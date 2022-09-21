Read full article on original website
Related
wdhn.com
Woman fires gun during fight at Florida Chuck E. Cheese, deputies say
BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) — Sheriff’s deputies in Florida responded to an incident at a Chuck E. Cheese in Hillsborough County Saturday. According to a release from the sheriff’s office, deputies got multiple calls reporting shots fired at the Chuck E. Cheese at 1540 W. Brandon Blvd. at around 5 p.m. Deputies said it started with a fight inside the restaurant.
wdhn.com
87 pounds of marijuana seized in bust at UPS, police say
PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) — Pinellas Park police officers seized about 87 pounds of marijuana during their investigation of packages intercepted at a Florida UPS location, according to arrest documents released Saturday. Arrest affidavits said on Feb. 13, 2021, two large boxes carrying one-pound packages of marijuana were found...
wild941.com
Shooting Reported At Chuck E Cheese’s In Brandon, Suspect On The Run
According To QC Media, there have been reports of a shooting at the Chuck E Cheese located in Brandon. Twitter users are reporting that there is heavy police presence. QC media is also telling us that the shooter has fled on foot and may still be in the area. Multiple injuries have been reported. Police are on the scene and the story is still being developed.
Shots Fired At Brandon Chuck E. Cheese, Possible Vehicle Crash Into The Building
BRANDON, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to an incident at the Chuck E. Cheese on Saturday in Brandon. According to the sheriff’s office Twitter account, at least one shot was fired outside of the facility located at 1540 W Brandon Blvd. Deputies
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jury finds HCSO 90 percent responsible for death of Tampa teen back in 2014
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury has found the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 90 percent responsible for the death of a Tampa teen who was ejected from the Florida State Fair back in 2014. After deliberating, the jury ultimately found the sheriff's office responsible for 90 percent while they...
Four Ybor City Bar Workers Arrested In Drug “Operation Last Call”
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department issued six warrants, primarily on employees working at bars in Ybor City, following a two-month drug-buy operation dubbed “Operation Last Call.” Detectives were made aware of several individuals selling drugs inside establishments in Ybor City. Between July
Man arrested in Tampa apartment murder, deputies say
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man in its investigation of a Tampa murder Friday.
wdhn.com
Construction worker accused of killing Florida deputy with front end loader
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two road construction workers are facing charges after one allegedly ran into a Pinellas County deputy with a forklift, killing him, and fled the scene. The collision occurred just after 11 p.m. Thursday. Investigators say the man believed to be responsible, 32-year-old Juan Ariel Molina Salles, was a Honduran migrant who was in the country illegally.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ybor City bar, nightclub employees arrested for selling drugs
Several Ybor City bar and nightclub employees were arrested after a two-month undercover drug-buy operation, according to the Tampa Police Department (TPD).
Tampa Police Arrest Serial Burglar Linked To At Least Four Business Hits
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police have arrested a suspect linked to at least four business burglaries in the city. Just before 5 AM on September 16, 2022, the front glass door of the Vincent & Tampa Cigar Company, located at 3103 N Howard Ave, was
Historic Shoot-Out In Clearwater Compels Lawsuit By Police Officer
CLEARWATER, Fla. – On the day after Christmas in 2018, one of Clearwater’s worst shoot-outs put four police officers in harm’s way. On September 21, 2022, one of those officers filed an amended legal complaint suing the owner of the strip center where the shoot-out
Six months later, family still seeks justice for Teneisha Griffith
Saturday marks six months since Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of a young mother reported missing out of Tampa.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Parents of Florida teen awarded $15M in wrongful death lawsuit against sheriff’s office
TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of a Florida teen killed while trying to cross an interstate highway after being kicked out of the Florida State Fair were awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The parents of Andrew Joseph...
Pasco man exploits elderly to buy guns, alcohol, dog, deputies say
A 60-year-old New Port Richey man was arrested and accused of exploiting an elderly person to buy thousands of dollars worth of guns, alcohol, and a dog, according to arrest documents.
Child Found Walking On The Streets At 2:25 AM Reunited With Her Parents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The child has been reunited with her parents, according to Pinellas County Sheriff. Deputies were seeking assistance in locating the parents of an unidentified juvenile who was brought to local law enforcement early this morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
98online.com
Motorcyclist Jailed For Trying To Impress First Date With High-Speed Police Chase
(TheSmokingGun) The motorcyclist who led cops on a high-speed chase because he was “trying to show off” for a female passenger with whom he was on a first date has pleaded guilty to a felony charge and will serve two months in jail, Florida court records show. Taylor...
Newly opened New Tampa road provides easier route for some drivers
New Tampa is another area of Hillsborough County that is continuing to grow, and fast. With all of the construction, getting in and out of some neighborhoods can be a challenge.
21-year-old motorcyclist injured in road rage crash dies, mother says
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A 21-year-old man has died after suffering from multiple injuries during a road rage collision, his mother says. On Saturday, Sept. 17, Joshua Piazza was traveling along Central Avenue in St. Petersburg, when St. Petersburg police said Narciso Rosario and his sister, Solimar Rosario, drove into Piazza after taunting him. Investigators say their white Lincoln Mercury sedan pushed him and his motorcycle into oncoming traffic. He was hit head-on by a truck. Both are charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Child found wandering near Pinellas Taco Bell reunited with family
A child who was found wandering the streets of South Pasadena Thursday morning has been reunited with their family.
Comments / 0