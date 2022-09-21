Milwaukee Marquette upset Sussex Hamilton on Sept. 23, and in the process created a four-way tie for the top spot in the Greater Metro Conference standings. Hamilton had a 14-0 lead after the first quarter; as Nate Kollath connected with a Lucas Ruiz on a 13-yard pass play and Nick Kihn a 44-yard pass play. The Hilltoppers tied the game on a 7-yard run by Andrew Gengler and a 48-yard pass play from Peter McDevitt to Joaquin Beard. Hamilton took the lead on a 20-yard run by Jack Young with 20 seconds before halftime.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO