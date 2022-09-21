ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

$700 Million Might Be Coming for Tariff-Hit Importers

By Kate Nishimura
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r24Nf_0i4tajk200

The House of Representatives introduced new legislation that could spell relief for American importers.

On Monday, lawmakers proposed the Generalized System of Preferences ( GSP ) “Refund-Only” Bill, which would return more than $700 million in tariffs paid by U.S. companies that have imported luggage, handbags, backpacks, cases, wallets and other travel gear and accessories since the trade program lapsed on Dec. 31, 2020.

The program has historically seen bipartisan and bicameral support, according to AAFA president and CEO Steve Lamar, who encouraged Congress to quickly pass H.R. 8906 “to support American companies that are committed to the values of the GSP program, and to help mitigate the costs faced by our nation’s supply chains.” Refunding tariffs on products that would have entered the country duty-free under GSP will help U.S. companies “to focus their attention” on ongoing supply chain issues and “enables companies to keep workers employed,” Lamar said.

“While long-term renewal of the GSP program is still a top priority, this bill would provide companies with stop-gap relief as they continue to support the American economy,” he added.

Instituted as a part of the 1974 Trade Act, the GSP is the oldest and widest-reaching trade preference program, covering 119 countries and territories and 3,500 products. It removes tariff barriers on commodities from developing economies to build up industries and create jobs. It also offers an alternative to China sourcing . The GSP requires that covered nations comply with worker rights standards and protect the intellectual property of their trade partners in order to maintain duty-free status.

Lawmakers have a history of authorizing tariff repayments when previous programs lapsed, according to AAFA vice president of trade and customs policy Beth Hughes. “When GSP has been reauthorized in the past, one of the pieces of it is refunding importers,” she said. The proposed “Refund-Only” bill would act as a “band-aid, not a solution,” while Congress works to reinstate the GSP.

“Congress needs to resolve a lot of issues within GSP with regard to the eligibility criteria,” Hughes said, noting that legislators want to revamp provisions related to in-country worker rights , environmental stewardship and compliance with climate-change policy . But in the meantime, AAFA members importing travel goods from former duty-free partners are paying an average of 16.6 percent in tariffs, and have been for nearly two years, she said. The majority of those importers are small businesses, and the uncertainty about their sourcing partners’ future trade status is keeping them from hiring workers, developing new product lines, and planning for future seasons.

AAFA members aired their concerns to the trade group on Tuesday. “They’ve heard the message that they need to diversify their supply chain, and going to GSP countries was a logical choice, but now they don’t even have that certainty,” Hughes said. The recent instability of trade preference programs has added new challenges to inventory planning. “That inability to plan for the future was one of the key things I heard yesterday from these companies—the uncertainty is costing them a lot,” she said.

Inaction surrounding GSP and the Miscellaneous Tariff Bill (MTB) could end up pushing importers back into business with America’s greatest competitor. “In not having [these policies] in play right now, you might see companies kind of look back to China, and I think that’s across all industries and sectors,” Hughes said.

H.R. 8906 has a good chance of advancing during the lame duck session following the November midterm elections. “In the past we’ve seen GSP and MTB attached to larger packages, and it just so happens there are tax extenders and things like that that I’ve heard are likely to be voted on, so there’s opportunity there,” Hughes said.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

$800K Nike Theft Part of Retail’s $94.5 Billion Shrink Struggle

Thieves in Memphis last week ran off with an $800,000 haul of Nike clothes and shoes after breaking into 20 trailers by the athletic giant’s rail-adjacent distribution center, Fox13 Memphis reported, citing a local police report. And while the Sept. 6 robbery targeted one of the weaker links in the retail supply chain, the brazen crime illustrates the mounting problem merchants face as they struggle to secure their goods and protect their bottom line. Retail shrink keeps racking up the bill for merchants across the U.S., accounting for $94.5 billion in losses last year, according to the 2022 National Retail...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Which Economies Are Flirting With Recession? Week Ahead

The CEO of FedEx Corp believes the global economy is sliding into a recession, but economists don’t see that happening—yet. Dana M. Peterson, chief economist for The Conference Board, said the “risks are mostly tilted to the downside,” in a Friday webinar dissecting scenarios around an economic slowdown. High on the list is the escalation of war in Ukraine, other geopolitical events, and tensions between the U.S. and China, and even Greece and Turkey, heating up. Mistakes around monetary and fiscal policy where “central banks do too much too late, resulting in disastrous outcomes” also pose risks, she added. Instead of...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Pace Slows, but US Footwear Imports Rise 26.4% Through July

As brands and retailers geared up for the back-to-school season, U.S. footwear imports were up a year-to-date 26.4 percent through July compared to the same period in 2021, to 1.58 billion pairs, according to new data from the Commerce Department’s Office of Textiles & Apparel (OTEXA). This was a...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

FMC Trying to Fix Messy Import-Export Imbalance

A new rule being considered by the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) aims to address a common shipper headache over carriers refusing to make space on their ships for certain cargo.    The FMC said last week it opened a 30-day public comment period for stakeholders to weigh in on a rule that could make it more difficult for shipping lines to refuse space on their ships, while also clearly defining the parameters around what can be deemed “unreasonable” refusal of space and service to shippers. The effort is the latest in a number of moves the FMC has made to swiftly begin...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
Sourcing Journal

China Shipped 108 Billion Packages in 2021

Pitney Bowes Inc. released its new Parcel Shipping Index—featuring 2021 data from 13 major markets around the world—revealing that China generated 108 billion parcels in 2021, making it the first country to exceed 100 billion parcels within one year. Global parcel volume reached 159 billion in 2021, up 21 percent from 131 billion in 2020 and equating to 5,000 parcels per second compared to 4,160 in 2020. Total carrier revenue reached $491.5 billion, up 17 percent from $420 billion in 2020. The index estimated that global parcel volume will likely reach 256 billion by 2027, with an 8.5 percent compounded annual growth...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Multinational Firm Invests $25.6 Million in Bangladesh Garment Factory

A Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Switzerland-owned company is investing $25.6 million in a new Bangladesh garment manufacturing facility. Gava Private Limited will establish ready-made apparel manufacturing operations in Dhaka’s Export Processing Zone (EPZ), according to the Bangladesh Prime Minister’s Office. The planned factory aims to produce 4.4 million garments each year, including jackets, T-shirts, polo shirts, sweaters, trousers, coveralls, stretch pants, jeans, shorts, sweats and vests, and employ more than 3,000 workers. The company purchased a knitting and textile factory that closed during the ongoing business downturn impacting much of Bangladesh’s garment industry, the government said. The Bangladesh Export Processing Zones...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

This New Collab Sums Up Fall’s Western and Preppy Fashion Trends

Collaborations can bring out new or unseen sides of fashion brands.  As part of Wrangler’s 75th anniversary celebrations, the Kontoor Brands-owned label has flexed its rocker style in collaborations with Fender and Lollapalooza. It hanged ten in a surf collection with Billabong. A partnership with Colosseum Athletics revealed its sporty side, and a collection with Roark underscored Wrangler’s place in the outdoor market.  The heritage brand’s latest partnership combines its Western roots with the all-American preppy style coined by U.S. sportswear label Gant.   On Wednesday, the brands dropped a 30-piece capsule collection spanning jeans, tops, knits and accessories for men and women that explores...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Linus Business#American#Aafa#Congress#H R 8906#Gsp
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Sustainability Roadmap Is Here

Over the past year, home goods companies ranging from small direct-to-consumer brands like Parachute to major companies such as Ikea and Crate & Barrel have made commitments to improving the circularity of their products. Now Macy’s joins them with a host of sustainability initiatives aimed at improving circularity through the retailer’s value chain. As part of its Mission Every One social purpose platform, Macy’s has taken steps to improve the circularity of its products, such as joining the nonprofit Ellen MacArthur Foundation. The foundation is focused on accelerating and enabling the growth of a circular economy by providing resources for circular...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

White House Port Envoy Bullish on ‘One-of-a-Kind’ Cargo Pilot

Efforts to keep the nation’s cargo moving and reduce bottlenecks will focus on data sharing and reducing long-term container storage at port terminals as the White House works through the country’s supply chain challenges.   “In the near term it really has to do with terminals because that’s where the congestion collects,” Gen. Stephen Lyons, White House Port and Supply Chain Envoy told attendees this week at the ASCM Connect Annual Conference in Chicago. “And if you can get terminals fluid, everything else starts to be fluid.” Lyons pinned a good amount of the current terminal congestion on cargo owners saying the same...
U.S. POLITICS
Sourcing Journal

Target, REI Join Zero Emissions Cargo Scheme

Cargo Owners for Zero Emission Vessels (coZEV) announced the addition of Target Corp., REI Co-op, Beiersdorf, DuPont, Electrolux, ETTLI Kaffee, Moose Toys, Ohana Beverage Company, Philips and Sisley to its 2040 Ambition Statement, a call to action from cargo owners to progressively switch all of their ocean freight to vessels powered by zero-carbon fuels by 2040. These multinational companies join Amazon, Brooks Running, Frog Bikes, Ikea, Inditex, Michelin, Patagonia, Tchibo and Unilever, bringing the total to 19 companies that are sending a signal of urgency across industries to accelerate decarbonization of the maritime value chain. The new signatories more than doubles...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Fashion Suppliers Boost Sustainability Profiles

Fashion suppliers are stepping up their efforts toward sustainability and manufacturing more environmentally sound materials. Milliken Milliken & Company has achieved a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7 percent of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis, a provider of business sustainability ratings. “Milliken relies on our core values, including sustainability and integrity, to drive our purpose and growth,” said Halsey Cook, president and CEO of Milliken & Company. “The EcoVadis assessment benchmarks our work and guides our improvements to help us build a healthy future.” EcoVadis reviews sustainability policies, actions and results in four main...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Sourcing Journal

Dick’s Ramps Up Resale with Buyback Expansion

Out&Back Outdoor, an e-commerce platform that sells new and used outdoor and adventure gear, is expanding its partnership with Dick’s Sporting Goods to bring the marketplace to more in-person locations throughout the western U.S. The two companies first partnered in April this year when Denver-based Out&Back Outdoor launched a pilot buyback program within two Dick’s Sporting Goods stores in Pittsburgh, Pa. and Lakewood, Col. and one Public Lands location in Cranberry, Pa. Now, the resale program is coming to four more Dick’s Sporting Goods stores located in Torrance, Calif.; Santa Rosa, Calif.; Portland, Ore.; and Midvale, Utah. Out&Back will accept trade-ins at each...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Host With the Most: Why Customers Are Shilling for D2C Startups

As the direct-to-consumer channel continues to grow in the home goods category, the traditional customer service model of in-person sales staff has been replaced by chat bots and other digital helpers. But the value of an actual human being assisting during the sales process still resonates with many shoppers. According to a state of global customer service report from Microsoft Dynamics, 95 percent of consumers say customer service is important for brand loyalty. And 60 percent of consumers report having dumped a brand and switched to another because of poor customer service. So direct-to-consumer companies such as Rove and Outer have taken...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Levi Strauss Ramps Up Voter Registration Efforts

Levi Strauss & Co. continues to engage the electorate. As part of its just launched nonpartisan voter registration initiative at more than 150 community colleges in 40 states, the apparel giant led onsite activations on Tuesday, National Voter Registration Day, at Miami Dade Community College in Florida and Austin Community College District in Texas to register and inspire students to vote in the upcoming midterm elections.  The two on-campus campaigns were executed in partnership with Engage Miami, MOVE Texas and Pizza to the Polls, three nonprofits dedicated to increasing voter registration. Pizza to the Polls also delivered food on more than...
TEXAS STATE
Sourcing Journal

Blue Lenz Awards: Inside the Making of ‘A Day in the Life’

Carved in Blue recently hosted the second annual Blue Lenz Video Awards. Out of the many videos posted to the Blue Lenz YouTube channel over the year, Carved in Blue chose the top films in each of six categories, and the winners were announced at a ceremony on Aug. 31. Another Design Studio and Creative Cheat Sheet Media x Raymond UCO won in the Best Sustainability – Connection to the UN SDGs category for their video “A Day in the Life.” The video centers on Nitin Shrivastava, who manages a denim mill in the middle of a forest. The film’s director...
TV & VIDEOS
Sourcing Journal

Why Better Cotton Linked With Clinton Global Initiative

Better Cotton on Tuesday announced its involvement with the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI), which convenes global and emerging leaders to create and implement solutions to urgent global challenges. As part of this initiative, Better Cotton is working with smallholder farmers to pioneer an insetting mechanism to promote and incentivize sustainable agricultural practices. The organization commits to developing a cotton-specific carbon insetting accounting framework to be integrated into the Better Cotton traceability platform. Better Cotton’s traceability system is due to be launched in 2023 and will provide the backbone for the insetting mechanism. Once implemented, it will enable retailers and brands to know...
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Lining Drivers’ Pockets in Rugged Labor Market

Amazon said it will boost pay and benefits for delivery drivers ahead of the peak shipping season, amid a broader landscape of labor volatility in logistics.   The e-commerce company said it will raise rates for Delivery Service Partners (DSP) drivers, offer as much as $5,250 annually for college and other educational programs and establish a 401(k) plan. Amazon said it’s spending more than $450 million over the next year on the rate increases and additional benefits. The company declined through a spokesperson to offer specifics around the rate increases. The spokesperson also declined to say whether the roughly $60 million it’s providing...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing Switching to Green Electricity at Chinese Fiber Facility

The Lenzing Group is continuing to expand its global clean electricity portfolio by gradually transitioning to green energy at its production site in Nanjing, China. The Austian fiber manufacturer said this will enable its Chinese subsidiary, Lenzing Nanjing Fibers, to use electricity derived solely from renewable sources starting in 2023 and reduce the site’s carbon emissions by 100,000 tons annually. Lenzing recently announced the transition to green electricity at its Indonesian production facility. In 2019, Lenzing set a target of halving its carbon emissions by 2030 and becoming climate neutral by 2050. The carbon reduction target has been recognized by the Science...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
893K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy