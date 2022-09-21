Read full article on original website
NME
New ‘Cloverfield’ film in the works from director Babak Anvari
A new installment in the Cloverfield franchise is in development at Paramount Pictures, according to reports. Babak Anvari, best known for directing horror films Under The Shadow and 2019’s Wounds, is set to direct the project from a script written by Joe Barton (Giri/Haji). J.J. Abrams will produce with his production company Bad Robot, alongside Hannah Minghella and Jon Cohen.
‘Wednesday’: Tim Burton’s Addams Family Series Gets Netflix Premiere Date
Netflix has slotted a Thanksgiving week premiere for Wednesday, Tim Burton’s live-action Addams Family series. The series, starring Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, debuts Wednesday, November 23 on the streaming network. Netflix also dropped the key art below. The coming-of-age comedy, written by Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Burton, stars Ortega as Wednesday Addams during her years at Nevermore Academy. It’s described as a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery. In the series, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that...
'1923': 'Game of Thrones' actor Jerome Flynn joins 'Yellowstone' prequel
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones actor Jerome Flynn has joined the cast of the Yellowstone prequel 1923. The 59-year-old British actor will have a role in the upcoming Paramount+ series. 1923 is a Western series that follows an earlier generation of Yellowstone's Dutton family as they weather pandemics,...
NME
‘Better Call Saul’ star Rhea Seehorn leads new Vince Gilligan show
Better Call Saul star Rhea Seehorn is set to lead Vince Gilligan’s new TV series. The unnamed project will air on Apple TV+ and has been ordered for two seasons with Seahorn playing the lead, Deadline reports. Plot details remain under wraps, but the publication has described the forthcoming...
Tragedy as South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean dies aged 32 after ‘sudden illness’ – weeks before the Oscar-tipped film Triangle of Sadness that is set to make her a star is released
South African model-turned-actress Charlbi Dean died aged 32 from an 'unexpected sudden illness' at a New York City hospital on Monday. Her death came just weeks before the release of the Oscar-tipped satirical comedy Triangle of Sadness which was set to make her a star. Four months ago she got...
These 2 new Netflix releases are so good they both have 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes
Within the past week or so, Netflix has achieved an unusual feat — unusual, at least, to those of us who track the performance of the streamer’s neverending firehose of new shows and movies constantly debuting on the service. Two Netflix series, one completely new and the other a fan-favorite mainstay, have both released new episodes to such near-universal acclaim that they’ve each managed to achieve the following distinction:
Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
Who was Louise Fletcher and what was her cause of death?
LOUISE Fletcher was one of the few actresses who performed consistently over several years from 1955 to 2017. Before she passed away in 2022, her final role was in the 2017 Netflix series, Girlboss. Who was Louise Fletcher?. Louise Fletcher was born on July 22, 1934, in Birmingham, Alabama. Louise...
6 new Netflix releases coming next week that’ll have everyone talking
From star-studded feature films to more true-crime content and the return of at least one high-profile Netflix original series, the coming week is jam-packed with a slew of new Netflix releases for subscribers to enjoy. As we do each weekend, we’ve picked out some of the highest-profile and most interesting...
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
Which TV Shows Are Renewed, Which Are Canceled in 2022-2023? Get the Status of Your Favorite Series
Who’s on the TV chopping block? Us Weekly will continue to track every show renewal and cancelation for the 2022-2023 season right here, so bookmark this page now. The TV gods have smiled down upon the One Chicago universe with NBC renewing Dick Wolf’s Chicago Fire, Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. in 2020 with three-year […]
Sarah Michelle Gellar Says She “Had No Intention Of Saying Yes” To ‘Wolf Pack’ But The Script Changed Her Mind—TCA
Sarah Michelle Gellar had no intention of joining the upcoming Paramount+ series Wolf Pack, but reading the script changed her mind. The role marks Gellar’s return to the horror genre on TV following her successful run on the WB’s Buffy the Vampire Slayer which premiered in 1997. Gellar spoke about her decision to star and executive produce the latest werewolf series from Jeff Davis, who developed Teen Wolf for MTV, during the streamer’s TCA presentation on Wednesday. “I’ve been pitched once, twice, 2000 of these [types of shows]. Honestly, at first, I had no intention of saying yes [to Wolf Pack],” she...
Dale McRaven Dies: ‘Mork & Mindy’ And ‘Perfect Strangers’ Creator, ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ Scribe Was 83
Dale McRaven, the television writer and creator of Perfect Strangers and Mork & Mindy, died on September 5. He was 83. McRaven was at his home in Porter Ranch, California when he died. Throughout his career, he received major accolades like nominations from the Writers Guild of America Awards and the Emmys for his work on Mork & Mindy, which he co-created with Joe Glauberg and late director Garry Marshall. The ABC sitcom that starred Robin Williams and Pam Dawber lasted for four seasons. Perfect Strangers with Bronson Pinchot and Mark Linn-Baker was also created by McRaven. The ABC sitcom ran for 8 seasons...
Oscar-winning actress Louise Fletcher dies at 88
Louise Fletcher, the US actress who won an Oscar in 1976 for her performance as villain Nurse Ratched in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest," has died, her family said in a statement to AFP Saturday. Fletcher, who was 88, "died peacefully at her home in France surrounded by her family," the statement said.
‘Wicked’ Director Jon M. Chu Confirms ‘Bridgerton’ Star Jonathan Bailey Has Been Cast
Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey has been cast opposite Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the upcoming Wicked movie, director Jon M. Chu confirmed Wednesday. Bailey is a recurring lead in the Netflix Bridgerton series, where he plays Anthony Bridgerton, and has also appeared onstage, most recently in the West End production of Mike Bartlett’s play Cock. He’s also appeared in musicals, including the 2019 West End revival of Company. He will play Fiyero in Wicked.More from The Hollywood ReporterAmanda Seyfried Says She "Bent Over Backwards" to Audition for 'Wicked' Movie Role'Bridgerton' Star Jonathan Bailey Joins Showtime's 'Fellow Travelers'NBCUniversal, Film London and London's...
Harper's Bazaar
The 20 Best Horror Movies on Prime Video
Whether you're a huge horror fan, or you only watch scary movies on Halloween with your hands over your eyes, there's literally something for everyone in this genre. From popular franchises that just won't quit to the classic films that started huge trends, there's no better time to explore the spookiest movies that are streaming right now. Here, we round up 20 of the best horror movies available on Prime Video right now, that will have you repeating "Candyman" three times while looking in the mirror.
NME
Ana de Armas went to Marilyn Monroe’s grave to ask “permission” to play her
Blonde star Ana de Armas says she went to Marilyn Monroe’s grave to ask permission to play her. The actor plays the Hollywood icon in new Netflix biopic Blonde directed by Andrew Dominik, released in cinemas today (September 23) and streaming next week. In an interview with AnOther, Ana...
NME
Kim Se-jeong in talks to reprise her role in second season of ‘The Uncanny Counter’
Actress and singer Kim Se-jeong is in talks to reprise her role as Do Ha-na in the second season of OCN’s The Uncanny Counter. According to a report from South Korean media outlet Sports Today yesterday (September 22), the actress received an offer to reprise her role in the mystery K-drama. A source from Jellyfish Entertainment, Kim’s management agency, later responded to the news by confirming that the actress is “positively reviewing” the offer.
NME
Will the ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ controversy make it a massive flop?
According to the latest industry projections, Don’t Worry Darling is on course to gross $17-24 million in North America this weekend. For a lavish Marvel blockbuster, that would be pretty disastrous, but Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller was reportedly made for a modest $20 million. Against all odds, this controversy-plagued movie could become a low-key hit.
Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week
Fire flicks on Netflix (Photo by Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) Regardless of the time of the year or weather outside, sometimes it's always good just to curl up and watch a movie. Now the least relaxing part of the process: Picking one to watch. To help yourself out, check out which flicks have been the most-watched movies on Netflix over the past week ending September 18:10. "This Is the End" Netflix Hours watched: 5,250,000 9. "Dolittle" Netflix Hours watched: 5,580,000 8. "The Invisible Man" Netflix Hours watched: 6,530,000 7. "Despicable Me 2" Netflix Hours watched: 7,160,0006. "I Came By" Netflix Hours watched: 7,360,0005. "Morbius" Netflix Hours watched: 7,530,0004. "Me Time" Netflix Hours watched: 7,910,0003. "Love in the Villa" Netflix Hours watched: 8,870,0002. "Do Revenge" Netflix Hours watched: 26,670,0001. "End of the Road" Netflix Hours watched: 27,190,00011
