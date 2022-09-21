Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend West JV 2 takes 3 from Whitefish Bay | By Kayla Schommer
September 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The West Bend West JV2 volleyball team played a spectacular game against Whitefish Bay. Anna Popp led the team with 11 out of the team’s 25 ace serves throughout the match. The team’s cheering, communication, and positivity was much needed to win all 3 sets against Whitefish Bay.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Slinger notches convincing win over Whitefish Bay | By Delaney Braun
September 24, 2022 – Slinger, WI – The Slinger Owls had a strong performance Friday night with a convincing win against the Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes 35-7. The first touchdown came early at 5:13 into the game from as Slinger senior quarterback Tanner Hora connected with Cameron Groves on a 9-yard pass.
discoverhometown.com
Football Friday Night: Wins for Hartford, Germantown, Slinger, West Bend East
Milwaukee Marquette upset Sussex Hamilton on Sept. 23, and in the process created a four-way tie for the top spot in the Greater Metro Conference standings. Hamilton had a 14-0 lead after the first quarter; as Nate Kollath connected with a Lucas Ruiz on a 13-yard pass play and Nick Kihn a 44-yard pass play. The Hilltoppers tied the game on a 7-yard run by Andrew Gengler and a 48-yard pass play from Peter McDevitt to Joaquin Beard. Hamilton took the lead on a 20-yard run by Jack Young with 20 seconds before halftime.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hartford Union High School recognizes 3 Hall of Fame Inductees | By Kayla Davis
September 23, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Hartford Union High School recognized its third class of Hall of Fame inductees. The 2022 inductees include Michael “Mickey” Hesprich – Class of 1960, Al Laufer – Class of 1971, and Chief Paul J. Stephans – Class of 1980. The inductees were recognized in front of the student body at a midday pep rally, participated in Friday afternoon’s Homecoming parade, and were further celebrated between the first and second quarters at the Homecoming football game.
CBS 58
Brewers' Eric Lauer picks up tab at Blackstone Creek Golf Club in Germantown
GERMANTOWN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- This one's on Lauer!. Brewers pitcher Eric Lauer has picked up the tab for the fans at Blackstone Creek Golf Club as a token of appreciation for their support this season. The last player to pick up the tab for the Brewers was pitcher Aaron...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Regular unleaded jumps 54-cents a gallon overnight in Washington Co., WI
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Motorists were a bit gobsmacked at the pump on Saturday as a gallon of regular unleaded jumped overnight from $3.45 to $3.99. The clerk at the counter said, “I don’t buy my gas in West Bend.”. Washington County...
Did You Know Wisconsin Was Once Home to an Egyptian Pyramid Experience?
I was today years old when I learned that an Egyptian-style pyramid exists in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin and that it once was a place where people dined, lived, and even attended church!. The Pyramid Supper Club in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. I know several people who gave lake houses in the...
8 best places to see fall foliage in Southeast Wisconsin, Milwaukee
Wisconsin is home to over 6 million acres of public lands, 49 state parks, 15 state forests, and 44 state biking trails, providing opportunities to view fall foliage across the state.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Natural backdrops make the best “bestie” pics; send in your sunflower photos today
Washington Co., WI – It’s that time of year when the sunflower fields and flower gardens are in full glory, and neighbors across Washington County are showing off their sky-high foliage pics for our 6th Annual Sunflower Challenge. These pics of Addison and Amaya in Lannon were sent...
wnanews.com
Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69
Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
seehafernews.com
Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America
Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock
This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Hwy 33 motorcycle vs SUV crash with injuries | By Sgt. Brad Rodich
September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On September 23, 2022, at 6:52 p.m., the Washington County Communication Center received multiple phone calls regarding a motorcycle vs SUV crash on Hwy 33 at I41 in Allenton, WI. The callers stated that the motorcycle was occupied by two...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41 in Allenton | By Ron Naab
September 23, 2022 – Allenton, WI – The eastbound lanes of Highway 33 are blocked and the northbound off ramp on I41 has been shut down following a motorcycle vs. car crash at Highway 33 and I41. Emergency teams are on scene and motorists are being advised to...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. to perform Willy Wonka in April 2023 | By June Schroeder
West Bend, WI – West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. will celebrate its 90th anniversary with the presentation of the delicious, mysterious musical Willy Wonka in April 2023. West Bend Children’s Theatre, Inc. was conceived in 1933 by the West Bend Women’s Club and until a few years ago,...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Statewide pro-family group offers “Your Backyard: Own It!” on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 | By Julaine Appling
West Bend, WI – On Thursday, September 29, 2022, Wisconsin Family Council will be offering “Your Backyard: Own It!” an all-new presentation by Julaine Appling, president of Wisconsin Family Council at The Columbian, 3245 Lighthouse Lane, West Bend, WI. Appling said, “We are living in challenging and...
Wisconsin Police Department Warns Of Rogue Alligator In Pond
Well, this is certainly not something we'd probably ever have to deal with in Minnesota. A police department in Wisconsin just issued a very odd warning to residents in the area about an alligator. Yup. There have been many animal stories making headlines lately, most of them of the cute...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Nearly 6,000 gallons of spilled milk in crash in neighboring Dodge County | Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
September 22, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On September 22, 2022, at approximately 9:44 a.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a traffic crash on Hwy P at the intersection with Hwy N (to the east), in the township of Rubicon, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
Greater Milwaukee Today
No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home
CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police
WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
