Chatham County, GA

WTGS

CEMA enters OPCON 4 as Tropical Storm Ian approaches U.S.

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered OPCON 4 Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ian approaches the U.S. Also known as the Enhanced Monitoring Phase, officials said it is a good time to review personal emergency plans and replenish or create emergency kits.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Log Tobacco Barn, Long County

This barn likely dates to the 1930s [perhaps 1920s], when tobacco production became a larger sector of the commercial agricultural economy in Georgia. Before that time, production was scattered and more specialized. An interesting feature of several tobacco barns I’ve documented in Long County is their height, which is notably shorter than most barns found elsewhere in Georgia. I’m unsure as to the reason for this.
LONG COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Law firm offers free lunch to first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday. The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.
SAVANNAH, GA
City
Savannah, GA
County
Chatham County, GA
Chatham County, GA
Government
Savannah, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
Savannah, GA
Government
Chatham County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Government
wtoc.com

Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

New recruits joining the Savannah Fire Department

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is welcoming some new firefighters. Ten recruits graduated from the Savannah Fire Department Training Academy on Friday. The new firefighters completed a six month recruit school. They spent more than a thousand hours learning all the skills needed to respond to fires...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WJCL

Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local experts say medical marijuana could help with health issues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study, about 3.4 million people nationwide deal with epilepsy, and in most cases, these people rely on medication for treatment. But, experts say using medical marijuana like THC gummies or edibles can be a safe and better alternative. Dr. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Jesup teacher honored for decades of service

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Jesup Elementary School staff members pulled off quite the surprise on Thursday. They put together a “secret assembly” to honor a teacher who’s worked in Wayne County for almost six decades. Ellen Townsend, a teacher at Jesup Elementary School, received some special recognition,...
JESUP, GA
WJCL

'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Operation Coastal Flood leads to 30 arrests in 3 days

BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that 30 arrests have been made across Glynn County and surrounding areas after kicking off Operation Coastal Flood. On Monday, September 12, 2022, local law enforcement agencies in collaboration with The U. S. Marshals convened to kick off Operation Coastal Flood in an effort to facilitate the arrest of […]
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicking off at Lake Mayer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds came out to Lake Mayer Saturday for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association puts on the annual event which aims to raise money and awareness for the 150,000 Georgians who have the disease. Flowers spun in the wind at this morning’s...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
POOLER, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Double-Pen Farmhouse, Long County

Fond memories growing up on Galveston Bay, 1960’s, with Live Oaks, long Spanish Moss…………………..and the nitely Hoot Owls. Long gone, houses now. Bought box of Spanish Moss for my Georgia landscape. Took the birds less than 2 days to cart it all away for nesting.
LONG COUNTY, GA

