Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Major supermarket chain set to open new store in South Carolina this monthKristen WaltersMoncks Corner, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
Related
charleston-rotary.org
9/20: Dave Sansom, Carolina One
Dave Sansom of Carolina One gave us an update on the current state of the residential housing market in the Charleston area. Reminder of a couple of events coming up: Trash Talkin’ Highway Clean up on Oct. 15 and October Social aboard the Palmetto Breeze on the 18th. Sign up info below.
The Post and Courier
Real Estate News Briefs for 09.24.22
The Cassina Group REALTORS® Participate in Significant Sale in Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village. 110 Freeman Street, a stunning custom home in the heart of Mt. Pleasant’s Old Village, just sold for $3,900,000. The transaction was handled entirely by The Cassina Group, with Jimmy Dye representing the sellers and Jackie Kelly representing the buyers. The property was listed in July and was under contract in just four days.
counton2.com
The Citadel celebrates '100 Years on the Ashley'
The Citadel celebrates ‘100 Years on the Ashley’. GCPD releases new details on fatal Taco Bell shooting. Charleston man pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol …. Tracking the Tropics: TD9 becomes Tropical Storm …. Everyday Hero: Amor Healing Kitchen. Lowcountry expert addresses importance of mental …. Background check missed...
The Post and Courier
Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track
A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Post and Courier
North Charleston preparing former dairy plant for possible commercial use
NORTH CHARLESTON — Months after a milk processing plant ceased production, the city is preparing the former Borden Dairy site for potential commercial use. North Charleston City Council voted Sept. 22 to rezone the old plant at 5001 LaCross Road that closed in May from light industrial to commercial redevelopment.
The Post and Courier
Charleston’s tourism machine: Lack of scrutiny, accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year
Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went. That’s because the state and local governments that gave away that cash have failed to seek...
The Post and Courier
Inflation delays groundbreaking, adds costs to Charleston's Emanuel Nine Memorial
The memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the 2015 Emanuel AME Church shooting is moving forward, but the project has grown more expensive and won't be breaking ground this year. To help, both the cities of Charleston and North Charleston have responded with financial contributions to help ensure the...
The Post and Courier
Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different
LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
IN THIS ARTICLE
charlestondaily.net
18-year established Food Vendor Business at the Charleston Farmers Market – For Sale – Asking $56,000
Rare opportunity to take over a successful seasonal business in Charleston, SC at one of the Top Farmer’s Markets in the country. Open only on Saturdays 8-1, April – December, and operated as a side project for the owner. Opportunities for other markets and catering can easily turn this business into a full-time career. Hand-painted catering BUS included in the sale.
The Post and Courier
Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M
The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
1 injured in downtown Charleston shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police are investigating a Saturday night shooting in downtown Charleston. According to the Charleston Police Department, the shooting took place at the Bridgeview Apartments around 10:00 p.m. One victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. There is no information about a suspect.
cohaitungchi.com
Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston
This post may contain affiliate links, meaning if you buy or book through one of these links, I may earn a small commission . You are reading: Charleston attractions for couples | Super Romantic Things to Do in Beautiful Charleston. Charleston is seriously one of the most romantic places I’ve...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Palmetto Islands County Park receives ADA upgrades
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks has made Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements to Palmetto Islands County Park in Mount Pleasant. According to Charleston County Parks, County residents can expect two new ADA-compliant improvements at Palmetto Islands County Park. A water fountain has been upgraded to include access from all sides as […]
USPS to host job fairs in Summerville, Mount Pleasant
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Postal Service is planning to host job fairs next week in the areas of Mount Pleasant and Summerville. The job fairs will be held at the Mount Pleasant Post Office at 1050 Johnnie Dodds Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m on September 27, and at the Summerville […]
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads
We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
The Post and Courier
Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
North Charleston Police to hold Crime Awareness Cookout Monday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department will hold a community cookout on Monday night. According to the NCPD, the department will hold a Community Roll Call and Crime Awareness Cookout on Monday at 5 p.m. The event will kick off at 5 p.m. and run until 7 p.m. at Northwoods Baptist […]
Revolutionary War fort in Moncks Corner now open to public
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Revolutionary War fort located in Monck Corner has opened to the public following years of conservation. Fort Fair Lawn, found at Old Santee Canal State Park, opened to the public on Friday. Fort Fair Lawn is a British Revolutionary War with a history that dates to 1780. According […]
PetSmart opening second location in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- North Charleston pet owners will soon have a new option for grabbing everything they need to care for their animals. Leading pet retailer PetSmart is opening a new location at 8821 Dorchester Road in North Charleston on Sept. 24. To celebrate the grand opening, the store will hold a celebration on […]
The Post and Courier
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
Comments / 0