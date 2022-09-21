ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

WizKid To Take Apple Music Live Stage In London

By Mya Abraham
Vibe
Vibe
 4 days ago

Global sensation Wizkid will headline a special performance at London’s Roundhouse this fall for Apple Music Live . The “Bad To Me” artist is the latest artist to partake in the series, following the likes of Lil Durk and Mary J. Blige.

“Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans,” Wizkid shared in a statement. “Collaborating with them on something like this is special. I’m excited to debut new music from my forthcoming album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ and share my Apple Music Live show with fans across the world.”

More from VIBE.com

His new, aforementioned single from his highly anticipated album is described as “a declaration of lust in its purest form; sultry vibes over a percussive beat that only continues to add to the ongoing tension.”

On Apple Music, the Nigerian superstar was the first African solo artist to break the Global Daily’s top 10 with his smash hit, “Essence (featuring Tems)” which peaked at No. 9 in Summer 2020. The single also garnered his first No. 1 hit on Shazam as a lead artist. That October, his album, Made in Lagos , ranked within the Top 10 albums streamed in the first week of release across eight African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Sierra Leone.

Not to mention, he and Chris Brown may have dropped the sexiest video of 2022 with the “Call Me Every Day” visual.

Interested in witnessing Wizkid’s in-person performance? Registration for tickets is now available. Otherwise, the event will be streamed on Apple Music as well.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Cardi B And GloRilla Take Over Times Square In “Tomorrow 2” Music Video

GloRilla has scored a collaboration with Grammy award-winner Cardi B for the remixed track “Tomorrow 2.” The newest single follows the southern spitter’s popular tracks “FNF (Let’s Go)” and “Blessed.” Memphis and the Bronx meet as the two rapstresses take over Times Square in New York while twerking on a Hellcat, in the subway, and at a house party. Glo turns up with her friends throughout the Big Apple causing a commotion as they obstruct traffic in the heart of the city. Cardi then joins Glo for a rooftop scene as the two exchange verses. More from VIBE.comFor MC Lyte,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

FLO Is Apple Music’s Newest ‘Up Next’ Artist

UK R&B girl group FLO is officially Apple Music’s newest featured artist for its Up Next series, “a monthly artist initiative geared towards identifying, showcasing and elevating rising talent.” Comprised of Renée Downer, Jorja Douglas, and Stella Quaresma, the trio released their debut single, “Cardboard Box,” earlier this year and it quickly became a viral sensation, amassing roughly 2 million streams within its first month. At the time, their EP, The Lead, was the biggest R&B debut on Apple Music globally.More from VIBE.comApple Music Replaces Pepsi As New Super Bowl Halftime Show SponsorApple Music Celebrates Juneteenth's Legacy With 'Juneteenth 2022: Freedom Songs' Playlist Featuring...
MUSIC
Vibe

Davido Announces ‘Are We African Yet?’ Festival

Davido is representing his culture stateside in a major way with the announcement of his upcoming festival, Are We African Yet? The 29-year-old singer first made mention of the A.W.A.Y Festival on Instagram shortly before an official press release confirmed the fête will be taking place Nov. 18 in Atlanta, as per Billboard.More from VIBE.comBurna Boy, Wizkid, And Davido To Headline Lost In Riddim FestivalDaBaby Goes Global With Davido For "Showing Off Her Body" Song And VideoNetflix's 'Afrobeats: The Backstory' Spotlights The African Genre's Evolution Fellow Afrobeats stars Kizz Daniel, Pheelz, Lojay, and BNXN (FKA Buju) have been confirmed as performers...
ATLANTA, GA
Vibe

BLEU and Nicki Minaj Deliver Music Video For New Single “Love In The Way”

Nicki Minaj and BLEU have delivered an R&B track just in time for cuffing season. On Friday (Sept. 16), the pair premiered “Love In the Way,” after teasing the single and sharing its cover art photo on Instagram. Directed by Primo, the music video has now been released today (Sept. 19). Bleu describes his newest single as “a beautiful song.” He also proclaimed the song to be one of those “type songs that’s gonna live forever.” Sampled with Sam Tompkins’ “Whole,” the UK artist shared his sentiments on Twitter.More from VIBE.comNicki Minaj Breaks Streaming Record With "Super Freaky Girl"Nicki Minaj Addresses...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Chris Brown
Person
Davido
Person
Wizkid
Vibe

Seal Set To Release Deluxe Edition Of Debut Album Following 30th Anniversary

When Seal debuted in 1991 with his eponymous album, it premiered at No. 1 in the U.K. and its lead single, “Crazy” became a top 10 international success. Thirty-one years after its arrival, it is being remixed, remastered, and re-released on Nov. 4. The 5X platinum LP will be packaged in a special deluxe edition featuring a 12”x12” hardcover book with archival photos, early mixes, remixes, and a previously unreleased 13-track concert performance recorded at The Point Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, on December 16, 1991. More from VIBE.comPop Culture References You May Have Missed On J. Cole's 'KOD'New Heat: Trevor...
MUSIC
Vibe

Muhammad Ali’s Grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, Signs An MMA Contract

Muhammad Ali’s spirit continues to surface through his bloodline. The late three-time world heavyweight boxing champion’s grandson, Biaggio Ali Walsh, is now continuing his legacy—but as an official MMA fighter. The 24-year-old signed an amateur contract with the Professional Fighter’s League on Wednesday (September 14), according to ESPN. “I want to thank Professional Fighters League for their support and confidence in me,” the young fighter told the sports outlet, “I have a legacy to live up to, a legacy that my grandfather began, that my brother and I continue. I chose to continue that legacy here in the Professional Fighters League. My...
COMBAT SPORTS
Vibe

Tiffany Haddish Claims Molestation Lawsuit Left Her Jobless: “I Lost Everything”

Tiffany Haddish claims her career took a major hit due to recent molestation charges leveled against herself and fellow comic Aries Spears. “I lost everything. All my gigs – gone. I don’t have no job,” she told TMZ Wednesday. More from VIBE.comTiffany Haddish And Aries Spears' Sexual Assault Lawsuit DismissedHaddish And Spears' Accuser Calls On D.A. To "Immediately Arrest And Prosecute" ThemTiffany Haddish Addresses Child Sexual Abuse Lawsuit Now that the lawsuit has been dismissed, Haddish, 42, says she’s actually “relieved” following the public humiliation and scrutiny. Through it all, she stated that her main concern was making sure “the kids” involved in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Snoop Dogg And Shante Broadus Debut Luxury Scarf Line

Snoop Dogg and his wife Shante Broadus have teamed up to launch a new line of luxury scarves. Described as one of the rapper’s most personal business ventures to date, The Broadus Collection by Shante & Snoop is dedicated to their daughter, Cori Broadus. At the age of six,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Live Show#Roundhouse#Apple Music Live#Nigerian#African#The Global Daily#Si
Vibe

Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer

Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Nas X Meets His Wax-Figure Doppelgänger At Madame Tussauds

Lil Nas X has helped Madame Tussauds unveil a new wax figure in his image at their Hollywood location. “We’re thrilled to welcome Lil Nas X into the Madame Tussauds Hollywood family,” said Madame Tussauds Hollywood General Manager Therese Alvich. “As a musical, social and fashion icon, this figure marks an extraordinary addition to our museum. We’re excited for his fans to interact with the star’s identical twin!” More from VIBE.comLil Nas X Named YSL's New Beauté AmbassadorNicki Minaj To Receive Video Vanguard Award At The 2022 VMAsKendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, And Jack Harlow Lead 2022 Video Music Award Nominations In...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vibe

Pharrell To Host A Norfolk Block Party With His Mighty Dream Agency

Pharrell is bringing a block party to Norfolk, Va. According to 13 News Now, the Grammy award-winning musician will use his new creative agency, Mighty Dream, to bring a three-day conference to the Neon District and ten nearby areas in November 2022. The event’s block party will serve as an inaugural commemoration of the agency’s inception in partnership with Edelman and sister agency UEG. More from VIBE.comPharrell Throws First Pitch At Yankees-Mets Subway Series, Talks BBC CollaborationKelis Responds To Beyonce Removing "Milkshake" SampleBeyoncé Reportedly Removes Kelis Interpolation From 'Renaissance' Commune Restaurant’s community engagement coordinator Dr. Sebrina A. Lindsay-Law disclosed her excitement over...
NORFOLK, VA
Vibe

Police Are Investigating If PnB Rock’s Murder Was A Premeditated Hit

Police are now investigating whether or not the murder of rap star PnB Rock was an intended hit stemming from a previous beef he may have had prior to his death. According to TMZ, the Los Angeles Police Department claims the case is “moving in several concurrent directions” and are looking into whether feuds PnB had with individuals in his hometown of Philadelphia or in Atlanta may have followed him to the city. Authorities have also revealed that they’re looking into PnB’s song lyrics in hopes of a connection to anyone with a possible motive to cause him harm. More...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Uganda
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Music
Vibe

Tevin Campbell, Monica, Bobby Brown, And More To Headline R&B Music Experience Tour

R&B is dead? Says who? Several of the genre’s biggest stars are set to hit the road this fall for the upcoming R&B Music Experience Tour.More from VIBE.comTevin Campbell Says R. Kelly Can Take Usher On In A 'Verzuz' BattleBoyz II Men, Eric Benét, Morris Day, And More Headline Femme It Forward 'Serenade' SeriesDru Hill's Sisqo Responds To Jodeci 'Verzuz' Battle Debate Faves such as Monica, Tevin Campbell, Bobby Brown, Tamar Braxton, 112, Bell Biv DeVoe, Dru Hill, Ginuwine, and Xscape are among those who can be seen during the 18-city trek. The exact lineup, however, will vary per city. The...
MUSIC
Vibe

Watch Monica Explain The Meaning Of “Goonica” To Rep. Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams — who is currently running to become the Governor of Georgia — recently sat on Instagram Live with singers and Atlanta natives Ciara and Monica in an effort to urge Georgia residents to vote in the upcoming election. During the conversation, Abrams flipped the attention onto...
Vibe

Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris’ Sons Form R&B Group, WanMor

Meet Big Boy, Chulo, Tyvas, and Rocco—sons of R&B legend Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men. The young men have formed a new quartet known as WanMor and are the first artists to be signed to Mary J. Blige’s new label, Beautiful Life Productions, and 300 Entertainment.  “There’s been so much conversation about the state of R&B, and the next generation of R&B artists. This generation has been giving us great R&B, and that feeling, that soul and that sound remains in our DNA,” Blige expressed in a statement. “When we heard WanMor sing, we knew we could stop looking. They are IT! Supporting...
MUSIC
Vibe

The Isley Brothers Unveil New Album’s Release Date

The Isley Brothers have revealed their thirty-third studio album, Make Me Say It Again, Girl, will debut on Sept. 30. This is the band’s first album in five years since the 2017 release of Power of Peace. The new album’s announcement includes a visual teaser that opens with a vintage introduction from the late, rock and roll pioneer Little Richard. “They are the originators. They are the creators, the emancipator, the architect of what they’re doing. Ladies and gentlemen, let’s hear it for the one and only, The Isley Brothers,” he declares. Then, archival performances and videos play in...
ROCK MUSIC
Vibe

John Legend Celebrates Wedding Anniversary With “Wonder Woman” Music Video

Multi-platinum and 12-time Grammy Award-winner John Legend has released the music video for “Wonder Woman,” the newest single from his eighth studio album, LEGEND. Shot in Tuscan, Italy, the Elderkin-directed video shows Legend paying tribute to powerful and graceful women. Ironically, Elderkin originally introduced Legend to his wife Chrissy Teigen in 2006 and was behind the vision for his 2013 smash, “All of Me.” The visual for “Wonder Woman” debuts on the same day as the couple’s ninth wedding anniversary (Sept. 14).
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Kendrick Lamar And Megan Thee Stallion To Appear On 48th Season Of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Kendrick Lamar and Megan Thee Stallion will be bringing their talents to Saturday Night Live, as both rap stars will make appearances on the iconic sketch comedy show’s 48th season. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), SNL unveiled the lineup for its forthcoming season, with Lamar named as the musical guest for the show’s season premiere, which will air on Oct. 1. More from VIBE.comTory Lanez Under LAPD Investigation For August Alsina Assault ClaimTory Lanez And Megan Thee Stallion Trial Pushed Back As Eyewitness SubpoenaedIce-T Warns Rappers To Stop Wearing Jewelry In L.A. It will be the rapper’s third time performing on the...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Watch Naomi Ackie Embody Whitney Houston In ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ Trailer

The official Whitney Houston biopic is headed to theaters this December. Executive produced by Clive Davis and Pat Houston, I Wanna Dance With Somebody stars Naomi Ackie as the late superstar alongside Ashton Sanders as Bobby Brown, Stanley Tucci as Davis, Clarke Peters as John Houston, Whitney’s father, and Tamara Tunie as Cissy Houston. The film is described as a “no-holds-barred portrait of the complex and multifaceted woman behind The Voice.” Under the helm of Kasi Lemmons (Eve’s Bayou and Harriet) and written by Anthony McCarten (Bohemian Rhapsody), I Wanna Dance With Somebody will explore “the Whitney you never knew.”More from...
THEATER & DANCE
Vibe

Fashion Nova Partners With Rolling Loud Music Festival

One of today’s leading online fashion e-commerce brands, Fashion Nova, has announced its partnership with “the largest Hip-Hop festival in the world,” Rolling Loud New York. The popular clothing retailer will serve as the exclusive sponsor of the highly-anticipated music festival and experience taking place in Queens, NY on Sept. 23-25 at Citi Field.More from VIBE.comFashion Nova And Megan Thee Stallion Reveal Million-Dollar Initiative, "Women On Top"Fashion Nova Required To Pay $4.2 Million To Federal Trade Commission For Blocking Negative ReviewsCardi B And Fashion Nova Will Give Away $1,000 To Families In Need According to a press release issued to VIBE, there will also be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vibe

Vibe

20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy