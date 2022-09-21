According to the Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO), Anthony Daniels, 21, and Kobe Dean McKnight, 20, were arrested earlier this morning. ACSO says an officer responded to a vehicle that made multiple traffic violations. The officer then stopped the vehicle and smelt marijuana coming from the vehicle. The officer then proceeded to ask both individuals were there any drugs or weapons inside of the vehicle and was told no.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO