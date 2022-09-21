Fall weather has made its way into Siouxland for the end of the week, and will bring with it the chance for showers today. Rain showers will work their way across the area this morning, however skies will quickly begin to clear behind these showers, leading to some sunshine by the end of the day. While most spots will remain dry this evening, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO