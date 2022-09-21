Read full article on original website
Bread of the Mighty Food Bank holds food distribution for Hunger Action Day
Gainesville, FL — Dozens of cars and people lined up outside Gainesville Vineyard Church this morning. "I come here and get food and stuff, which is a blessing to me that I'm able to get free food," Gainesville resident Rebecca McLucas said. She appreciates the help from Bread of the Mighty Food Bank that organized a food distribution to recognize Hunger Action Day on Sept. 23.
Alachua and Dixie County officials talk storm prep
The National Hurricane Center says that a tropical depression should approach the Florida Peninsula at or near hurricane strength early next week. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency for 24 counties in South and Central Florida. Mark Sexton is the spokesperson for Alachua County, he says...
ACLD banned books week
Alachua County's Library District (ACLD) is apart of a national movement to shed a light on banned and challenged books throughout the U.S. The theme for the week, "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." A representative from ACLD tells CBS4 News that this year the American Library Association (ALA) has...
City Commissioners approve $463 million budget for GRU
The Gainesville City Commission approved GRU's 2023 fiscal year budget on Thursday. The $463 million budget includes rate increases for electric and wastewater service, but no increases for natural gas or water. The utility company said the average GRU residential electric customer will see a $2.42 increase on their monthly...
Four arrested in connection to Levy County homicide
CEDAR KEY, Fla. — Four people were arrested after Levy County deputies found them involved in a homicide case. Aonesty T Smith, 21, Ocean Cary Dunn, 24, Jerry Cordel Clanton, 30 and Theriyus Leequina Banks, 24, are currently behind bars for their involvement in either the planning of or the actual home invasion robbery and the death of a man involved.
Gainesville man arrested for setting scooter on fire
According to Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Jon Kevin Truett, 59, was arrested yesterday night after setting his scooter on fire out of anger. ACSO says the scooter was located under a canopy and trees and was near two other individuals tents who were not informed of the fire. Post...
Williston Red Devils cruise past Fort White Indians football
The Williston Red Devils had a home game today against the Fort White Indians. In the first quarter Williston quickly took the lead as Jharez Williams was able to score them a touchdown, he was able to to get them another to put them up 14 to 0 early on.
Gainesville native bounces back after car crash
Clarissa Rainey, an award-winning equestrian from Gainesville, entered a 12-week intensive treatment program after a car accident in 2019. She says the accident left her unable to sleep at night or keep up with the cattle count on her ranch. "When it came to not remembering people that I should...
Two individuals arrested for throwing gun out of window
According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Anthony Daniels, 21, and Kobe Dean McKnight, 20, were arrested earlier this morning. ACSO says an officer responded to a vehicle that made multiple traffic violations. The officer then stopped the vehicle and smelt marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer then proceeded to ask both individuals were there any drugs or weapons inside of the vehicle and was told no.
Union County tramples over Newberry football
The Newberry Panthers hosted the Union County Fightin' Tigers for their football game. The Panthers came into this game with an undefeated record of 3-0 but the Tigers quickly came out the gate to smash it. The Tigers defense forced the Panthers offense to go cold, right from the start...
