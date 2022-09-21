Read full article on original website
Biker Ejected From Ride Killed By Hit-Run Driver, Struck By Second Vehicle In Elkridge: Police
A hit-and-run driver who killed a 55-year-old man in Maryland is at large following an early morning crash in Howard County. Columbia resident Timothy Joseph Wise was riding a motorized bike shortly after 3 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Maryland Route 175 between I-95 and Route 108 in Elkridge when he was struck by an unknown driver, according to a spokesperson with the Howard County Police Department.
Police investigating early morning fatal hit-and-run in Elkridge
ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that involved a motorized bike and two other vehicles in Elkridge early Sunday morning. According to police, around 3 a.m. they were called to the area of Maryland Route 175 westbound between Interstate 95 and Route 108 for a report of a man struck on a motor bike. The original striking vehicle is unknown and left the scene of the accident.
$5,000 REWARD: Columbia motor-bike rider killed in hit-and-run
A Columbia man on a motorized bike was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Howard County overnight, said police. A $5,000 reward is being offered to help catch the driver.
