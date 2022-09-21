Read full article on original website
Related
wtoc.com
City of Savannah plans ahead for medical marijuana oil dispensaries
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The wait is almost over for anyone who wants medical marijuana. It’s not legal yet, but the City of Savannah had a workshop Thursday night to discuss getting ahead of it. It’s a joint effort right now between the city and the Savannah Police Department...
WTGS
CEMA enters OPCON 4 as Tropical Storm Ian approaches U.S.
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered OPCON 4 Saturday morning as Tropical Storm Ian approaches the U.S. Also known as the Enhanced Monitoring Phase, officials said it is a good time to review personal emergency plans and replenish or create emergency kits.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Log Tobacco Barn, Long County
This barn likely dates to the 1930s [perhaps 1920s], when tobacco production became a larger sector of the commercial agricultural economy in Georgia. Before that time, production was scattered and more specialized. An interesting feature of several tobacco barns I’ve documented in Long County is their height, which is notably shorter than most barns found elsewhere in Georgia. I’m unsure as to the reason for this.
wtoc.com
Law firm offers free lunch to first responders
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One organization decided to show its thanks to first responders by providing them free lunches and more on Friday. The Harris Lowry Manton law firm held their annual First Responders event back in person after two years due to COVID-19. They gave out free lunches and t-shirts.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. leaders to consider several changes that will impact pet owners
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Animal Services is proposing several changes impacting pet owners. Commission had its first reading of some of those changes on Friday. As changes could be underway for pet owners, the director at Chatham County Animal Services said one of the biggest changes would...
wtoc.com
Savannah residents preparing for tropical storm Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Though Tropical Storm Ian’s path remains a little uncertain, people in the area are still taking the opportunity to spruce up their hurricane kits this weekend. Rand Goodman, the inventory manager at the Berwick Ace Hardware, says that they’ve seen an uptick in customers looking...
WJCL
Beaufort and Jasper County residents report brown, discolored water. Here's what officials say
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. The Beaufort-Jasper Water & Sewer Authority informed customers earlier this week of discolored water in their system. The company is saying the issue is primarily south of Highway 278 in Beaufort and Jasper counties. One viewer shared the following photo with...
WJCL
Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry now in potential path of Ian; system expected to become major hurricane
Tropical Storm Ian is now expected to strengthen to a Category 4 hurricane. Latest models show the system making landfall late Thursday or Friday along the Florida Gulf Coast, with possible impacts to the greater Savannah area. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wtoc.com
New recruits joining the Savannah Fire Department
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Department is welcoming some new firefighters. Ten recruits graduated from the Savannah Fire Department Training Academy on Friday. The new firefighters completed a six month recruit school. They spent more than a thousand hours learning all the skills needed to respond to fires...
wtoc.com
Busy stretch of road in Richmond Hill set to receive upgrades
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A stretch of roadway in Richmond Hill where a child was struck and killed last year is set to receive some upgrades. The Bryan County Board of Commissioners recently passed a cost sharing agreement with the City of Richmond Hill to address how they’ll spend millions of dollars to improve Brisbon Road.
WJCL
Grocery giveaway feeds hundreds at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia gave out enough food to feed over 800 families Friday. The event happened at Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. Before they began handing out grocery items lines of cars stretched across the mall parking lot. The nonprofit gave out milk, meat, fresh...
Local experts say medical marijuana could help with health issues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — In a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study, about 3.4 million people nationwide deal with epilepsy, and in most cases, these people rely on medication for treatment. But, experts say using medical marijuana like THC gummies or edibles can be a safe and better alternative. Dr. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtoc.com
New COVID testing kiosk available in Liberty Co. on Georgia Southern’s campus
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new COVID testing kiosk through the Coastal Health District is now available in Liberty County. Georgia Southern’s Liberty Campus is the third and final campus within the university to receive one of the COVID testing kiosks. Campus leaders say they’re excited it will serve not only students, but also the community.
wtoc.com
Jesup teacher honored for decades of service
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Jesup Elementary School staff members pulled off quite the surprise on Thursday. They put together a “secret assembly” to honor a teacher who’s worked in Wayne County for almost six decades. Ellen Townsend, a teacher at Jesup Elementary School, received some special recognition,...
WJCL
'Rainbow fentanyl' found in Georgia; Savannah doctor issues warning
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A dangerous and deadly drug disguised as candy or sidewalk chalk is now circulating in Georgia. "Rainbow Fentanyl" was recently detected in the Atlanta area, according to the Cobb County Sheriff's Office. Some fear it may now reach other places in the state, like Savannah. "One...
Operation Coastal Flood leads to 30 arrests in 3 days
BRUNSWICK, Ga (WSAV) — Police say that 30 arrests have been made across Glynn County and surrounding areas after kicking off Operation Coastal Flood. On Monday, September 12, 2022, local law enforcement agencies in collaboration with The U. S. Marshals convened to kick off Operation Coastal Flood in an effort to facilitate the arrest of […]
wtoc.com
Walk to End Alzheimer’s kicking off at Lake Mayer
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds came out to Lake Mayer Saturday for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The Alzheimer’s Association puts on the annual event which aims to raise money and awareness for the 150,000 Georgians who have the disease. Flowers spun in the wind at this morning’s...
wtoc.com
Bryan County emergency crews prepared just in case with latest round of tropical activity
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - While it’s unclear exactly what areas will be impacted by the latest round of tropical activity, Bryan County’s emergency crews say it serves as a good reminder to be prepared. “We’re prepared, we’re ready, but we’re just urging the citizens to be prepared...
WJCL
Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why
POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Double-Pen Farmhouse, Long County
Fond memories growing up on Galveston Bay, 1960’s, with Live Oaks, long Spanish Moss…………………..and the nitely Hoot Owls. Long gone, houses now. Bought box of Spanish Moss for my Georgia landscape. Took the birds less than 2 days to cart it all away for nesting.
Comments / 0