Roseville, CA

Man throws Molotov cocktail at car in Roseville

By Matthew Nobert
FOX40
FOX40
 4 days ago

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in Roseville on Wednesday after he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at a parked car, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The vehicle did not catch on fire, according to police, and there is no known connection between the man and the vehicle.

Police said that a resident flagged down an officer around 11:38 a.m. near Five Star Boulevard after witnessing a man throwing the Molotov cocktail.

A description of the vehicle was sent out and it was spotted at 11:45 a.m. near North Sunrise Avenue and Douglas Boulevard where a traffic stop was conducted.

Police said the Roseville Rocklin Explosive Ordinance Team conducted a search of the vehicle and determined it was clean.

No injuries were reported and the man is being booked into the South Placer Jail, according to police.

