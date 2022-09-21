Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
These 3 unconventional leaders are reinventing the food industry
From ingredients and the curation of meals to the ways food gets distributed, the food industry is undergoing rapid change. And as three food industry innovators told audiences at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Wednesday, the only way to keep up is continuous reinvention. “We constantly innovate,” said Ethan...
Fast Company
Working from wherever, whenever, forever: Three predictions based on my company’s experience
Late in 2020, months into the pandemic-related disruptions of our normal ways of working, the company where I now serve as chief executive officer, Qumu Corporation, chose to implement a “work from wherever, whenever, forever” policy. We went all in, closing our offices in Minneapolis, London, San Francisco, and India and providing our hyper-distributed global team with the technology to enable our decision and embrace the future of work.
Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing
Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
Fast Company
NyQuil chicken aside, misusing products can spawn product innovation
Anyone who has seen the recent headlines about social media users supposedly cooking chicken in NyQuil will not be surprised to learn that consumers sometimes use products in ill-advised ways. But if you’re an entrepreneur who is looking to expand into new product lines, it’s definitely worth paying close attention...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fast Company
Why this tech leader thinks employee tracking software is a really bad idea
If there’s one thing bad leaders hate, it’s this: the loss of control. The pandemic completely upended office working life, and what did they lose? Control—a too-tight grip on every employee. Now the pandemic is in a more managed state and employees—noting record profits and productivity across...
Fast Company
How disability is informing better products—and better organizations
It wasn’t so long ago that businesses were operating in what Jenny Lay-Flurrie calls the “dark ages.” As Microsoft’s chief accessibility officer, and someone who describes herself as “profoundly deaf,” Lay-Flurrie said that the concerns and needs of people with disabilities were almost completely ignored by the business world.
Fast Company
Need space to take a Zoom call? Prepare to pay up in these 10 most expensive cities for co-working
Remote work is here to stay. And with it comes an increase in demand for co-working spaces, as employees battle crying children and zoom-bombing pets. Experts predict that five million people will be using co-working spaces by 2024, a 158% increase from today. Business Name Generator, which provides companies with...
Fast Company
The unspoken reason women leave the workforce
It’s no secret women are leaving the workplace in record numbers. Millions of women are now gone from the workforce compared to pre-COVID-19, and while men are rapidly recouping lost jobs, women are returning to the workforce at a much slower rate. The most commonly cited reason is sky-high...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fast Company
Could a Heineken ad from 2017 actually hold the key to reducing partisan animosity?
Branded is a weekly column devoted to the intersection of marketing, business, design, and culture. Partisan and ideological divides in the U.S. and elsewhere seem to deepen on a daily basis. What can be done about it? It turns out, a beer ad may actually have an answer. This suggestion...
Fast Company
Turnover is the wrong metric. Leaders need to establish a passion index instead
My husband sent me a funny the other day, which featured clippings of news and headlines dating back to the early 1900s. A new one every 10 years or so, expressed the common refrain that “no one wants to work anymore.” The most recent inclusion was from this year.
Fast Company
The metaverse is ‘really dangerous’ when it comes to privacy, attorney Jay Edelson says
The metaverse has risen to become one of tech’s biggest focuses for the next decade. Just look at Facebook, which was renamed Meta last year as part of CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s vision for the immersive technology. But the rise in the metaverse also coincides with an increased focus...
Fast Company
How to get the best use out of your Alexa
This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here. Last year Amazon and Google sold 73 million smart speakers. Since Amazon introduced Alexa in 2014, competitors have emerged, including Apple and Google. Even as big models with glossy screens have emerged, I still prefer the smallest, screenless models. The minis take up less space, look better, offer the same features, and cost less. Alexa’s Echo Dot sells for $30 or less when on sale, with no subscription cost. Google’s Nest Mini costs the same on sale. A Google device sits in my kitchen and an Amazon Echo Dot in my office. Read on for how I use them.
Comments / 0