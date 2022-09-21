Read full article on original website
Williamson County Sheriff's Office wins Crime Scene Unit award
FRISCO, Texas — On Friday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was awarded the North Texas Forensic Association’s Best Laboratory Award in Frisco. Several agencies nominated the Crime Scene Unit for its assistance to agencies in North Texas. According to a release from the sheriff’s...
Kyle man arrested, accused in threatening voicemails to Austin Waldorf School
AUSTIN, Texas — An arrest was made Thursday morning in connection with the five threatening voicemails made to the Austin Waldorf School on Monday. On Sept. 19, the Travis County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) received a report from the Austin Waldorf School that a person had left five threatening voicemail messages. This led the school to close out of caution for the students and staff that day due to the severity of the messages.
Round Rock police looking for Sept. 4 aggravated assault witnesses
ROUND ROCK, Texas — Correction: A previous version of this story said the incident happened on Sept. 9, as first reported by the Round Rock Police Department. The department later said the incident took place on Sept. 4 and not Sept. 9. The Round Rock Police Department is looking...
APD SWAT officer fatally shoots suspect after domestic disturbance call
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department reports that one person is dead after being shot by a SWAT officer amid an ongoing domestic disturbance Friday morning. The incident was first reported near the 6000 block of Fairway Street, which is located in the Montopolis neighborhood. The APD later reported that the incident had evolved into an officer-involved shooting in the same area but updated the address to the 6200 block of Caddie Street.
Attempted patrol vehicle break-in leads to struggle, constable injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that an Austin police officer had been shot. However, law enforcement officials later clarified that the official injured at the scene was a deputy constable and he sustained a minor injury. A constable with Travis County Precinct...
Austin police officer killed in off-duty crash in Liberty Hill
LIBERTY HILL, Texas — An Austin Police Department officer was killed while driving home from his night shift early Friday morning, officials confirmed to KVUE. The crash occurred at the intersection of State Highway 29 and RM 1869 just after 6 a.m. Friday. As of 9 a.m., the Texas...
APD donates wheelchair to victim of hit-and-run
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is donating a new electric wheelchair to the victim of a hit-and-run that happened in early September. On Sept. 3, Rogelio De Luna was struck by a truck that was driving recklessly after he attempted to signal to the driver to slow down. After De Luna was struck, the driver fled the scene but was arrested later.
Police seeking suspect in fatal North Austin stabbing
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is searching for a suspect in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 17. Police responded to the call around 8:27 p.m. at 8645 Research Blvd., which is near the Austin North Target. The victim, identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Victor Hernandez,...
TX DPS: Holland man killed in crash while racing on George Bush Turnpike
RICHARDSON, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has opened an investigation to look into a deadly crash in Richardson. They said this happened at about 4 p.m. Saturday on the President George Bush Turnpike near Independence Parkway. The victim killed in the crash has been identified as 29-year-old Trey Bradshaw from Holland, Texas.
Austin ISD buses without air conditioning will be replaced if bond on November ballot is approved
AUSTIN, Texas — It has been a hot start to the school year for Austin ISD students. Approximately 8,000 AISD students board school buses with no air conditioning. According to district officials, if voters pass the proposed school bond in the upcoming November election, 173 school buses will be replaced.
Austin area seeing a bus driver shortage from increased cost of living
With an increased cost of living, school districts are seeing a shortage of bus drivers to drive the bus routes every day. KVUE's Dominique Newland has more.
Austin police looking for missing 1-month-old
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing infant last seen with his teenage mother. The missing persons case for 1-month-old Jamire Hardin was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 11:03 p.m. The baby was last seen in the 7300 block of Lazy Creek Dr. in northeast Austin with his mother, 16-year-old Nevaeh Hardin-Doucet.
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Airport Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver who did not stop to help, the Austin Police Department said Tuesday. On Saturday, Sept. 17, just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a male pedestrian in the 1100 block of Airport Boulevard. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates the man was crossing the roadway when he was hit by a vehicle that then drove away without stopping.
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Texas Rangers investigating after TCSO deputy shoots suspect in Elgin
ELGIN, Texas — The Texas Rangers are now investigating a shooting in Elgin where one person died on Sept. 17. The Travis County Sheriff's Office said the incident started as a call to the Elgin Police Department around 4 p.m. on Bexar Forest Cove. The TCSO assisted with the call.
Boil water notice issued for some eastern Hays County residents
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice is in effect for some Plum Creek residents in eastern Hays County. Affected neighborhoods include Green Pastures, Rolling Hills, Windy Hills and Dove Hills, according to Texas Water Utilities. A main water break has caused a service outage to some residents...
Austin area sees increase in home listings since September 2018
Austin is seeing an increase in home listings for the first time in almost four years. KVUE's Maria Aguilera explains if its shifting to a buyer's market.
Report shows Black students are disproportionately punished in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas — A University of Houston report shows that students of color in Texas are more likely to be cited for disciplinary violations, more likely to be punished by exclusion, and more likely to be punished than their white peers in general. These issues were discussed in a...
ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
