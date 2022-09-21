Read full article on original website
2024 NJ QB Jacob Zamot puts Syracuse in top 3 following visit
2024 dual threat QB Jacob Zamot was on hand for Syracuse’ 22-20 win over Virginia on Friday, and came away raving about an ‘electric’ atmosphere. “The game was awesome,” Zamot said in an interview with The Juice Online. “The Dome was electric. The crowd is definitely a major factor, they are truly the 12th man.”
An ‘existential question’ looms large after 4-0 start: Is Syracuse football good? (what they’re saying)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is 4-0 following a 22-20 victory against Virginia on Friday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. Wagner, an FCS opponent that has lost 23 games in a row, is next. Then SU gets a week off. It stands to reason the Orange will remain...
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Elliott said after loss to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Virginia's comeback fell short on Friday night after the Cavaliers fell to Syracuse 22-20. They are now 2-2 on the year. UVA head coach Tony Elliott met with the media after the game. Here is everything he said in his post game presser. What do you take...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football world questions targeting call during Syracuse-Virginia game
Syracuse and Virginia took the field at JMA Wireless Dome on Friday evening in a cross-divisional ACC contest. The Orange were looking for their 1st 4-0 start since 2018, while the Cavaliers entered the evening 2-1. While the Orange ended up winning 22-20 behind a late field goal after blowing...
Bronco Sports
Broncos Knocked Off by Miners
EL PASO, Texas – Boise State football fell to UTEP, 27-10, Friday night at the Sun Bowl. Boise State trailed 10-3 at the half, before marching 75-yards on the opening possession of the third quarter to tie the game. Senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier connected with redshirt sophomore wide receiver...
Centre Daily
Isaiah Jones Likely Out for the Year
Syracuse football announced some bad news on Monday regarding one of its contributing wide receivers. Isaiah Jones, who caught a touchdown pass against Purdue, is likely out for the rest of the season due to an injury suffered against Boilers according to head coach Dino Babers. "Isaiah's probably done for...
#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 5, 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week five after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE UTEP 27 F Boise State 10 F TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Hanks 7 F Americas 22 F Burges 27 F […]
cnyhomepage.com
Varsity News, Week 3
UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Week 3 of the high school football season brought many teams who competed in Syracuse last week back home. It was a successful week for many, every game covered by Eyewitness Sports had a Utica-area winner. Highlights included: Cato-Meridian 8, Mount Markham 33; Carthage 15,...
watervilletimes.com
Vehicle Leaves Waterville At 98 MPH
Data from the speed sign installed at the Village of Waterville line on Route 12 north shows that not everyone is paying attention. At last week’s Village of Waterville Board meeting, Mayor Gene Ostrander listed some of the numbers collected in July and August. About 245,000 cars passed by the sign in those two months.
Staying Close To Home: Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow Accepts Position At Oswego Health
OSWEGO – For anyone wondering what Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow’s next move would be as he transitions from his official government duties back to the private sector at the end of next year, wonder no more; Barlow has accepted a position at Oswego Health as Vice President of Public Affairs & System Development.
