townbroadcast.com
Service set at Green Lake church for Irene Bultman
Irene Bultman died Wednesday, Sept. 21. She was 91. Irene was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Grand Rapids, to Cornelius and Myrtle (Button) Bultman. Formerly of the Moline area, she graduated from Wayland High School. She is survived by her sister, Shirley Wall of Byron Center; brother, Dick (Valerie) Bultman...
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins marching band color guard wins trophy
The Hopkins High School marching band, under the direction of Mrs. Jessica Williams, just missed a runner-up trophy at the Otsego invitational Saturday. There were seven Class C bands and there were only four judging points separating fifth from second places. The Vikings scored a 73.8 and were fifth place overall. However, the color guard won the first place trophy.
townbroadcast.com
Memorial service for Diane Sebright Oct. 2 in Wayland
A memorial service will be held at the United Church of Wayland from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, for Diane Wright Sebright. A luncheon will be served. Sebright, of Wyoming, MI, died Aug. 28 just two days shy of her 76th birthday.
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins girls’ golf team is 4th in M-89 Challenge
The Hopkins girls’ varsity golf team finished fourth among five squads Friday in the M-89 Challenge. The Lady Vikings recorded a team score of 225, three strokes better than neighborhood rival Wayland. Otsego won the competition with a 193 and Plainwell was second at 209. Andrea Steffes again paced...
townbroadcast.com
WHS grad helps coach Mich. Tech to invite crown
The Michigan Technological University men’s cross-country team, coached by Wayland High School graduate Robert Young and Christina Owens, captured the championship among 29 squads at the Roy Griak Invitational in Minneapolis Friday. The Huskies came in with 62 team points, 15 better than runner-up Wisconsin Lacrosse with individual placings...
townbroadcast.com
Two Lady Viking golfers come up with sub-50 scores
The Hopkins varsity golf team continues to show improvement on the links, as two members broke 50 for nine holes Thursday in the latest O-K Silver Conference jamboree. Andrea Steffes carded a 47 and Cayla Szubinski a 49 as the Vikings combined for a score of 208, three stokes off their best performance this year.
townbroadcast.com
Wildcat harriers runners-up in Cedar Springs Invite
The Wayland boys’ varsity cross-country team took another runner-up placing, this time Saturday morning in the Cedar Springs Invitational. The Wildcats, who have been second thus far in league jamborees, accumulated 64 team points to finish behind only Division 1 Rockford, which had 30. Host Cedar Springs was right behind Wayland in third with 67.
townbroadcast.com
Hopkins alum takes 3rd in Rochester bowling tourney
The Concordia University men’s bowling team captured first place in the Rochester University Warriors Classic Saturday. Jeffrey Lizewski (left) took first place on the All Tournament team and Hopkins High School graduate Brenden Gossman finished third individually in the competition.
townbroadcast.com
WHS marching band takes 3rd in Otsego Invitational
The Wayland Union High School marching band copped a third place trophy Saturday in the Otsego Band Invitational. The local ensemble, under the direction of Kelli Tilley Smith, performed in its first competition this year, “DeComposers: Bach from the Grave.” The performance, naturally featured Johan Sebastian Bach’s familiar Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, used for often in horror movies, particularly “The Phantom of the Opera.”
townbroadcast.com
‘Cats end Gold win drought; Vikings keep scoring big
Wayland scored its first O-K Gold Conference football victory in two years Friday night by besting Kenowa Hills 34-19. Meanwhile, the Hopkins varsity football offensive juggernaut just keeps getting more impressive as the season progresses. The Vikings put 56 points on the scoreboard in a 56-21 merry romp at Comstock...
townbroadcast.com
Clippers take battle of unbeatens over Brown City
The Martin football squad reached the 5-0 mark for the third time in the last four years by taking out a visiting undefeated team from Brown City Saturday. The Clippers jumped out to 28-0 lead the half en route to a 49-6 victory in the first-ever non-league meeting between the two schools.
