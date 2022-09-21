BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Local law enforcement agencies in our area are all about keeping the community you live in safe and hosting several events in the area. The agency will participate in National Seat Check Saturday by partnering with the Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force and local agencies to provide free child passenger safety seat checks. Checks will be conducted by nationally certified child passenger safety technicians who will provide hands-on child safety seat inspections and answer questions at no charge.

