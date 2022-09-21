ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota County, NE

Marines crossing US via Highway 20 to honor POW/MIA veterans pass through Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Two Marines are walking across the united states along Highway 20 to raise awareness for veterans who didn't make it home. Justin Lehew and Colman Kinzer are crossing the US with Raymond Shinohara joining them in August. The group is passing through Siouxland this weekend, and had their chauffeur, Kelly Anderson of Sioux City, helping them out.
SIOUX CITY, IA
A portion of 27th Street in Sioux City closed due to construction

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drivers who use 27th Street on the Northside of Sioux City will have a detour starting Monday. 27th Street between Chambers Street and Prospect Street will be closed for pavement repairs. THe construction starts Monday, September 26th lasting for one week. There will not be...
SIOUX CITY, IA
North Sioux City announces expansion of Graham Airport

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — North Sioux City is moving forward with an expansion of its airport. It has acquired around 95 acres of land directly adjoining Graham Airport as part of the newly-named River Bend Business Park. The goal is to create a "world-class, public-use Executive Airpark" called Graham Airpark. The $17 million project will include a 6,600-foot-long runway capable of handling large corporate aircraft and will take about two years to complete.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
Lockout lifted at 3 Sioux City schools after social media threat

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Three Sioux City schools were put on lockout for a brief time Friday morning after a concerning post on social media was discovered. Sioux City Police say at around 8:30 a.m. Friday, students at West High School notified the school administration and the police of a concerning post on social media showing ammunition and a message that seemed like a veiled threat.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Alumni of River Valley School return to help out band for Homecoming

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — A Woodbury County school district's homecoming celebration will feature a blast from the past. Alumni of the River Valley school district band will be taking up their instruments again this weekend since the current students don't have full-time music teachers. "Homecoming was coming up and they...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
Tyson Foods makes major poultry donation to Food Bank of Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Food Bank of Siouxland accepted a major donation this morning to aid in feeding local families. 80,000 pounds of poultry products were donated to the food bank by Tyson Foods, or the equivalent of 320,000 meals. The donation was made in honor of Hunger...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Bronson, Iowa man to spend a decade behind bars for kidnapping ex-girlfriend

BRONSON, Iowa — A Bronson man who pleaded guilty back in march to federal kidnapping charges was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison. 21-year-old Zachary Smith admitted that he violated an order of protection against him taken out by his ex-girlfriend in June of 2021 by hiding in the back of her car, then threatening her with a BB gun, drugging her with chloroform and hiding her in a shed at a property in rural Bronson.
BRONSON, IA
Fantastic weekend weather ahead for Siouxland

Fall weather has made its way into Siouxland for the end of the week, and will bring with it the chance for showers today. Rain showers will work their way across the area this morning, however skies will quickly begin to clear behind these showers, leading to some sunshine by the end of the day. While most spots will remain dry this evening, a few isolated showers cannot be ruled out.
ENVIRONMENT
Huskies dominate at home to improve to 5-0

ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Flandreau ...... in an exciting homecoming event for Huskies fans. EPJ moves to 5-0 for the 2022 season and will host Miller/Highmore-Harrold next Friday in Week 6.
ELK POINT, SD
Sioux City Police searching for suspects after cash stolen from ATM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for suspects after cash was stolen from an ATM on Hamilton Blvd. Police responded to BankFirst at 2401 Hamilton Blvd. around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspects forced open the ATM and stole an unknown amount of cash.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Bison come back in second half to take down the Yotes

VERMILLION, S.D. — The South Dakota Coyotes fall to the #1 North Dakota State Bison 34-17 on Saturday. USD would open up the scoring in the first quarter courtesy of an 18 yard field goal from Eddie Ogamba for the only points of the opening quarter. NDSU would take the lead 10-3 with 7 and a half minutes to go in the half.
VERMILLION, SD
Huskies looking for fifth straight win Friday night against Flandreau

ELK POINT, S.D. — The Elk Point-Jefferson offense has essentially been scoring at will this fall, however their defense has been just as impressive. While the Huskies have produced an unreal 47.5 points per game, EPJ as a whole has yet to allow a single point this season, pitching four straight shutout victories. Due to the South Dakota state rule that immediately concludes a game once a certain team takes a 50 point lead, the Huskies have only played into the second half of a football game two times.
ELK POINT, SD

