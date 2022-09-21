ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida tow truck driver trying to repossess car fatally shoots man, police say

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 4 days ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A South Florida tow truck driver fatally shot a man whose vehicle he was attempting to repossess on Wednesday, authorities said.

The shooting occurred in Fort Lauderdale and police responded at 10:10 a.m. EDT after receiving several 911 calls, the Sun-Sentinel reported. Investigators said the tow truck driver was confronted by a man who owned the vehicle and “multiple shots” were fired.

The vehicle’s owner was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the newspaper.

Police did not release the name of the tow truck driver or victim.

“What we can tell you, preliminary, is a tow truck driver shows up to repossess a vehicle, the victim sees him trying to repossess his vehicle, the victim confronts the tow truck driver, some sort of altercation ensued between the victim and the shooter, and that’s when shots were fired,” Fort Lauderdale Police Department spokesperson Casey Liening told WSVN-TV.

Police said the tow truck driver has been detained and is cooperating with authorities, Liening told the Sun-Sentinel in an email.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

Fort Lauderdale, FL
