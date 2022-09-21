ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Springfield business owner accused of PPP fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The federal government is suing a southwest Missouri business owner over using PPP funds in the pandemic. Federal authorities accuse John Michael Felts of using money to help businesses during the pandemic for personal home improvements. Felts is a prominent business owner of familiar restaurants such as Hot Cluckers, Taco Habitat, Bourbon & Beale.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Lottery scam text

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We learned earlier this week, two people claimed the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot from this summer. Scammers know that too. Here’s the latest way crooks are trying to fool you. You could lose thousands. A viewer sent On Your Side this scam text. It...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Ash Grove, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Ash Grove, MO
Springfield, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman assaulted at storage units on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 7 p.m. Friday evening Joplin Police, Joplin Fire Rescue and METS ambulance responded to report of a female who had been physically assaulted at 2629 S Rangeline, Public Storage. Patrol Cpl Ethan New of the Joplin Police Dept tells KOAM’s Shannon Becker on the scene a man and woman were located inside a storage unit....
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

SGF man arrested: 4 felonies for 5 years of molestation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Justin William Howell, 45, of Springfield was arrested on suspicion of years of child molestation. Howell is formally charged with four felony counts of first-degree child molestation and two misdemeanor counts of second-degree child molestation. He has a counsel status hearing on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. at the Greene County Courthouse. […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
933kwto.com

Bourbon and Beale Owner Federally Sued for Illegal Pandemic Loans

The Federal Government is suing a Springfield business owner over his use of PPP money in the pandemic. John Felts is accused of using PPP money intended for his businesses for personal home improvements. The lawsuit accuses Felts of using fake identities to apply for at least a dozen PPP loans worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Branson police warn of phone scam

The Branson Police Department is warning residents about a new phone call scam. The scammers are calling Branson area residents and telling them a warrant is out for their arrest unless the person called pays a specific fee. The BPD says there are four tell-tale signs of a scam:. -...
BRANSON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Wire Fraud#Prison#Commonwealth
KOLR10 News

Suspicious package leads to fentanyl arrest in Reeds Spring

REEDS SPRING, Mo. – A call about a suspicious package at the Reeds Spring Post Office Tuesday led to the discovery of fentanyl. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said the package was sent from a fake address in California. The Stone County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Postal Service and the reeds Spring Police Department […]
REEDS SPRING, MO
KOLR10 News

Security cameras added to North Springfield to curb crime

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Police have installed security cameras on utility poles outside of True Empire nightclub in an effort to curb violence in the area. Springfield City Council paid for the cameras back in 2018. SPD said the purchase was a part of the Zone 1 Blitz. Police said they received a high number […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
IRS
NIH Director's Blog

Greene County Medical Society on the Move

Founded in 1874, the Greene County Medical Society has provided a voice for generations of southwest Missouri physicians. As with most membership organizations, the GCMS needed to address changes in medicine and membership. To remain relevant we had to evaluate how we “do” organized medicine in Springfield, Missouri. Under the leadership of 2015 President Robert B. Shaw, Jr., MD, our Society made plans to modernize our society in hopes of continuing our success in today’s changing times.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Search for Jeffrey Telleen underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield man is missing, and the Springfield Police Department is asking for any information relating to his whereabouts. According to an SPD release, Jeffrey A. Telleen is missing. He is 5 feet 11 inches tall and about 220 pounds, has brown and gray hair, and has a goatee, Police believe that […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
KOLR10 News

44% of SGF homeless lost homes during COVID, study says

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Connecting Grounds, a religious nonprofit that serves the homeless and those in need in the Springfield area, conducted a study in which they questioned homeless people about their work readiness. For the study, the Connecting Grounds interviewed 204 people, which represents about 10% of the homeless population in Springfield. Nearly 50% […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy