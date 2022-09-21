Read full article on original website
dbusiness.com
Lela Hickonbottom Joins DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan as Chief Nursing Officer
Detroit Medical Center (DMC) announced Lela Hickonbottom has joined the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM) as chief nursing officer. She comes to RIM after 20 years as the CNO at Special Tree Rehabilitation System in Romulus. In that position she played a key role in implementing the organization’s electronic health records system, quality improvement initiatives, expansion of the student nursing clinical program, and instituting nursing performance measures to enhance patient outcomes.
Take a look inside the $140M University of Michigan School of Dentistry renovation
ANN ARBOR, MI - The first renovation to the University of Michigan School of Dentistry in nearly 50 years will make it more adaptable for its next generation of patients, students and researchers. That was a major theme Associate Dean for Patient Services Romesh Nalliah used to highlight the changes...
Detroit News
University of Michigan to establish firearm research center
Ann Arbor — The University of Michigan will use a $5.5 million federal grant to establish a National Institutes of Health firearm research center to oversee community-based research projects designed to reduce firearm-related injuries, the school said Friday. In a press release announcing the launch, the university said the...
dbusiness.com
MMS Holdings in Canton Names Kelly J. Hill Chief Strategy Officer
MMS Holdings Inc., a contract research organization (CRO) based in Canton Township, announced the appointment of Kelly J. Hill to chief strategy officer. This appointment will support the company’s accelerating growth as it continues to deliver data-focused clinical research services. “The new appointment of Kelly to chief strategy officer...
dbusiness.com
Detroit Economic Growth Corp. Names Sean Gray VP of Small Business Services
The Detroit Economic Growth Corp. announced the hiring of Sean Gray as vice president of small business services. Gray, who brings more than 18 years of experience to the role, will work in partnership with DEGC leadership to elevate the organization’s impact on Detroit’s small business community. “Sean...
loyaltylobby.com
Compensation Clinic: Hyatt Place Detroit Auburn Hills – What A Terrible Hotel!
This week the Compensation Clinic case recapitulates a stay at the Hyatt Place Detroit, Auburn Hills, where one of our readers had a really bad stay. Remember that you can always email us, send a message via Facebook or use Twitter and include photos too. We’ll try to cover a Compensation Clinic case here regularly.
Arab American News
Detroit Metropolitan Airport seeking concession workers at job fair
ROMULUS – The Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA), which operates Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), is hosting a job fair on behalf of its concessionaires. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Nomads Building – 10100 Middlebelt Road in Romulus.
ClickOnDetroit.com
State approves Missing Middle Housing Grant for families struggling with rent, mortgages in Detroit
DETROIT – The state of Michigan has approved the Missing Middle Housing Grant to help take some of the pressure off of Metro Detroit families struggling with the cost of rent or mortgages. It’s a first-of-its-kind investment to dent a significant problem in Detroit. “We’ve talked to people...
Hello, Ann Arbor: Emoni Bates arrested on gun charges; raising local meat
Summer was gone in a flash. The first day of fall certainly felt like it this week. I’m sure I wasn’t alone in cranking on the furnace for the first time since last winter. And that crisp autumn air can only mean one thing tonight -- high school...
Vetra Stephens: This Is What Cannabis Success Looks Like
Stylemaker Profile: Vetra Stephens is defining what cannabis success looks like. She is one of BLAC’S favorite Detroit Stylemakers.
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
fox2detroit.com
Disabled Marine veteran found stabbed to death at Detroit park, family wants justice
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The grieving family of a murdered 50-year-old Marine veteran is desperate for answers. Ralph Purifoy's mother Pamela is begging for someone who knows anything about this killing, to come forward. "I have him here in my necklace. His ashes, right here," said Pamela Davis. "Whatever you...
fox2detroit.com
Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
Dearborn Press & Guide
8-month-old likely overdosed on fentanyl while at babysitter’s house in Dearborn Heights
An accidental fentanyl overdose, which likely occurred while an 8-month-old girl was in the care of her babysitter in Dearborn Heights, has died according to her mother. The mother of baby J’ream said her daughter was a “bubbly” little girl prior to the overdose. After J’ream died,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tara Grant’s family returning to Macomb County 15 years after her murder
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Tara Grant’s family is returning to Macomb County Saturday, fifteen years after her brutal murder. Hundreds will join them, gathering for Tara’s Walk: a fundraiser to raise money for domestic abuse victims. Grant was a loving wife and mother who was murdered by...
"Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" resurfaces impactful history of Boblo Island to the big screen
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - In the 85-plus years that Boblo Boats were transporting passengers from Detroit to Boblo Island, did you ever take the trip?Boblo Island was an amusement park in the waters between the U.S. and Canada, and the SS Columbia and SS Ste. Claire were the passenger ferries that served as travel to the park. The operations ended in 1993.'Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale' is a new documentary, created by Aaron Shillinger, that tell the tale of Dr. Ron Kattoo, who is on a mission to restore the SS Ste. Claire to its former glory. The documentary is...
France 24
Ford's electric drive reinvents historic Michigan factory
Dearborn (United States) (AFP) – Construction crews are back at Dearborn, remaking Ford's century-old industrial complex once again, this time for a post-petroleum era that is finally beginning to feel possible. The manufacturing operation's prime mission in recent times has been to assemble the best-selling F-150, a gasoline-powered vehicle.
Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested
Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
