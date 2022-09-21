Read full article on original website
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Everything Jim Harbaugh said after Michigan football beat Maryland
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It wasn’t a pretty win, but Jim Harbaugh isn’t about to apologize for a win. Much like in Week 4 in 2022, Michigan football struggled in the Big Ten opener. This time Maryland gave the Wolverines everything they could handle. The maize and...
What Maryland coach Mike Locksley said about Michigan football after the game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Maryland looked like it belonged against Michigan in Week 4, and the Terps head coach, Mike Locksley, sounded like his team belonged, as well. Instead of fawning all over the Wolverines, who won 34-27 on Saturday, Locksley noted that while Michigan went out and won the game, it was more about what the Terrapins didn’t do.
MLive.com
Michigan high school football scores from Week 5
Week 5 high school football action is here and we’re tracking every final score from around Michigan. Search the database below to see your favorite team’s results. The scores will be updated throughout the night, so check back if you don’t see your team.
Look: Urban Meyer's Reaction To Michigan Play Goes Viral
Coaching or not, Urban Meyer will always bleed scarlet and grey. Nowhere was that more evident than on Saturday when Michigan took on Maryland. The juxtaposition of Meyer and Charles Woodson's sideline reactions to R.J. Moten's interception said it all:. The photo started to go viral on social media. Both...
Colin Cowherd Has Telling Comment About Michigan Quarterback J.J. McCarthy
Jim Harbaugh has always been one elite quarterback away from seriously competing for a national championship. This may finally be the year. J.J. McCarthy is the Wolverines' new starting quarterback. He replaces the veteran Cade McNamara, who led Michigan to the Big Ten title and a College Football Playoff appearance last season.
3 Great Burger Places in Michigan
What comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some crispy fries on the side then this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Michigan that you should definitely visit you want to see what a good burger should taste like. All of these places are approved by locals and we all know that if a local personal recommends a restaurants, then the food has to be really good. However, you don't have to take my word for it. Go check them out yourself.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan honors Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker during game vs. Maryland
Michigan made sure to highlight someone who is very special to the football program in its B1G opener against Maryland. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker is battling bone cancer, and the team helped set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for medical bills. Walker was a 3-star DL from...
Jim Harbaugh addresses Michigan football TE Erick All's injury status
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football was without several key players on Saturday as it took on Maryland, including Trevor Keegan, Nikhai Hill-Green, Donovan Edwards and Cade McNamara. But the one player fans have been particularly concerned about is tight end Erick All. This past week, rumors swirled about...
Maryland KR Takes Kickoff Off Helmet Leading to Michigan TD
This is as rough a start as it gets for Maryland at Michigan.
thecomeback.com
CFB world roasts FOX’s ridiculous Urban Meyer rule
Urban Meyer went 7-0 as head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes versus the University of Michigan Wolverines, which makes it understandable why Michigan fans would want to troll the man about his recent career follies as they’ve been given a chance to do Saturday. Urban and the FOX...
Lions QB Jared Goff’s offensive line takes massive hit prior to Week 3 matchup vs. Vikings
The Detroit Lions are looking to get above .500 for the first time since the 2019 season. However, their quest for a winning record will have to occur without a starter on their offensive line. The Lions officially designated guard Jonah Jackson as out of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota...
LOOK: Five-star recruit in attendance for Michigan vs. Maryland game
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Five-star and the No. 10 player in the 2023 football recruiting class is attending the Michigan-Maryland game on Saturday. Archbishop Carroll (DC) standout Nyckoles Harbor has officially been spotted at the Big House on Saturday during pregame warmups. Harbor is a five-star athlete on 247Sports,...
