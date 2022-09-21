Read full article on original website
WJCL
GBI completes probe into Savannah police shootings. District Attorney to consider charges
The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five recent shootings by Savannah police officers. Of those cases, four of them were fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must decide if the officers involved...
Bulloch homeowner shoots unknown intruder
Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators responded on Thursday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm, to the 100 block of Hopeulikit Lane in Bulloch County in reference to a man sustaining a gunshot wound. Upon arrival Deputies found Alex Lawrence Smith, 26 on the porch area of the Hopeulikit...
wtoc.com
1 person dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Screven Co
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting Sunday. According to Sheriff Mike Kile, sheriff’s investigators and the GBI are investigating a shooting that took place around noon on Friendship Circle. Police say, the deceased person went to the shooter’s house prior to...
Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
wtoc.com
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
Two suspects wanted for murder in Savannah, known to frequent Augusta
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WJBF) – Two suspects who authorities say are known to frequent the Augusta area are wanted for murder. According to the Savannah Police Department, Cameron Keivon Dixon, 20, and T’Kaiyah Trenele Wilkerson, 20, both of Sardis, Georgia, are wanted for murder in the July 25th fatal shooting of Myles Bright., 28 According to […]
Bulloch County homeowner shoots man after he approached him, points gun
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A homeowner in Bulloch County shot a man after he approached them and pointed a gun at them, deputies say. The Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said Alex Smith, 26, was yelling at the homeowner and “aggressively approached” the homeowner on Hopeulikit Lane around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday. The homeowner […]
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
wtoc.com
Motion hearing held to separate defendants in Beach family’s wrongful death suit
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A motion hearing in a civil case in Mallory Beach’s death was held Friday in Hampton County. Beach was killed in a boating crash in 2019. The Beach family filed a wrongful death suit naming nearly a dozen defendants, including Parker’s Corporation and the Murdaugh family.
wpde.com
Hearing set on fate of Murdaugh's Moselle property with $3.9M sale offer on the table
GEORGETOWN (WCIV) — What happens to the money from selling the property where Alex Murdaugh is accused of murdering his wife and son in June 2021? A probate court hearing scheduled for September 30 in Georgetown County looks to bring some clarity to the question. Colleton County property records...
live5news.com
Deputies investigate Beaufort County shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said two men were injured in a shooting on Hilton Head Island Tuesday night. Deputies said they responded to the area of Muddy Creek Road and Bryant Road just after 8 p.m. after calls about gunshots in the area.
Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
Savannah surpasses other police departments in solving murders. Why?
As violent crime and killings are on the rise across the United States, Savannah has become a symbol of success in one vital metric: The city’s ability to solve homicides far exceeds the national average, according to police statistics. From 2019-2021, Savannah Police Department homicide clearance rates — the...
Man injured in overnight shooting in midtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), a man was hospitalized following a shooting overnight. Officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of W. 54th Street just after midnight on Wednesday. An adult male victim was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. SPD continues to investigate the incident.
WJCL
Tybee police arrest suspect they say stole $1,600 from grocery store
TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. — Above Video: Your Thursday headlines. Tybee police arrested a man who they said stole $1,589 from the IGA grocery store on the island. On Thursday morning, police responded to a possible burglary. When they arrived, they found the glass door broken and about $1,600 stolen from the cash register.
Savannah police officer arrested Monday in connection to domestic dispute
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Police Department (SPD) officer was arrested on Monday. Police charged Keith Roland, 23, with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. According to the arrest report, this is in connection with a domestic dispute. WSAV is working to learn more and we’ll bring that to you when it becomes […]
WJCL
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
WJCL
Reidsville mayor abruptly cancels meeting about controversial police officer
REIDSVILLE, Ga. — The Tattnall County mayor, who used his authority to re-instate a police officer that the city’s police chief recommended firing, has not explained his decision as his office originally said he would. WJCL 22 News reported earlier this month about the controversy surrounding Reidsville police...
