SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - In the 85-plus years that Boblo Boats were transporting passengers from Detroit to Boblo Island, did you ever take the trip?Boblo Island was an amusement park in the waters between the U.S. and Canada, and the SS Columbia and SS Ste. Claire were the passenger ferries that served as travel to the park. The operations ended in 1993.'Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale' is a new documentary, created by Aaron Shillinger, that tell the tale of Dr. Ron Kattoo, who is on a mission to restore the SS Ste. Claire to its former glory. The documentary is...

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO