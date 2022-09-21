Read full article on original website
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
CBS 46
Son of Athens woman found dead ‘our lives have been irrevocably changed’
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The son of a missing Athens woman who was recently found dead has issued a heartfelt statement about how amazing his mother was. According to Jeffrey Bearden, “at this time I am writing to request respect and privacy during the darkest and most harrowing time for my family. I have been incredibly hurt and disturbed by some of the reporting and information shared regarding the investigation into my mother’s death. I ask that all attention on the tragic story of my mother’s death remain focused on aiding the police investigation.”
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Debbie Collier murder: Georgia woman revealed black eye after 2020 'fall'
Slain Georgia woman Debbie Collier posted a series of selfies after she said she "face planted" on a sidewalk in December 2020 — long before she went missing under mysterious circumstances and was found dead in the woods 60 miles from her Athens home. "Look what I did to...
fox5atlanta.com
20-year-old woman found dead at Arabia Mountain
ARABIA MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A woman's body was found in the Arabia Mountain area Saturday morning. DeKalb County police say they found a deceased female in a body of water around 11:20 a.m. Officers are currently investigating whether the woman they found has any connection to a recently missing person...
CBS 46
Death of missing Athens woman not believed to be result of kidnapping, suicide
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released new information today related to the disappearance and death of Deborrah Collier of Athens. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on Sept. 10 after having seen her the night before. Collier’s daughter, Amanda Bearden, also told...
Final suspect arrested in murder of coach, father who went to QuickTrip to put air in tires
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The third and final suspect wanted in connection to the murder of a beloved coach who had gone to a gas station to pump air into his tires has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Gwinnett County police said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Georgia farm fined $85K for wastewater spill, fish kill
A farm in Wilkes County, east of Athens, has been fined $85,000 by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) for polluting state waters for polluting state waters with ammonia, which killed an estimated 1,700 fish.
Details still sketchy in case of Athens mom found dead in Habersham Co
Deputies say the burned and naked remains of an Athens woman were found in Habersham County after she reportedly sent thousands in cash to her daughter and told her that “they won’t let me go.”. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Habersham County where Deborah Todd Collier’s body...
Missing Georgia mother’s body found burned after she sent daughter money, message
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A missing Georgia mother’s body was found in Habersham County burned and naked after she reportedly had sent her daughter money and left her a message saying, “they won’t let me go,” officials say. According to WSB-TV, Deborah Todd Collier, 59,...
WXIA 11 Alive
North Georgia EMT arrested after allegedly using hidden camera to spy on, harass co-worker
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An EMT in north Georgia was arrested and is facing charges after allegedly placing a hidden camera in the sleeping area of his station and using it to spy on and harass a co-worker. The company, Transcare Medical in Flowery Branch, said it was made...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
Cops Rule Out Key Theories in Case of Georgia Mom Found Dead After Eerie Message
Georgia authorities do not believe Debbie Collier was kidnapped before she was found dead in a ravine earlier this month—despite the 59-year-old mother’s cryptic Venmo message to her daughter before the disappearance suggesting “they are not going to let me go.”“At this time, there is no evidence to suggest or support that this incident was related to kidnapping or that this is a suicide,” the Habersham County Sheriff's Office said in a Wednesday night statement.The revelation only fuels more questions about what happened to Collier after she was reported missing on Sept. 10 by her husband, Steve, and daughter. The...
Building, previously funeral home catches fire near Stone Mountain, officials say
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Editors note: This was updated to reflect information provided by police; the building was previously a funeral home. Officials extinguished a fire at a property that was a funeral home in DeKalb County late Saturday morning. DeKalb County Fire Department said the fire happened around...
WRDW-TV
17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
FOX Carolina
Victim identified after crash in Greenville County leaves 1 dead, 3 injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Greenville County. According to troopers, the crash happened at around 6:20 p.m. on Highway 276 on Friday. Troopers say the driver of a Ford Focus was...
Fatal crash on I-285 near Roswell Road involving a semi-truck, officials say
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — One person has died after a crash involving a semi-truck on I-285 eastbound in Sandy Springs, according to the police department. Three of the four lanes are still blocked on I-285 eastbound near Roswell Road at exit 25, and GDOT expects lanes to be open by 4:30 p.m.
Comments / 0