Detroit, MI

dbusiness.com

Lela Hickonbottom Joins DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan as Chief Nursing Officer

Detroit Medical Center (DMC) announced Lela Hickonbottom has joined the DMC Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan (RIM) as chief nursing officer. She comes to RIM after 20 years as the CNO at Special Tree Rehabilitation System in Romulus. In that position she played a key role in implementing the organization’s electronic health records system, quality improvement initiatives, expansion of the student nursing clinical program, and instituting nursing performance measures to enhance patient outcomes.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

University of Michigan to establish firearm research center

Ann Arbor — The University of Michigan will use a $5.5 million federal grant to establish a National Institutes of Health firearm research center to oversee community-based research projects designed to reduce firearm-related injuries, the school said Friday. In a press release announcing the launch, the university said the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
dbusiness.com

MMS Holdings in Canton Names Kelly J. Hill Chief Strategy Officer

MMS Holdings Inc., a contract research organization (CRO) based in Canton Township, announced the appointment of Kelly J. Hill to chief strategy officer. This appointment will support the company’s accelerating growth as it continues to deliver data-focused clinical research services. “The new appointment of Kelly to chief strategy officer...
CANTON, MI
dbusiness.com

Detroit Economic Growth Corp. Names Sean Gray VP of Small Business Services

The Detroit Economic Growth Corp. announced the hiring of Sean Gray as vice president of small business services. Gray, who brings more than 18 years of experience to the role, will work in partnership with DEGC leadership to elevate the organization’s impact on Detroit’s small business community. “Sean...
DETROIT, MI
Arab American News

Detroit Metropolitan Airport seeking concession workers at job fair

ROMULUS – The Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA), which operates Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), is hosting a job fair on behalf of its concessionaires. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at the Nomads Building – 10100 Middlebelt Road in Romulus.
ROMULUS, MI
Banana 101.5

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
MICHIGAN STATE
radioresultsnetwork.com

Flags Lowered Across Michigan To Honor Detroit Firefighter

Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex and across all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff on Friday, September 23 to honor and remember Detroit Firefighter Shayne Raxter, who passed away in the line of duty. The flag lowering will coincide with the one-year anniversary of Raxter’s death.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Detroit radio anchor Jim Matthews dies in domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) – A Detroit radio news anchor has died in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities say. Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack Friday. Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett says a […]
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Former prisoner uses Ypsilanti Township farm to break cycle of incarceration

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Nestled in a neighborhood in Ypsilanti Township is a farm you may miss if you don't know it's there. We The People Opportunity Farm (WTPOF) provides people getting out of prison with a nine-month paid internship. When they are done, they get help continuing their education and finding work.
YPSILANTI, MI
CBS Detroit

"Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale" resurfaces impactful history of Boblo Island to the big screen

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) - In the 85-plus years that Boblo Boats were transporting passengers from Detroit to Boblo Island, did you ever take the trip?Boblo Island was an amusement park in the waters between the U.S. and Canada, and the SS Columbia and SS Ste. Claire were the passenger ferries that served as travel to the park. The operations ended in 1993.'Boblo Boats: A Detroit Ferry Tale' is a new documentary, created by Aaron Shillinger, that tell the tale of Dr. Ron Kattoo, who is on a mission to restore the SS Ste. Claire to its former glory. The documentary is...
DETROIT, MI
France 24

Ford's electric drive reinvents historic Michigan factory

Dearborn (United States) (AFP) – Construction crews are back at Dearborn, remaking Ford's century-old industrial complex once again, this time for a post-petroleum era that is finally beginning to feel possible. The manufacturing operation's prime mission in recent times has been to assemble the best-selling F-150, a gasoline-powered vehicle.
DEARBORN, MI
1470 WFNT

Flint Makes List with Two Other Michigan Cities As Most Rat Infested

Some lists are great to make, others, not so much. The latest list to feature Flint, Michigan isn't one anyone wants to be on. Orkin released its Top 50 Most Rat-Infested Cities List a few months ago and three Michigan cities found themselves high on the list of rodent issues. According to CBS News, the well-known pest control company compiled the list from data collected from September 15, 2020, to September 15, 2021.
FLINT, MI

