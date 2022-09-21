ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethel, MS

Happening today: Cowboy Day and Day 2 of Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo

The Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo continues today in Kosciusko. The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held this Friday and Saturday on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices. For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981. See the complete schedule below.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Kosciusko releases ticketing information for home football games and other sports

The Kosciusko School District has released ticketing information for the remaining home football games and other sporting events throughout the school year. All Kosciusko School District Athletic Event tickets will be sold via GoFan during the 2022-2023 school year. This gives fans two options for purchasing tickets to events:. Purchasing...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
The Louisville Community comes together to help a friend in need

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – People in Louisville are coming together to help a neighbor and friend. The condition of Rita Taylor’s home was deteriorating, so, the community decided to step in. When you have lived in a city your whole life, your community can become your family. That’s...
LOUISVILLE, MS
120-foot cross raised along Highway 25, south of Starkville

After three years of planning, fundraising and problems finding a location, the Cross of Christ for Starkville was raised on Thursday morning. “It’s very exciting, obviously,” said Bob Daniels, president for the citizen organization that coordinated the effort. “It’s been three years since we first started talking about it, and we’ve been looking forward to this day for a while. Some of us had said it’s hard to believe it’s here. We didn’t think it would ever get here.”
STARKVILLE, MS
Mississippi farmers struggle during the harvest season this year

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - It has been a summer of extreme swings, with an extended drought, followed by heavy rain and then resumed drought. This has caused Mississippi farmers to struggle during the harvest season. The sustained drought has made it difficult to grow crops. The recent rainfall has made...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
MDOT schedules road closure in Neshoba County

NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A temporary closure is planned by the Mississippi Department of transportation in Neshoba County next week. Crews will build a new alignment at North Tucker Road and Highway 19. The work will be completed between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Drivers...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
Domestic Disputes Overnight in Kosciusko

On Friday at 12:48am, KPD received a call for Maple Street where the caller said her husband had stolen her keys. At 1:30am, KPD officers were requested to a residence on North Huntington Street where the caller said his wife was hitting him with a board and he had closed himself in a bedroom.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Multiple Vehicles Broken Into in Kosciusko

8:06 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a suspicious male in the bus loading area of Kosciusko Lower Elementary. 9:07 a.m. – MS Forestry Commission was requested to Attala Road 5210 when the woods fire that began yesterday started to spread. 11:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Shots Fired in Domestic Dispute in Ethel and a Series of Fires on Doty Springs Road

On Thursday at 7:40pm, county deputies received a call for a domestic dispute on McBride Street in Ethel. Caller reported that there were multiple shots fired. At 8:00pm, deputies and Ethel Fire responded to a series of three small fires on Doty Springs Road approximately a mile north of Doty Springs Baptist Church. They were quickly contained and extinguished.
ETHEL, MS
Man arrested for shooting into Kosciusko home

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Attala County deputies and Kosciusko police arrested an man for allegedly shooting into a home on Carter Street. Breezy News reported the shooting happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, September 16. Deputies and police spotted the suspect’s vehicle, a maroon Mercury Grand Marquis, on Highway 19 North. They arrested 23-year-old […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Local tapped as Holmes chief

Canton native Da’Varius Jackson recently joined the Holmes Community College Ridgeland Campus as the new police chief. He comes to Holmes after eight years working for the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) police department. A Holmes alumnus, Jackson earned an Associate of Arts from the college and played...
CANTON, MS
Teen charged in Northpark Mall shooting

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A 16-year-old girl was shot and is behind bars after an incident at Northpark Mall in Ridgeland on Saturday, September 17. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said the shooting happened around 5:20 p.m. when Za’Lill D’Chelle Patterson, 16, of Jackson, tried to shoplift from a popcorn store inside the mall. She […]
RIDGELAND, MS
Assault on Police, Stalking, and Multiple DUIs in Neshoba Arrests

GERMAINE BILLFORD ISOM, 30, of Conehatta, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. RANDALL JOE JAMES, 30, of Union, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. RONALD D JENKINS, 47, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. ANTONIE L JOHN, 36, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, NCSO. Bond $1,500. BRYAN...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
Shedeur Sanders’ 4 TDs helps Jackson St. rout Mississippi Valley St.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw four touchdown passes and Jackson State rolled to a 49-7 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday. Sanders completed 40 of 51 passes for 438 yards with a touchdown pass to four different receivers. It was Sanders’ sixth-career passing game with 300 yards or more (third this season), […] The post Shedeur Sanders’ 4 TDs helps Jackson St. rout Mississippi Valley St. appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
JACKSON, MS
Woman speaks after being attacked by pit bulls in Kosciusko

Editor’s note: This story may contain images that are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A meter reader who was attacked by pit bulls in Kosciusko had to undergo hours of surgery. Linda Sherell Hodges was checking a meter at a home on Goodman Street on Monday when a […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS

