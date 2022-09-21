ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sujuiceonline.com

2024 NJ QB Jacob Zamot puts Syracuse in top 3 following visit

2024 dual threat QB Jacob Zamot was on hand for Syracuse’ 22-20 win over Virginia on Friday, and came away raving about an ‘electric’ atmosphere. “The game was awesome,” Zamot said in an interview with The Juice Online. “The Dome was electric. The crowd is definitely a major factor, they are truly the 12th man.”
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Memphis, NY
City
Ohio, NY
Local
Texas Football
City
Boston, MA
Syracuse, NY
Football
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
City
New Boston, TX
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
El Paso, TX
Sports
State
Virginia State
Boston, MA
Football
El Paso, TX
Football
City
Memphis, TX
City
Miami, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
State
Arizona State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Bronco Sports

Broncos Knocked Off by Miners

EL PASO, Texas – Boise State football fell to UTEP, 27-10, Friday night at the Sun Bowl. Boise State trailed 10-3 at the half, before marching 75-yards on the opening possession of the third quarter to tie the game. Senior quarterback Hank Bachmeier connected with redshirt sophomore wide receiver...
BOISE, ID
Centre Daily

Isaiah Jones Likely Out for the Year

Syracuse football announced some bad news on Monday regarding one of its contributing wide receivers. Isaiah Jones, who caught a touchdown pass against Purdue, is likely out for the rest of the season due to an injury suffered against Boilers according to head coach Dino Babers. "Isaiah's probably done for...
SYRACUSE, NY
KTSM

#9OT Football Scoreboard: Week 5, 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The high school football season in El Paso is now entering week five after three games took place across the city on Thursday night. Games continue on Friday night. TEAM SCORE UTEP 27 F Boise State 10 F TEAM SCORE TEAM SCORE Hanks 7 F Americas 22 F Burges 27 F […]
EL PASO, TX
cnyhomepage.com

Varsity News, Week 3

UTICA, N.Y (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Week 3 of the high school football season brought many teams who competed in Syracuse last week back home. It was a successful week for many, every game covered by Eyewitness Sports had a Utica-area winner. Highlights included: Cato-Meridian 8, Mount Markham 33; Carthage 15,...
UTICA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Syracuse Football#College Football#Bowling#Fenway Bowl#Sun Bowl#American Football#Cbs Sports#Tigers#Navy#The Action Network
watervilletimes.com

Vehicle Leaves Waterville At 98 MPH

Data from the speed sign installed at the Village of Waterville line on Route 12 north shows that not everyone is paying attention. At last week’s Village of Waterville Board meeting, Mayor Gene Ostrander listed some of the numbers collected in July and August. About 245,000 cars passed by the sign in those two months.
WATERVILLE, NY
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
540K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy