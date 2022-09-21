Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicking off at Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds came out to Lake Mayer Saturday for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association puts on the annual event which aims to raise money and awareness for the 150,000 Georgians who have the disease. Flowers spun in the wind at this morning’s...
wtoc.com
Out of the Darkness Walk held to raise awareness for suicide prevention
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Groups gathered at Lake Mayer this Saturday morning to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Teams walked around the lake for the Out of the Darkness Walk. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosted the event which provides support services and resources in addition to the walk.
wtoc.com
More than 250 people gathered at the 2022 Girls in Aviation event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More than 250 people participated in the 2022 Girls in Aviation event at Sheltair. The event looks to bridge the gap of gender disparities in the aviation industry. The event was put on by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Savannah Area site along with Fly Corps, Sheltair and...
wtoc.com
Savannah Great Strides walk happening on Saturday
POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Great Strides walk will get underway Saturday morning. The fundraising event offers hope to those living with cystic fibrosis. Tom Triplett Community Park will be filled with people Saturday all working on the same mission - finding a cure for cystic fibrosis. It’s a rare, genetic disease that the Dick family says changed their lives.
wtoc.com
Law firm offers free lunch to first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday. The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.
wtoc.com
2nd weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s outdoor concert underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the second weekend of the Savannah Philharmonic’s free outdoor concert series, Phil the Neighborhoods. The park was pretty much full to the brim with folks listening to tonight’s featured musicians. Vocalists and violinists played some classical pieces and some unique takes on more modern songs.
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
wtoc.com
New recruits joining the Savannah Fire Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is welcoming some new firefighters. Ten recruits graduated from the Savannah Fire Department Training Academy on Friday. The new firefighters completed a six month recruit school. They spent more than a thousand hours learning all the skills needed to respond to fires...
Saturday fire in Savannah displaces 4
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Fire Department responded to a fire that led to 4 people being displaced this afternoon. According to Savannah Fire, power was cut to both the fire-damaged carriage house and the main house in the 1300 Block of Bonaventure on September 24. Because of the blaze, a total of four […]
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Cap
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Most animals at the Humane Society for Greater Savannah are ready to go to most any home. But sometimes, there are special cases. Nina Schulze is the Humane Society’s adoption manager. She joined WTOC on Morning Break with the 1-year-old domestic short hair who has a rare condition that will impact where she can live.
Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
wtoc.com
True Blue 5k race kicks off Georgia Southern Homecoming
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of runners at Georgia Southern got in the Homecoming spirit bright and early Saturday morning. The annual True Blue 5k race helps kick off Homecoming with a run through parts of campus. In recent years, the university has teamed with the Abbie DeLoach Foundation as...
wtoc.com
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia calling for community help
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah resident receives recognition for her hard work to end hunger in Coastal Georgia. America’s Second Harvest Food Bank of Coastal Georgia hosted a luncheon to pay tribute to its volunteers. Savannah’s volunteer of the year, Kate Fox-Marrs received special recognition. Second Harvest...
wtoc.com
New COVID testing kiosk available in Liberty Co. on Georgia Southern’s campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new COVID testing kiosk through the Coastal Health District is now available in Liberty County. Georgia Southern’s Liberty Campus is the third and final campus within the university to receive one of the COVID testing kiosks. Campus leaders say they’re excited it will serve not only students, but also the community.
wtoc.com
Lift as You Grow program helping women in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Women in Statesboro who’re overcoming challenges have a new place to turn. One program gives them mentors and helps them learn skills they need in a career and in life. The “Lift as You Grow” program helps women gain the skills and support network to...
wtoc.com
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
wtoc.com
Operation Kid Forward helps young girls feel like a princess for a night
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - 65 young girls across Chatham County had their own prince and a crown tonight. It was the first ball put on by Operation Kid Forward for these girls who don’t have father figures. Operation Kid Forward got county leaders, military and first responders to step...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Praise House, Circa 1930s, Long County
Driving the back roads of Long County the other day, I came across this gem and soon met Mr. Worthy, the landowner. He explained that this was an original praise house and that it was at least 80 years old. [This particular area has a long history of Black farmers and in earlier times, there was a large turpentine operation in the area. This likely explains its remote presence here]. To my knowledge, it’s the only surviving praise house in Long County.
wtoc.com
Road in Hinesville receives designation to honor former Fort Stewart military leader
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A road in Hinesville has a new designation to honor a former Fort Stewart military leader who has risen to a position in the president’s cabinet. Hinesville City Council and the Liberty County Commission have voted to show their support for naming 15th Street after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. It’s all thanks to efforts from the Liberty County Boys and Girls Club.
wtoc.com
Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
