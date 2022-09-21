ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

9/20: Dave Sansom, Carolina One

Dave Sansom of Carolina One gave us an update on the current state of the residential housing market in the Charleston area. Reminder of a couple of events coming up: Trash Talkin’ Highway Clean up on Oct. 15 and October Social aboard the Palmetto Breeze on the 18th. Sign up info below.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Real Estate News Briefs for 09.24.22

The Cassina Group REALTORS® Participate in Significant Sale in Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village. 110 Freeman Street, a stunning custom home in the heart of Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village, just sold for $3,900,000. The transaction was handled entirely by The Cassina Group, with Jimmy Dye representing the sellers and Jackie Kelly representing the buyers. The property was listed in July and was under contract in just four days.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
counton2.com

The Citadel celebrates '100 Years on the Ashley'

The Citadel celebrates ‘100 Years on the Ashley’. GCPD releases new details on fatal Taco Bell shooting. Charleston man pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol …. Tracking the Tropics: TD9 becomes Tropical Storm …. Everyday Hero: Amor Healing Kitchen. Lowcountry expert addresses importance of mental …. Background check missed...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track

A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different

LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
LINCOLNVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

18-year established Food Vendor Business at the Charleston Farmers Market – For Sale – Asking $56,000

Rare opportunity to take over a successful seasonal business in Charleston, SC at one of the Top Farmer’s Markets in the country. Open only on Saturdays 8-1, April – December, and operated as a side project for the owner. Opportunities for other markets and catering can easily turn this business into a full-time career. Hand-painted catering BUS included in the sale.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M

The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting took place at the Bridgeview Apartments around 10:00 p.m. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. There is no information about a suspect.
CHARLESTON, SC
cohaitungchi.com

Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston

This post may contain affiliate links, meaning if you buy or book through one of these links, I may earn a small commission . You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston. Charleston is seriously one of the most romantic places I’ve...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Palmetto Islands County Park receives ADA upgrades

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks has made Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements to Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant.  According to Charleston County Parks, County residents can expect two new ADA-compliant improvements at Palmetto Islands County Park. A water fountain has been upgraded to include access from all sides as […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

USPS to host job fairs in Summerville, Mount Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host job fairs next week in the areas of Mount Pleasant and Summerville. The job fairs will be held at the Mount Pleasant Post Office at 1050 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on September 27, and at the Summerville […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC

You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
KIAWAH ISLAND, SC
WCBD Count on 2

PetSmart opening second location in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston pet owners will soon have a new option for grabbing everything they need to care for their animals. Leading pet retailer PetSmart is opening a new location at 8821 Dorchester Road in North Charleston on Sept. 24. To celebrate the grand opening, the store will hold a celebration on […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

