WVNews
Critics: Oregon's move to decriminalize hard drugs a failure
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Two years after Oregon residents voted to decriminalize hard drugs and dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars to treatment, few people have requested the services and the state has been slow to channel the funds. When voters passed the state's pioneering Drug Addiction Treatment and...
WVNews
Former West Virginia Penitentiary's 'Dungeon of Horrors' now frightening new visitors
MOUNDSVILLE — The halls of the former West Virginia State Penitentiary, normally stalked by the shades and spirits of the nearly 1,000 convicts who lived and died behind its walls, will see the living pay homage to them through Halloween. The Dungeon of Horrors opened its doors Friday night...
WVNews
Judge bars enforcement of Delaware 'ghost gun' restrictions
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal judge has issued an injunction barring Delaware from enforcing provisions of a new law outlawing the manufacture and possession of homemade “ghost guns,” which can’t be traced by law enforcement officials because they don’t have serial numbers. Friday’s ruling...
WVNews
Opioid epidemic effects on children discussed at conference
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Leaders in the recovery community met in Huntington for a conference to discuss how substance use disorder is causing multigenerational trauma, specifically for West Virginia’s youth. Healthy Connections, an initiative of Marshall Health’s addiction medicine services, was joined by West Virginia Adverse Childhood Experiences...
WVNews
Corridor H progressing, providing economic growth to West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — As the decades-long highway project continues, the completion of Corridor H is closer than ever to becoming a reality. The two remaining unfinished segments of the rural freeway are in the design phase, according to West Virginia Division of Highways Chief Engineer of Development Jason Foster.
WVNews
Cisco, RedStorm women run to Forgey titles
RIO GRANDE, Ohio - All six University of Rio Grande runners finished in the top eight, including Olivia Cisco's first-place showing, and the RedStorm won the women's team title at Saturday afternoon's 51st Annual Patty Forgey Cross Country Invitational at the Rio Grande Cross Country Course. Cisco, a freshman from...
WVNews
29th Annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference planned for Oct. 12
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia University Bureau of Business and Economic Research will host the 29th annual West Virginia Economic Outlook Conference Oct. 12 in Charleston. The conference will bring state business and community leaders to the Embassy Suites by Hilton for the latest economic data...
WVNews
US spy satellite launched into orbit from California
VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (AP) — A classified satellite for the U.S. National Reconnaissance Office launched into orbit aboard a United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket on Saturday. The NROL-91 spy satellite lifted off at 3:25 p.m. from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California's Santa Barbara County.
WVNews
Late goal sinks WVU in Mountain State Derby
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia men’s soccer team fell at No. 4 Marshall, 1-0, on Saturday night at Hoops Family Field. An 85th-minute goal was the difference as the Mountaineers dropped their second straight road fixture. The two clubs each finished with nine shots on the night while WVU held a 3-2 edge in shots on goal.
WVNews
RedStorm women, Bengals battle to draw
RIO GRANDE, Ohio - The University of Rio Grande stopped its season-opening six-game losing slide on Thursday night. But head coach Tony Daniels' squad still finds itself in search of its first win of the season.
WVNews
Eastern's Nolan finishes first out of all boys at Rio Grande's Patty Forgey Invitational
RIO GRANDE, Ohio (WV News) - The Eastern, Southern, South Gallia, Gallia Academy, and River Valley cross country teams all gathered at the 51st Patty Forgey Invitational at the Rio Grande Athletic Fields on Saturday morning, and it was Eastern's Connor Nolan that stole the spotlight. He finished first out...
WVNews
Sexauer, Abel lead Tommies to 43-6 victory over Lincoln
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cade Sexauer threw for three touchdowns, Gabriel Abel had 104 yards on the ground and St. Thomas-Minnesota defeated Lincoln University of California 43-6 on Saturday. The Tommies got scoring help from their defense and special teams as Luke Herzog recorded a safety and Ty...
WVNews
Red Wolves run past RedStorm
RIO GRANDE, Ohio - If your assessment of the River States Conference opener for the University of Rio Grande women’s volleyball team was that things didn’t go as planned, you’d be spot on. The RedStorm committed a season-high 33 attack errors and had 44 errors overall as...
WVNews
Democrats doing what's best for people
The majority of West Virginia legislators voted for abortion with some limitations. Did they do it on behalf of their constituency or their own beliefs?
WVNews
Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery
TOA BAJA, Puerto Rico (AP) — City worker Carmen Medina walked purposefully through the working-class community of Tranquility Village under a brutal sun, with clipboard, survey forms and pen in hand — part of a small army of officials trying to gauge the scope of disaster caused by Hurricane Fiona's strike on Puerto Rico.
WVNews
Wahama's Zuspan named Coach of the Year
MASON, W.Va. (WV News) — Wahama baseball coach Billy Zuspan was named Baseball Coach of the Year by the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission on Friday. "It is very humbling," Zuspan said. "It’s a real honor to have been chosen by the WVSSAC to receive this recognition. I’m incredibly grateful."
WVNews
Autumn is my favorite time of year
If you ask most folks, they will tell you that they love autumn in West Virginia. For me, the changing of the seasons is a blessing. I like the variety. I would be sad if we didn’t have the beauty of God’s majestic fall colors as He paints the mountains and valleys with rich hues of red, yellow, orange and brown.
WVNews
Tuesday's sports roundup: Blue Angels take down Rock Hill
IRONTON, Ohio (WV News) — The Gallia Academy volleyball team kept its winning ways going with a 3-0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-15) road win against the Rock Hill Redwomen Thursday evening in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup. The Blue Angels (14-2, 8-0 OVC) kept their opponents at arms length throughout...
