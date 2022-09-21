ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

WHO 13

Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen

BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa's little-known 'quiet title' law

How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

This Is Iowa: Family's beloved heifer survived December storm

HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa — In December of 2021, the Walker family was preparing for an incoming storm on their farm. The family moved their trucks, tractors and skid loaders strategically across the farm to weigh down precious cargo, but that couldn't prevent mother nature from putting them in the eye of a historic tornado outbreak.
IOWA STATE
State
Iowa State
City
Des Moines, IA
littlevillagemag.com

A beekeeper is born: Kara Kelso harvests honey and explains why Des Moines has 'some of the healthiest bees around'

“Look at this pollen pocket! Look at this girl!”. Kara Kelso, co-owner of The Slow Down Coffee Co., excitedly directs my attention to one of her 30,000 bees who is crawling across the frame with big (relative to her size, of course) yellow pockets bursting with pollen. We are in Kelso’s backyard in the Highland Park neighborhood where she keeps three hives. Today we’re harvesting honey and treating the hives for mites, the most common killer of honeybees.
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases

Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

What to know about new COVID-19 booster and flu shots

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Health Department is urging people to get a flu shot due to their concern that after two years in the battle against COVID-19, the flu could come back stronger than ever. Though the Health Department says the flu season is unpredictable. “Epidemiologists in the United States look at […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend

With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

OSCEOLA, Iowa — Osceola is implementing the first stage of a water conservation plan. It's in response to the current drought conditions across the state and the current water levels in West Lake, which is the city's water source. The Water Board is asking people to reduce all outdoor...
KCCI.com

Osceola water customers asked to cut back as water levels drop

OSCEOLA, Iowa — The Osceola Water Board has asked customers to voluntarily reduce water usage, as the city's water source at West Lake is dropping and there are concerns about water quality deeper in the lake. The conservation measure asks customers to reduce all outdoor watering between 8 a.m....
OSCEOLA, IA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
KCCI.com

DEXTER, Iowa — The city of Dexter in Dallas County has issued a water emergency due to problems with its water tower. It's a Stage 4 alert, which means residents need to follow these water conservation guidelines. No outdoor irrigation is allowed. Commercial nurseries can only water on designated...
DEXTER, IA
KCCI.com

Water main repair delayed in Dexter

DEXTER, Iowa — The city of Dexter is delaying a much needed water main repair. Officials said it's because of the weather today and the location of the repair. "We will remain in Stage 4 of the Water Conservation Plan in an effort to minimize demand and stress on the water system," the city said. "Once the repair is complete, and water flow is restored, we will enter into a Boil Order. All rural water connections will be without water during the repair as well."
DEXTER, IA
104.5 KDAT

Pentatonix & Girl Named Tom are Headed to Iowa This Holiday Season

When it comes to acapella groups, nobody does it quite like Pentatonix!. This holiday season, Pentatonix will embark on their 22-stop 'A Christmas Spectacular' tour, which they've dubbed their "BIGGEST CHRISTMAS TOUR EVER!" The group will hit the road in November, eventually finding their way to Des Moines in December. The Iowa show will take place at Wells Fargo Arena on Thursday, December 8th at 7 p.m.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Jawbone found in Iowa River belonged to prehistoric human

MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa — A jawbone that was found in the Iowa Riverlast month has been identified as a Native American relic from the prehistoric ages. Conservation staff found the jawbone while doing a survey in August. The discovery launched a Marshall County Sheriff's Office investigation. The jawbone was...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IA

