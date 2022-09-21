ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgewood, MD

Daily Voice

Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police

A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police investigating early morning fatal hit-and-run in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that involved a motorized bike and two other vehicles in Elkridge early Sunday morning. According to police, around 3 a.m. they were called to the area of Maryland Route 175 westbound between Interstate 95 and Route 108 for a report of a man struck on a motor bike. The original striking vehicle is unknown and left the scene of the accident.
ELKRIDGE, MD
Nottingham MD

I-695 shut down due to Overlea crash

UPDATE: All lanes have been reopened. ———- OVERLEA, MD—Crews are on thescene of a serious Saturday morning crash on I-695 in Baltimore County. The crash was reported at just before 10 a.m. on along the inner loop between I-95 and Philadelphia Road. One person is trapped at...
OVERLEA, MD
Edgewood, MD
WGAL

Man killed in Lower Chanceford Township motorcycle crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Woodbine Road near Church Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County coroner said the rider reportedly lost control of his motorcycle...
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, PA
nccpdnews.com

Police Investigate Crash Involving Pick-up Truck into A Home

The New Castle County Division of Police are currently investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck into a home. (Wilmington, Del.-19808) On Thursday (9/22), at approximately 9:40 a.m., Police were called to the 600 block of Cranhill Drive for the report of a vehicle into a home. Officers...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Wbaltv.com

Double shooting in Odenton leaves man dead, police say

ODENTON, Md. — The Anne Arundel County police are investigating a double shooting in Odenton that left one man dead. According to officials, police are describing this as an targeted incident that happened around 2 a.m. at the 1500 block of Annapolis Road in Odenton. No word on the other victim as of now.
ODENTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Homicide detectives investigating Lansdowne fatal shooting

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating a shooting that has left a man dead in Lansdowne Sunday morning. According to police, around 11 a.m. officers received a call about a shooting in the the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne. They found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
LANSDOWNE, MD
abc27.com

Man dies in York County motorcycle crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A 33-year-old man died at WellSpan York Hospital on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 4:57 p.m. after being in a motorcycle accident in Lower Chanceford Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The name of the man is pending release while next...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Crash involving tractor-trailers slows traffic on I-95 northbound in Harford County

BALTIMORE -- Traffic is backed up for miles on I-95 northbound Harford County after two tractor-trailers, a box truck and an SUV were involved in a crash Wednesday afternoon.Officials with the Maryland Transportation Authority said crash happened north of Maryland 24 near Exit 77 A-B.Only one northbound lane is open, backing up traffic for nearly two miles.The driver of the box truck was taken to the hospital.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police identify man killed in Essex violent attack

ESSEX, Md. -- Baltimore County Police identified the victim of a violent attack Thursday morning in Essex as Andrew Miller, a 27-year-old man.Police found him on a routine patrol around 6 a.m. on the 1000 block of Old Eastern Avenue. They noticed a man laying down on the sidewalk. Once police got out of their car and got to the victim, "they noticed the individual had suffered substantial trauma to the upper body." Miller was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. Miller's girlfriend spoke to WJZ and said...
ESSEX, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in East Baltimore, walked into local hospital

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man walked into a local hospital today for treatment of gunshot wounds. According to police, just before 1:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to a scene near East Hoffman Street for a shot spotter alert. Once on scene, officers located a crime scene but no victims....
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Emergency repairs under way on I-695

ROSEDALE, MD—State Highway Administration crews are in the process of patching a hole on the bridge deck on the inner loop of I-695 in Baltimore County. The work is currently in progress over Chesaco Avenue in Rosedale. Crews are in the process of closing the right lane on the...
ROSEDALE, MD
Daily Voice

Horrific Fatal Multiple Vehicle Crash Sends Jet Skis Airborne After Several Head-On Collisions

One person is dead and several are injured after several vehicles crashed head-on and multiple jet skis were thrown from a trailer in Anne Arundel County, authorities say. Daniel Calvert, 46, was killed in the four vehicle crash that occurred around 11 p.m., Monday, Sept. 19 in the area of westbound Route 100 near Oakwood Road and Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man shot, killed in Lansdowne, Baltimore County

BALTIMORE-- Moments before noon Sunday officers from the Wilkens Precinct responded to the area of Birdnest Court and Songbird Circle in Lansdowne, Baltimore County.Upon their arrival, officers say they located a male suffering from a gunshot wound.The victim was then taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.Baltimore County Homicide responded and will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

