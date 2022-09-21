Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen
BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
iowapublicradio.org
Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law
How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
KCCI.com
This Is Iowa: Family’s beloved heifer survived December storm
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — In December of 2021, the Walker family was preparing for an incoming storm on their farm. The family moved their trucks, tractors and skid loaders strategically across the farm to weigh down precious cargo, but that couldn't prevent mother nature from putting them in the eye of a historic tornado outbreak.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Have a look at the fashion at Iowa State University in 1991
AMES, Iowa — Anything plaid was popular at the time. Watch the video above to see what other fashion trends were sweeping the Iowa State campus in 1991.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
littlevillagemag.com
A beekeeper is born: Kara Kelso harvests honey and explains why Des Moines has ‘some of the healthiest bees around’
“Look at this pollen pocket! Look at this girl!”. Kara Kelso, co-owner of The Slow Down Coffee Co., excitedly directs my attention to one of her 30,000 bees who is crawling across the frame with big (relative to her size, of course) yellow pockets bursting with pollen. We are in Kelso’s backyard in the Highland Park neighborhood where she keeps three hives. Today we’re harvesting honey and treating the hives for mites, the most common killer of honeybees.
KCCI.com
Power restored to nearly 3,000 people in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 3,000 people lost power briefly on Thursday night in Des Moines. Mid-American Energy tells KCCI that a transformer may have caught fire. The power had been restored shortly before 10 p.m.
There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases
Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
What to know about new COVID-19 booster and flu shots
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Health Department is urging people to get a flu shot due to their concern that after two years in the battle against COVID-19, the flu could come back stronger than ever. Though the Health Department says the flu season is unpredictable. “Epidemiologists in the United States look at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend
With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
KCCI.com
Iowa pipeline project moving forward with permits as landowners worry about property values
ANKENY, Iowa — A new C02 pipeline could eventually stretch more than 800 miles across Iowa. But before the company planning it can apply for a permit, it needs to finish meeting with local communities. A meeting for Polk County property owners was the last of 12 in-person meetings...
KCCI.com
This Iowa community is conserving water
OSCEOLA, Iowa — Osceola is implementing the first stage of a water conservation plan. It's in response to the current drought conditions across the state and the current water levels in West Lake, which is the city's water source. The Water Board is asking people to reduce all outdoor...
KCCI.com
Osceola water customers asked to cut back as water levels drop
OSCEOLA, Iowa — The Osceola Water Board has asked customers to voluntarily reduce water usage, as the city's water source at West Lake is dropping and there are concerns about water quality deeper in the lake. The conservation measure asks customers to reduce all outdoor watering between 8 a.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCCI.com
Town of Dexter under water emergency
DEXTER, Iowa — The city of Dexter in Dallas County has issued a water emergency due to problems with its water tower. It's a Stage 4 alert, which means residents need to follow these water conservation guidelines. No outdoor irrigation is allowed. Commercial nurseries can only water on designated...
KCCI.com
Editorial: Student athletics is about learning lessons that make us better people
DES MOINES, Iowa — School spirit can be exhilarating. The cheer squads. The mascots. The bands. It makes the atmosphere at fall football games special. It’s been the subject of countless movies and TV shows. Unfortunately, what we’ve witnessed a month into this year’s high school football season has us alarmed to say the least.
KCCI.com
Water main repair delayed in Dexter
DEXTER, Iowa — The city of Dexter is delaying a much needed water main repair. Officials said it's because of the weather today and the location of the repair. "We will remain in Stage 4 of the Water Conservation Plan in an effort to minimize demand and stress on the water system," the city said. "Once the repair is complete, and water flow is restored, we will enter into a Boil Order. All rural water connections will be without water during the repair as well."
Pentatonix & Girl Named Tom are Headed to Iowa This Holiday Season
When it comes to acapella groups, nobody does it quite like Pentatonix!. This holiday season, Pentatonix will embark on their 22-stop 'A Christmas Spectacular' tour, which they've dubbed their "BIGGEST CHRISTMAS TOUR EVER!" The group will hit the road in November, eventually finding their way to Des Moines in December. The Iowa show will take place at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m.
It’s a bobcat! Not a cougar, not a danger, not even a big deal
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A set of photos of a bobcat taken in West Des Moines has neighbors talking and police talking wildlife biology. The photos and video, captured by West Des Moines resident Rachel Port along a bike trail, and originally posted to her personal Facebook page, were shared by the West Des […]
KCCI.com
Hundreds come together for Iowa couple hurt in hot air balloon crash over the summer
MARTENSDALE, Iowa — People from neighboring communities spent a part of Saturday in Martensdale, showing up to support a couple hurt in a hot air balloon accident over the summer. Back in July, a hot air balloon crashed into a power line and caught on fire. Four people were...
KCCI.com
Des Moines Public Schools explains response to weapon pulled during fight
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents of Lincoln High School students told KCCI they were upset they heard of a dangerous situation from their kids before they heard from school officials. Des Moines Public Schools said the first message to parents via mobile app, Snap! Connect, was sent at about...
KCCI.com
Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
Comments / 0