ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Harbaugh Updates Jackson’s Status After Practice in Arm Sleeve

By Thomas Neumann
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUTvX_0i4taxqy00

The Ravens’ star quarterback didn’t throw to receivers during the portion of practice open to the media Wednesday.

When it comes to the health of a franchise quarterback, very few things escape the notice of the media.

To wit, reporters spotted Ravens star Lamar Jackson wearing a protective sleeve on his throwing arm at practice Wednesday, and the quarterback didn’t throw to receivers during the portion of practice that media was allowed to view, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley .

That could be alarming news for Baltimore fans and fantasy football managers alike, with Jackson coming off a huge performance in Sunday’s 42–38 home loss to the Dolphins. Jackson completed 21 of 29 passes for 318 yards and three touchdowns, and he added 119 rushing yards and one touchdown on nine carries. About the only thing he didn’t do was play defense as Miami rallied to overcome a 21-point deficit.

Fortunately for the Ravens (1–1), coach John Harbaugh minimized the concern regarding the quarterback when speaking to reporters after practice Wednesday.

“Just a normal course of the season type thing,” Harbaugh said. “You know, he practiced today. He’ll be playing Sunday.

Jackson echoed Harbaugh’s sentiment when questioned later by media.

“I’m feeling good,” Jackson said .

More NFL Coverage:

Raven Country: John Harbaugh: ‘We Aren’t Going to Let This Loss Define Us’

For more Baltimore Ravens coverage, visit Raven Country .

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper

After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baltimore, MD
Football
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
People

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says

"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Jones
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Skips Tom Brady’s 1st Buccaneers’ Home Game As Marriage Issue Rumors Intensify

Gisele Bündchen declined to watch her husband Tom Brady on Sunday as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers at the Bucs’ home opener. The Buccaneers quarterback took the field after getting some love and hugs from his children– 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake and son Benjamin Rein, 12, whom he shares with wife Gisele, and John “Jack” Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan. However, it was Brady’s mother and sisters who brought the kids to the game, not Gisele.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Espn#Dolphins#Cowboys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

99K+
Followers
40K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy