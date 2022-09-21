ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Former Northampton County corrections officer gets prison for sexually assaulting incarcerated woman — but granted work release

By Evan Jones, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 4 days ago

A former guard at Northampton County Prison who pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman incarcerated in the jail was sentenced to prison Wednesday.

Kelvin Myers, 41, of Forks Township was sentenced to four to 18 months in Monroe County jail by Judge Samuel Murray with eligibility for immediate work release. He must also register as a sex offender under Megan’s Law, the Northampton County district attorney’s office said in a news release.

Myers was hired as a county jail guard in 2014, and assigned to the women’s section in 2020, according to the release. In October 2020, the district attorney’s office, led by Chief Deputy District Attorney Tatum Wilson, began investigating Myers after learning of alleged sexual contact between him and the incarcerated woman.

Investigators reviewed phone calls between August and October 2020 in which the woman can be heard discussing an ongoing “sexual relationship” with Myers, according to the news release.

Detectives also reviewed footage from the jail that shows Myers entering the woman’s cell and not leaving for eight minutes Sept. 30, 2020. The video appeared to depict the woman and Myers engaged in a “sex act,” the release said.

The woman, who has since pleaded guilty in Monroe County Court to providing a fatal dose of heroin, was jailed in Northampton County on those and other charges when the assaults occurred between July and October 2020.

The Morning Call generally does not publish the names of victims of sexual assault.

The woman in April filed a federal lawsuit naming Myers, the county and other guards, who she alleges knew of the assaults and did nothing.

According to the suit, Myers assaulted the woman in various areas of the prison, including her cell. He threatened her with retaliation if she didn’t comply with his sexual advances. The suit also claims the county failed to train corrections officers on sexual assault and harassment and the reporting of such misconduct.

Morning Call reporter Evan Jones can be reached at ejones@mcall.com .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Northampton County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Monroe County, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Monroe County, PA
Northampton County, PA
Crime & Safety
Forks Township, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Forks Township, PA
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Corrections Officers#Sexual Assault#Violent Crime#Monroe County Court
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy