Llano County, TX

KVUE

Kyle man arrested, accused in threatening voicemails to Austin Waldorf School

AUSTIN, Texas — An arrest was made Thursday morning in connection with the five threatening voicemails made to the Austin Waldorf School on Monday. On Sept. 19, the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) received a report from the Austin Waldorf School that a person had left five threatening voicemail messages. This led the school to close out of caution for the students and staff that day due to the severity of the messages.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD SWAT officer fatally shoots suspect after domestic disturbance call

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department reports that one person is dead after being shot by a SWAT officer amid an ongoing domestic disturbance Friday morning. The incident was first reported near the 6000 block of Fairway Street, which is located in the Montopolis neighborhood. The APD later reported that the incident had evolved into an officer-involved shooting in the same area but updated the address to the 6200 block of Caddie Street.
AUSTIN, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Williamson County, TX
Crime & Safety
KVUE

Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

APD donates wheelchair to victim of hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is donating a new electric wheelchair to the victim of a hit-and-run that happened in early September. On Sept. 3, Rogelio De Luna was struck by a truck that was driving recklessly after he attempted to signal to the driver to slow down. After De Luna was struck, the driver fled the scene but was arrested later.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Police seeking suspect in fatal North Austin stabbing

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police responded to the call around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd., which is near the Austin North Target. The victim, identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Victor Hernandez,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike

RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
RICHARDSON, TX
KVUE

Austin police looking for missing 1-month-old

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing infant last seen with his teenage mother. The missing persons case for 1-month-old Jamire Hardin was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 11:03 p.m. The baby was last seen in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek Dr. in northeast Austin with his mother, 16-year-old Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
MARBLE FALLS, TX
KVUE

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities. A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

Austin, TX
