ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Bend, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend West JV 2 takes 3 from Whitefish Bay | By Kayla Schommer

September 23, 2022 – West Bend, WI – The West Bend West JV2 volleyball team played a spectacular game against Whitefish Bay. Anna Popp led the team with 11 out of the team’s 25 ace serves throughout the match. The team’s cheering, communication, and positivity was much needed to win all 3 sets against Whitefish Bay.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Slinger notches convincing win over Whitefish Bay | By Delaney Braun

September 24, 2022 – Slinger, WI – The Slinger Owls had a strong performance Friday night with a convincing win against the Whitefish Bay Blue Dukes 35-7. The first touchdown came early at 5:13 into the game from as Slinger senior quarterback Tanner Hora connected with Cameron Groves on a 9-yard pass.
SLINGER, WI
discoverhometown.com

Football Friday Night: Wins for Hartford, Germantown, Slinger, West Bend East

Milwaukee Marquette upset Sussex Hamilton on Sept. 23, and in the process created a four-way tie for the top spot in the Greater Metro Conference standings. Hamilton had a 14-0 lead after the first quarter; as Nate Kollath connected with a Lucas Ruiz on a 13-yard pass play and Nick Kihn a 44-yard pass play. The Hilltoppers tied the game on a 7-yard run by Andrew Gengler and a 48-yard pass play from Peter McDevitt to Joaquin Beard. Hamilton took the lead on a 20-yard run by Jack Young with 20 seconds before halftime.
MILWAUKEE, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford Union High School recognizes 3 Hall of Fame Inductees | By Kayla Davis

September 23, 2022 – Hartford, WI – On Friday, September 23, 2022, Hartford Union High School recognized its third class of Hall of Fame inductees. The 2022 inductees include Michael “Mickey” Hesprich – Class of 1960, Al Laufer – Class of 1971, and Chief Paul J. Stephans – Class of 1980. The inductees were recognized in front of the student body at a midday pep rally, participated in Friday afternoon’s Homecoming parade, and were further celebrated between the first and second quarters at the Homecoming football game.
HARTFORD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitefish Bay, WI
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homestead#Spartans
wnanews.com

Longtime Milwaukee business manager Bonnie Porter dies at 69

Bonnie Rae Porter, longtime business manager for The (Milwaukee) Daily Reporter, died on Aug. 4, at the Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, Ill. She was 69. Porter was born on Sept. 3, 1952, in Chicago to Charles B. and Marie M. Niemiec Gundlach. In December 2007, she joined The Daily Reporter, where she worked as the business manager until her retirement in 2020.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Kiel Native Appointed to the Board Of Directors for Road America

Elkhart Lake’s Road America Inc. recently announced the addition of a Kiel native to its Board of Directors. Christina Laun Fugate is a partner at Ice Miller LLP in Indianapolis. She chairs Ice Miller’s Franchise and Distribution team and is a seasoned commercial litigator. Fugate’s appointment comes in...
KIEL, WI
idesignarch.com

Timeless Lakefront Mansion on Geneva Lake with Private Dock

This stunning lakeside shingle style home in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin is a nautical themed mansion with with elegant coastal architecture. The property enjoys 1.83 acres of meticulously-landscaped grounds and its own boat dock. The estate offers 9,000 sq. ft. of timeless interior design by Ginny Blasco Design Studio. The open...
LAKE GENEVA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hwy 33 motorcycle vs SUV crash with injuries | By Sgt. Brad Rodich

September 24, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – On September 23, 2022, at 6:52 p.m., the Washington County Communication Center received multiple phone calls regarding a motorcycle vs SUV crash on Hwy 33 at I41 in Allenton, WI. The callers stated that the motorcycle was occupied by two...
ALLENTON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

No one injured after fire swept through back of town of Cedarburg home

CEDARBURG — Fire crews training nearby and an army of support from neighboring departments helped the Cedarburg Fire Department quickly extinguish a blaze in a town of Cedarburg home Thursday night. But flames and smoke still caused serious damage to the back of the home. Firefighters were called to...
CEDARBURG, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wind Point jogger followed, man arrested: police

WIND POINT, Wis. - The Wind Point Police Department said a man was arrested after allegedly following a female jogger in his van Friday, Sept. 23. The Racine County Sheriff's Office and Caledonia police responded to the area of Lake Meadow and Lighthouse in Wind Point. The jogger said she was being followed by a tan Toyota van.
WIND POINT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy