Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: New York to send $270 checks in coming weeks
The New York state government is set to send out stimulus checks averaging $270 to roughly 1.75 million residents in the upcoming weeks, according to officials. The stimulus payments will be given to many of New York's lowest-earning residents as part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's effort to combat rising inflation and costs of living in the state. Specifically, they will be given to New Yorkers with the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on last year's tax returns. No further action is needed to receive the checks by those eligible.
