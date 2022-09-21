ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

These 3 unconventional leaders are reinventing the food industry

From ingredients and the curation of meals to the ways food gets distributed, the food industry is undergoing rapid change. And as three food industry innovators told audiences at the Fast Company Innovation Festival on Wednesday, the only way to keep up is continuous reinvention. “We constantly innovate,” said Ethan...
AGRICULTURE
Fast Company

Working from wherever, whenever, forever: Three predictions based on my company’s experience

Late in 2020, months into the pandemic-related disruptions of our normal ways of working, the company where I now serve as chief executive officer, Qumu Corporation, chose to implement a “work from wherever, whenever, forever” policy. We went all in, closing our offices in Minneapolis, London, San Francisco, and India and providing our hyper-distributed global team with the technology to enable our decision and embrace the future of work.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg has long put employees on a ’30-day list’ to find a new role or leave—now the list is growing

Get rehired within a month or leave, Meta has long told certain employees whose departments got reorganized. There’s more where that came from. With competition intensifying, growth waning, and its stock price slumping, the social media titan formerly known as Facebook plans to cut costs by at least 10% in the coming months, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday. And it’s taken to putting more and more workers whose jobs are being eliminated on its traditional “30-day list.”
BUSINESS
Fast Company

NyQuil chicken aside, misusing products can spawn product innovation

Anyone who has seen the recent headlines about social media users supposedly cooking chicken in NyQuil will not be surprised to learn that consumers sometimes use products in ill-advised ways. But if you’re an entrepreneur who is looking to expand into new product lines, it’s definitely worth paying close attention...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ebro Darden
Fast Company

Why this tech leader thinks employee tracking software is a really bad idea

If there’s one thing bad leaders hate, it’s this: the loss of control. The pandemic completely upended office working life, and what did they lose? Control—a too-tight grip on every employee. Now the pandemic is in a more managed state and employees—noting record profits and productivity across...
SOFTWARE
Fast Company

How disability is informing better products—and better organizations

It wasn’t so long ago that businesses were operating in what Jenny Lay-Flurrie calls the “dark ages.” As Microsoft’s chief accessibility officer, and someone who describes herself as “profoundly deaf,” Lay-Flurrie said that the concerns and needs of people with disabilities were almost completely ignored by the business world.
HEALTH
Fast Company

The unspoken reason women leave the workforce

It’s no secret women are leaving the workplace in record numbers. Millions of women are now gone from the workforce compared to pre-COVID-19, and while men are rapidly recouping lost jobs, women are returning to the workforce at a much slower rate. The most commonly cited reason is sky-high...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dei#Entertainment#Black People#Business Industry#Linus Business#Orion Pictures#Mgm
Fast Company

How to get the best use out of your Alexa

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here. Last year Amazon and Google sold 73 million smart speakers. Since Amazon introduced Alexa in 2014, competitors have emerged, including Apple and Google. Even as big models with glossy screens have emerged, I still prefer the smallest, screenless models. The minis take up less space, look better, offer the same features, and cost less. Alexa’s Echo Dot sells for $30 or less when on sale, with no subscription cost. Google’s Nest Mini costs the same on sale. A Google device sits in my kitchen and an Amazon Echo Dot in my office. Read on for how I use them.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy