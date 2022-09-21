ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan high school football scores from Week 5

Week 5 high school football action is here and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral

Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
State
Maryland State
City
College Park, MD
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
College Park, MD
College Sports
College Park, MD
Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Local
Maryland College Sports
College Park, MD
Football
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Michigan

What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Locksley
thecomeback.com

CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule

Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy