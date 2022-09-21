ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Woman fires gun during fight at Florida Chuck E. Cheese, deputies say

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida responded to an incident at a Chuck E. Cheese in Hillsborough County Saturday. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies got multiple calls reporting shots fired at the Chuck E. Cheese at 1540 W. Brandon Blvd. at around 5 p.m. Deputies said it started with a fight inside the restaurant.
BRANDON, FL
87 pounds of marijuana seized in bust at UPS, police say

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police officers seized about 87 pounds of marijuana during their investigation of packages intercepted at a Florida UPS location, according to arrest documents released Saturday. Arrest affidavits said on Feb. 13, 2021, two large boxes carrying one-pound packages of marijuana were found...
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Shooting Reported At Chuck E Cheese’s In Brandon, Suspect On The Run

According To QC Media, there have been reports of a shooting at the Chuck E Cheese located in Brandon. Twitter users are reporting that there is heavy police presence. QC media is also telling us that the shooter has fled on foot and may still be in the area. Multiple injuries have been reported. Police are on the scene and the story is still being developed.
BRANDON, FL
Construction worker accused of killing Florida deputy with front end loader

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two road construction workers are facing charges after one allegedly ran into a Pinellas County deputy with a forklift, killing him, and fled the scene. The collision occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the man believed to be responsible, 32-year-old Juan Ariel Molina Salles, was a Honduran migrant who was in the country illegally.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

