Missouri attorney general files criminal contempt motion against area dog breeder
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday his office has filed an application for a show cause hearing and a Motion for Judgment of Criminal Contempt against Douglas County dog breeder Marilyn Shepherd, after finding she currently possesses dogs on her property and a billboard advertising her business. According to...
Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is suing a southwest Missouri business owner over using PPP funds in the pandemic. Federal authorities accuse John Michael Felts of using money to help businesses during the pandemic for personal home improvements. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon & Beale.
Former doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 Missouri patients
Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun, 36, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to make false statements related to health care matters.
On Your Side: Lottery scam text
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We learned earlier this week, two people claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot from this summer. Scammers know that too. Here’s the latest way crooks are trying to fool you. You could lose thousands. A viewer sent On Your Side this scam text. It...
Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
SGF man arrested: 4 felonies for 5 years of molestation
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Justin William Howell, 45, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of years of child molestation. Howell is formally charged with four felony counts of first-degree child molestation and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree child molestation. He has a counsel status hearing on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse. […]
Bourbon and Beale Owner Federally Sued for Illegal Pandemic Loans
The Federal Government is suing a Springfield business owner over his use of PPP money in the pandemic. John Felts is accused of using PPP money intended for his businesses for personal home improvements. The lawsuit accuses Felts of using fake identities to apply for at least a dozen PPP loans worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Branson police warn of phone scam
The Branson Police Department is warning residents about a new phone call scam. The scammers are calling Branson area residents and telling them a warrant is out for their arrest unless the person called pays a specific fee. The BPD says there are four tell-tale signs of a scam:. -...
Suspicious package leads to fentanyl arrest in Reeds Spring
REEDS SPRING, Mo. – A call about a suspicious package at the Reeds Spring Post Office Tuesday led to the discovery of fentanyl. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said the package was sent from a fake address in California. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and the reeds Spring Police Department […]
Stolen motorcycles in Springfield; GCSO seeking info
The Greene County Sheriff's Office is asking people in the area to keep an eye out for two stolen motorcycles.
Missouri murderer sentenced to 30 years in prison
An Eldridge man was sentenced to 30 years behind bars at his sentencing today, Sept. 20.
Security cameras added to North Springfield to curb crime
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police have installed security cameras on utility poles outside of True Empire nightclub in an effort to curb violence in the area. Springfield City Council paid for the cameras back in 2018. SPD said the purchase was a part of the Zone 1 Blitz. Police said they received a high number […]
Greene County Medical Society on the Move
Founded in 1874, the Greene County Medical Society has provided a voice for generations of southwest Missouri physicians. As with most membership organizations, the GCMS needed to address changes in medicine and membership. To remain relevant we had to evaluate how we “do” organized medicine in Springfield, Missouri. Under the leadership of 2015 President Robert B. Shaw, Jr., MD, our Society made plans to modernize our society in hopes of continuing our success in today’s changing times.
UPDATE: Man and woman identified in an officer-involved shooting after trying to run over deputy, drawing gun
A man and woman are dead after a chase involving several law enforcement agencies in Christian County early Saturday morning.
Search for Jeffrey Telleen underway
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is missing, and the Springfield Police Department is asking for any information relating to his whereabouts. According to an SPD release, Jeffrey A. Telleen is missing. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 220 pounds, has brown and gray hair, and has a goatee, Police believe that […]
Savannah Leckie murder case: Ruud walks free after being given credit for time served, charges dropped against Peat
Theodosia resident Rebecca Ruud walked out of the Greene County Jail Sept. 15 a free woman after being held in pre-trial custody for five years in connection with murder charges involving her teen daughter Savannah Leckie. Ruud appeared in Greene County court before Circuit Judge Calvin Holden that morning for...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
CATCH-A-CROOK: Thief takes off with skateboard from Springfield business
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives are investigating a shoplifting case involving a man and woman. The thefts happened on August 12 at Mike’s Unique antique mall in the 3300 block of West Sunshine. Security video shows a man and woman enter the business at around 5 p.m.
44% of SGF homeless lost homes during COVID, study says
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Connecting Grounds, a religious nonprofit that serves the homeless and those in need in the Springfield area, conducted a study in which they questioned homeless people about their work readiness. For the study, the Connecting Grounds interviewed 204 people, which represents about 10% of the homeless population in Springfield. Nearly 50% […]
Neighbors in north Springfield neighborhood express concerns over squatters
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Trespassers and illegal tenants are causing new concerns in north Springfield. Neighbors around the 1000 block of Jean street are concerned for their safety and others. Steven Rust said his mother is in her 90s and is scared to walk outside because of some new, unwanted...
