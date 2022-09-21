ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

9-year-old boy mauled, seriously injured by brown bear while hunting with man in Alaska

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhgCd_0i4tc6fU00

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — A 9-year-old boy was mauled by a brown bear and left seriously injured while hiking with a man in Alaska.

According to the Alaska State Troopers per The Associated Press, the boy and a 41-year-old man were hunting Tuesday evening in the Palmer Hay Flats in Alaska when they both found themselves near a bear.

The boy was mauled and left with serious injuries, according to the AP. The man shot and killed the bear. The man also had minor injuries.

According to the AP, both the boy and the man were taken to the hospital. The two are believed to be related, but troopers did not say how.

The name of the boy and his current condition has not been released, according to the AP. Troopers and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game are expected to be back in the area Wednesday to continue investigating, said the AP. No other information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

DNA test confirms wolf killed in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — In 2021, a hunter shot what was thought to be a coyote 40 miles west of Albany, but DNA testing has revealed that it was an endangered wolf. Experts from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation revealed Thursday the DNA of the shot animal was that of a male wolf.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anchorage, AK
State
Alaska State
Local
Alaska Crime & Safety
Local
Alaska Accidents
Boston 25 News WFXT

Staffing shortages, violence plague Oklahoma prisons

HOLDENVILLE, Okla. — (AP) — Working as a prison guard in Oklahoma is becoming an ever more dangerous job as the state, with one of the highest incarceration rates in the United States, struggles with violence and understaffing at detention facilities. Long hours, dangerous conditions and remote, rural locations have meant fewer guards and a system plagued with increased killings and violence.
HOLDENVILLE, OK
Boston 25 News WFXT

Puerto Ricans await aid, fret about post-hurricane recovery

TOA BAJA, Puerto Rico — (AP) — City worker Carmen Medina walked purposefully through the working-class community of Tranquility Village under a brutal sun, with clipboard, survey forms and pen in hand — part of a small army of officials trying to gauge the scope of disaster caused by Hurricane Fiona's strike on Puerto Rico.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Bear#Alaska State Troopers#Accident#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Dolphins' Tagovailoa injures back, hits head, stumbles, wins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa hit his head. Turns out, his back was the bigger issue. Either way, he was cleared to return and played through it all. Tagovailoa briefly left Sunday's 21-19 victory over the Buffalo Bills, returning despite appearing to be disoriented by what the team originally said was a head injury. He missed Miami's last three snaps of the first half, then returned and played the rest of the way as the Dolphins became the AFC's last unbeaten team by knocking off the Bills.
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Patriots lose to Ravens at home opener, 37-26

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots lose to the Baltimore Ravens 37 to 26 as they took their home field for the first time this season. This was the Patriots 3rd game of the season following last week’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers after starting the season with a loss to Miami.
BALTIMORE, MD
Boston 25 News WFXT

Chargers' Justin Herbert expected to start despite rib issue

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — (AP) — Quarterback Justin Herbert is expected to start for the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars after being questionable all week due to a rib injury. Herbert fractured rib cartilage on a hard hit from Kansas City defensive lineman Michael Danna...
NFL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
122K+
Followers
129K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy