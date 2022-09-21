ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington County, SD

Louisiana ranks no. 4 in West Nile virus

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana is seeing a rise in West Nile virus cases. Currently, there are 30 cases. The state has the fourth-highest rate in the country. “The numbers of mosquitoes, unfortunately, are pretty high,” stated East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish Mosquito Abatement Assistant Director Randy Vaeth.
LSP hosting safety events across community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement agencies in our area are all about keeping the community you live in safe and hosting several events in the area. The agency will participate in National Seat Check Saturday by partnering with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and local agencies to provide free child passenger safety seat checks. Checks will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who will provide hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer questions at no charge.
Concerns raised over telehealth recommendations for medical marijuana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana legislature passed a law that allows telehealth physicians and nurse practitioners to recommend medical marijuana as a treatment, but agencies are saying the rules are unclear and claim there are restrictions on what doctors can do. The Louisiana Board of Medical Examiners...
La. exceeds 18,000 deaths from COVID-19, LDH says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over 18,000 Louisiana residents have died from COVID-19 since it was first reported in March of 2020, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH). “The magnitude of loss due to a virus that has only been with us for 30 months is difficult...
Puerto Rican LSU student speaks on Hurricane Fiona’s effects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Recovery efforts are underway in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona. Flooding and landslides have made it difficult to assess the damage. Hundreds of miles away from his grandmother, LSU freshman Jorge Bello feels for his loved one. “I was worried about my grandma, my...
5 PM UPDATE: Tropical Storm Watch in effect for lower Florida Keys

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Ian is expected to strengthen into a hurricane on Monday as it continues to make a projected path toward Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The 5 p.m. advisory said that Ian was 220 miles south-southeast of Grand Cayman and 595 miles...
West Feliciana beats Tara with ease, 42-6

BATON ROUGE, La – West Feliciana beats Tara by large at Broadmoor High School. Final score was 42-6 on Friday night. Early in the first quarterback Joel Rogers hand off to Ja’Terrius Johnson. Johnson ran into the end zone for the first touchdown of the game. Later in...
