Construction begins on $64M housing development plan in Susan B. Anthony neighborhood

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — State officials announced on Thursday that construction began on a $64 million development plan in Rochester’s Susan B. Anthony neighborhood.

The project — titled “Canal Commons” — plans to convert a 19th-century manufacturing facility into 123 apartments that will include 70 homes with supportive services.

The building was originally built in the 19th century as the James Cunningham & Son Company before changing to the Utz and Dunn Shoe Company Building, which operated from the 1910s until the 1950s, where the building remained vacant for decades.

The development will house 81 one-bedroom apartments, 41 two-bedroom apartments, and a studio apartment — each one being affordable to those with households with low income, according to officials behind the project.

Officials also added that 70 of the apartments will be reserved for those with severe mental illnesses, substance use disorders, or those experiencing chronic homelessness.

“Canal Commons is the ideal story of recovery,” said East House Acting President and CEO Scott Moquin. “This once-functioning warehouse sat abandoned for decades. It was the vision of what this building could become: bright, shiny apartments filled with people and families — that inspired East House to become the Developer and Project Sponsor for this transformative project.”

Officials said that residents will have access to services from the New York State Office of Mental Health and the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative.

