5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndianapolis, IN
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
Private Investigator Involved In High-Profile Case Goes to Prison For Tax FraudTaxBuzzClarksville, IN
“Come Inside the Fences and Experience Bowman”: BowmanFest 2022JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Wave 3
ORV crash in Jefferson County kills 13-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 13-year-old girl was killed in an off-road-vehicle crash in Jefferson County Saturday afternoon. Around 5:09 p.m., Indiana Conservation officers were called to respond to the 1600 block of N. 600 W. on a report of a serious injury accident. Officers arrived and found a side-by-side...
wdrb.com
Pal Wow Family Fun Festival celebrates the small Indiana town of Palmyra
PALMYRA, Ind. (WDRB) — The people of Palmyra, Indiana like to put on a show especially when it comes to the Pal Wow Family Fun Festival. WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about the 13th annual event. Palmyra wants to show you why they are proud of their little Indiana...
wdrb.com
New parents say they were horrified after given the wrong baby at Norton's
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a parent's nightmare: two newborns were swapped at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital just days after they were born, and members of one of the families say they are still looking for answers from the hospital. The incident happened in December and they've been reeling...
wdrb.com
New drug recovery house for women battling addiction opens in southern Indiana
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Women struggling with addiction in southern Indiana now have a safe place to stay while they recover. Medella House, an addiction recovery center and sober living facility, officially opened Saturday in Charlestown, Indiana. Courtney Tutt, Jennifer Vega, Erica Woodson, and Raymondy Ramothibe founded the facility to...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man found shot, killed in Buechel
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in Buechel around midnight, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police were dispatched to the call of a shooting in the 2000 block of Buechel Bank Road at about 12:00 a.m. That is near the Woodhaven Country Club. When they got...
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman arrested after police say child brought to Louisville hospital with 'substantial' injuries
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Radcliff woman was arrested Thursday evening after police say she severely beat a child. According to court documents, 23-year-old Ashley Luce was taken into custody by officers with the Radcliff Police Department. Police say on Saturday, Sept. 17, the girl's mother called police and said...
WHAS 11
Crusade for Children car wash a success thanks to community donations
Every vehicle that donated to the Crusade got a free car wash at Mike's Ultimate Wash in Middletown. The community raised over $12,000 for the nonprofit.
wdrb.com
Sellersburg Police Department moves into new home off State Road 60
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sellersburg Police Department officially has a new home. The department moved to a new building off State Road 60 and celebrated the new facility this week. The new location provides more office space, a meeting room, larger questioning rooms and an evidence locker system. The...
wdrb.com
1 person hospitalized after shooting on S. 4th Street near Southside Drive
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for suspects after a shooting sent one person to the hospital late Friday night. It happened around 10 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 5000 block of S. 4th Street, according to an LMPD spokesperson. That's near W. Amherst Avenue, off of Southside Drive.
Child dies in off-road vehicle accident in Indiana, officers say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is dead after a fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana on Saturday. Indiana Conservation Officers said they responded to an off-road vehicle (ORV) crash on North 600 West just after 5 p.m. Officers said when they arrived they found an ORV on its side.
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for 14-year-old autistic boy missing for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who's been missing for nine days. The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Thursday afternoon for Jericho Tinsley, who was last seen in the 2700 of Bank Street on Sept. 13. Jericho, who has autism,...
JCPS parents, bus drivers hope for less threats following recent incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some parents at Noe Middle School are worried about how their kids get to school and how safe they are during the day after an incident on Thursday where a parent allegedly followed a school bus brandishing a gun. "I shouldn't have to worry about my...
Man found dead on Manslick Road, LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police found a man shot to death early on Saturday morning. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a call of a shooting in the 3000 block of Manslick Road around 5:30 a.m. When Fourth Division officers arrived, they said they located a man that had...
wdrb.com
23-year-old woman found shot and killed in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was found shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers found a woman "obviously deceased" just after noon Sept. 21 on Rangeland Road, near Shepherdsville Road. On Friday morning, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said Kierrea Stone-Gonzalez, 23, died of a gunshot wound and ruled it a homicide case.
Wave 3
Shannon Cogan’s first person account: How a service dog helps my son
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - September is National Service Dog Month. It’s to celebrate the working dogs who help people gain greater independence. That’s something Shannon has been able to witness firsthand since her son Colt was matched to his service dog Wink three years ago. Shannon has frequently...
WHAS 11
It's pumpkin time | Fall season welcomes fun annual events to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fall is finally here, and you know what that means; pumpkin-flavored everything, changing leaves and spooky times. From art shows to spooky walks through Old Louisville, the metro has something for everyone this fall season. If you're unsure of what to do this fall season, try...
WLKY.com
Man arrested nearly year after Seymour grandmother found shot to death inside her home
SEYMOUR, Ind. — A 25-year-old man was arrested 10 months after a Seymour grandmother was found shot and killed. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested 25-year-old Brady Parrish in connection to Lisha Branum's murder. Justin Branum was Lisha Branum's only child and said they were inseparable. On Nov. 10,...
Wave 3
Louisville woman identified in Newberg neighborhood homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman has been identified as a victim of a homicide this week. Louisville Metro police officers responded to a report of someone down in the Newberg neighborhood. Officers then found a woman dead on Rangeland Road on Wednesday around noon. The Jefferson County Coroner’s...
Wave 3
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
wdrb.com
Man found guilty in 2020 murder of Louisville 3-year-old, father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A jury has found Kevon Lawless guilty of killing a young father and his 3-year-old daughter in August 2020. After two different deliberations — totaling eight hours — Lawless was found guilty of double murder and burglary just before 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Lawless...
