolphins' inactives vs. Bills
The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their third regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re hosting the Buffalo Bills in Week 3. For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including defensive tackle Raekwon Davis. Joining Davis on this list...
FanSided
287K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2