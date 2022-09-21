WizKid To Take Apple Music Live Stage In London

Global sensation Wizkid will headline a special performance at London’s Roundhouse this fall for Apple Music Live . The “Bad To Me” artist is the latest artist to partake in the series, following the likes of Lil Durk and Mary J. Blige.

“Apple Music has always been a supporter of my career and a major tool in connecting me with my fans,” Wizkid shared in a statement. “Collaborating with them on something like this is special. I’m excited to debut new music from my forthcoming album ‘More Love, Less Ego’ and share my Apple Music Live show with fans across the world.”

His new, aforementioned single from his highly anticipated album is described as “a declaration of lust in its purest form; sultry vibes over a percussive beat that only continues to add to the ongoing tension.”

On Apple Music, the Nigerian superstar was the first African solo artist to break the Global Daily’s top 10 with his smash hit, “Essence (featuring Tems)” which peaked at No. 9 in Summer 2020. The single also garnered his first No. 1 hit on Shazam as a lead artist. That October, his album, Made in Lagos , ranked within the Top 10 albums streamed in the first week of release across eight African countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Sierra Leone.

Not to mention, he and Chris Brown may have dropped the sexiest video of 2022 with the “Call Me Every Day” visual.

Interested in witnessing Wizkid’s in-person performance? Registration for tickets is now available. Otherwise, the event will be streamed on Apple Music as well.